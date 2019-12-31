Laboratoires Théa Selects IQVIA OCE and OneKey to Accelerate Its Global Digital Transformation

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced that Laboratoires Théa, the leading independent eye care group in Europe, has selected IQVIA Technologies Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform and the OneKey HCP/HCO reference database for deployment across more than 22 markets.

"We are very pleased to be working with IQVIA on this project, said Carlos Amador, chief commercial officer for Laboratoires Théa. "OCE will be central to Théas digital strategy. We will leverage the solution across all our customer-facing business functions to deliver a tailored and more coordinated customer experience. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to change how customer relationships are managed in the life sciences sector. OCE and OneKey will enable Théa to adopt new ways of interacting with HCPs in order to continue providing them with made-to-measure information.

IQVIA Technologies OCE for advanced customer engagement breaks down silos by seamlessly connecting sales, account management, marketing and other functions to enhance the customer experience, strengthen relationships and drive performance. OCE is built on best-in-class industry platforms, including Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, MuleSoft, Heroku and Box. With unique capabilities, such as predictive analytics and machine learning, OCE provides an intuitive user experience, AI-enabled recommendations, fluid integration with other data and applications to deliver smarter, coordinated engagements with healthcare professionals.

"We are proud to facilitate the transformation of Théas commercial model and support its goal to deliver exceptional customer engagement and value-added services to HCPs around the world, said Alistair Grenfell, president, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, IQVIA. "OCE is a transformative technology platform that helps connect different customer-facing functions. By harmonizing multichannel interactions, it not only optimizes commercial teams performance but also fosters customer trust and loyalty.

Théa joins more than 125 other life sciences customers that have selected IQVIA OCEs innovative solutions to address market momentum and the need for innovative platforms to advance customer engagement.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 68,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

