LOréal Rewards Social Initiatives Led by Dermatologists at World Congress of Dermatology in Milan

In partnership with the International League of Dermatological Societies
(ILDS) and the 24th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD), LOréal
announced the laureates of the third International Awards for Social
Responsibility in Dermatology: "Caring to Inspire Skin Confidence.
This aims to reward social initiatives led by dermatologists, improving
patients physical and psychological well-being, self-esteem, social
integration and skin health, and enabling patients to re-engage socially.
Brigitte Liberman, President of LOréals Active Cosmetics
Division, said: "Social responsibility is a priority for LOréal and
we are proud to partner with the ILDS and the WCD to reward iconic
dermatologists having positive actions on peoples lives.
Professor
Harvey Lui, President of the ILDS, added: "Beyond the day-to-day
activities of dermatologists in managing patients with skin issues,
there is a vital social role, which is exemplified through our
partnership for these awards and lies at the heart of the ILDS
philosophy to promote skin health for the world.
A total of 123 projects across the world were evaluated by a panel of
experts. Dermatological projects fulfilling at least one of the
following three categories were accepted for assessment:
Prevention and education on skin health;
Improved quality of life
and self-esteem for people facing skin issues;
Access to care,
coverage and surgery.
An independent jury of dermatologists representing the ILDS selected the
top five projects (see list below and in our Press
Kit). Professor Giovanni Pellacani, President of WCD and jury
member, said: "We are very pleased to give the awards in front of
the dermatological community in the context of the World Congress of
Dermatology.
International Awards for Social Responsibility in Dermatology 2019
"Caring
to Inspire Skin Confidence
For Africa & Middle East: Prof. Dalia Gamal Aly & Dr. Ragia
Hany Weshahy from Egypt
For
a Better Life after Burns.
For Asia: Dr. Sabina Bhattarai from Nepal
Dermatology
Patient Care in Rural Nepal: Reaching the Unreached
For Europe: Prof. Kathrin Giehl from Germany
Besonderhaut
Initiative for Children with Rare and Genetic Skin Diseases
For North America: Dr. Mark Holzberg from the United States
Volunteer
Dermatologist Dermatology Clinic for Atlantas Homeless at the Mercy
Care Clinic at the Gateway Center
For South & Central America: Dr. Carolina Reato Marçon from
Brazil
Pró-Albino
Program: Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment of Actinic Skin Damage,
Emotional Support and Social Inclusion in Albinism
For videos of the 2019 awarded projects: http://www.inspireskinconfidence.com
To discover more on the initiative and the other top projects per region
coming from Lebanon, Nigeria, Philippines, Spain, Portugal, Russia,
Canada, Mexico and Argentina: click
on the press kit.
About LOréal For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/
About the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) For
more information: http://ilds.org/
About the World Congress of Dermatology (WCD https://www.wcd2019milan.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005230/en/