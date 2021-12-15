  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie mit der Online-Vermögensverwaltung Solidvest in Aktien und Anleihen und sichern Sie sich bis zu 2.000 Winterbonus. Mehr erfahren.-w-
15.12.2021 14:00

Ladder Capital Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of September 30, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning over 10% of the Companys equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with a regional office in Miami, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements and Coronavirus Risk

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements. These statements are based on managements current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nachrichten zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ladder Capital A News
RSS Feed
Ladder Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ladder Capital Corp (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Jeder - egal ob klein oder groß, jung oder alt - sollte sich wohl lieber früh als spät mit der Altersvorsorge beschäftigen. Denn es gibt viele unterschiedliche Strategien, mit denen Sie sich einen guten Lebensstandard in Zeiten der Nullzinsjahre sichern können. Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, wie Sie Ihre Altersvorsorge optimieren und welche ETFs und Investmentfonds dafür geeignet sind!
Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Ladder Capital A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ladder Capital A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Fed-Entscheidung im Fokus des Goldmarktes
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Vonovia
Fraport-Erholung bekommt Dämpfer
GD 200 fängt Korrekturbewegung auf
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Vergleich: Die Krypto-ETPs auf wikifolio.com
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Unendlich
Fortezza: Update zu Unternehmen aus dem Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk Portfolio
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Ladder Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ladder Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Inflation von 5 Prozent über Jahre? Ein Indikator spricht klar dafür
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten
Gnadenloser Tech-Verriss und die ehrlichste deutsche Aktie
Das Netz steht in Flammen  wie Sparer vom globalen Abwehrkampf profitieren
Kann nur eine Impfpflicht den deutschen Abstieg aufhalten?

News von

Daimler Truck, Daimler, Traton und VW: Vier Pkw- und Lkw-Aktien im Anlage-Check
DAX im Minus: Anleger vor Fed-Entscheid auf Richtungssuche
Biontech-Aktie: Chance auf 33 Prozent Seitwärtsrendite bis März
Goldpreis: Optimismus und Open Interest auf Talfahrt
Tesla-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Das spricht für weiter fallende Kurse

Heute im Fokus

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: DAX im Plus -- Telekom-Chef bekommt wohl Vertragsverlängerung -- CropEnergies hebt Gewinnziel an -- Inditex mit weiterem Rekordquartal -- Generali, Daimler, Elmos im Fokus

Bayer steht wegen Monsanto-Übernahme wohl Anleger-Prozess ins Haus. Nemetschek verstärkt sich im Bereich 3D-Modellierung. Singapore Airlines will Frachterflotte mit sieben Airbus A350F erneuern. H&M kehrt beim Umsatz im vierten Quartal auf das 2019er-Niveau zurück. Gegen Zahlungsausfall: US-Senat billigt 2,5 Billionen Dollar Schulden. K+S bekennt sich zu EU-Grundsätzen für nachhaltige Rohstoffe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen