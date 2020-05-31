  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + In Megatrends investieren - Ja oder Nein? Kostenfrei zum Online-Event am 21.03. mit Frank Thelen anmelden. + + +-w-
15.03.2021 21:15

Ladder Capital Corp Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.9 billion of assets as of December 31, 2020. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and Board of Directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning over 10% of the Companys equity.

Forward-Looking Statements and Coronavirus Risk

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements. These statements are based on managements current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nachrichten zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
28.02.21
Februar 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Ladder Capital A-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
26.02.21
Ladder Capital A gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
23.02.21
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Ladder Capital A stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.10.20
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
01.08.20
Ladder Capital A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.07.20
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
So schätzen Analysten die Ladder Capital A-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ladder Capital A News
RSS Feed
Ladder Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ladder Capital Corp (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Ladder Capital A News

26.02.21Ladder Capital A gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
28.02.21Februar 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Ladder Capital A-Aktie angepasst
23.02.21Ausblick: Ladder Capital A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Ladder Capital A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Video: Interview zu nachhaltigen Investments & Fonds | Scalable meets HanseMerkur Trust
DZ BANK - DAX: Fass kurz vorm Überlaufen? Oder jetzt erst recht einsteigen?
T-Mobile US mit mehr Synergien - Hoffnung für Aktionäre
Amazon & Hella mit Rallychancen
Vontobel: Quantencomputer - Der Supercomputer der Zukunft?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Hohe Sicherheit, attraktive Renditechancen? Jetzt Allvest entdecken.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Das Prinzip Gießkanne
my-si: Nachhaltig investieren mit Rendite im Niedrigzinsumfeld
Steu­er­vor­teil bei privater Rente - jetzt nutzen!
Ein grauer Schwan
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Ladder Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ladder Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Zehn-Prozent-Plus offenbart den neuen Gewinner am Finanzmarkt
Bauverbot bis Zahlzwang  So meiden Sie die größten Fallen beim Wohnungskauf
Start ins Superwahljahr  so bringt Ihr die Wahlsieger ins Depot
Die grüne Blase
Deutsche Kommunen verlieren offenbar halbe Milliarde Euro Steuergeld

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Aktien-Anlegern stehen unruhige Wochen bevor
Newsticker Corona: Spanien - Alle EU-Staaten wollen Impfpass-System für Reisen
DAX leicht im Minus - Anleger in Europa legen Verschnaufpause ein
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Salzgitter tief ins Minus gedreht - Dividendensignale überraschen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Zalando steigert Ergebnisse und setzt sich ambitionierte Ziele -- Software AG zahlt unveränderte Dividende -- GameStop, Tesla im Fokus

Börsengang rückt näher: FRIEDRICH VORWERK könnte Milliardenbewertung erzielen. Roboterauto-Firma von General Motors übernimmt Konkurrenten Voyage. Moody's gibt thyssen stabiles Rating. AUDI entwickelt keinen neuen Verbrennermotor mehr. IDT Biologika unterstützt Johnson & Johnson bei COVID-19-Impfstoffherstellung. Regeneron und Sanofi mit positiven Daten zu Krebsmittel Libtayo.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Top 10: So viel verdienen die reichsten US-Amerikaner pro Stunde
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde 2020
Top 10: Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Das sind die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Forbes 400: Die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020
Wer sind die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen