finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,5 % Deutschland Protect Aktienanleihe 2 auf 📈 Deutsche Telekom 📈 Münchener Rück 📈 Volkswagen - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
31.01.2020 01:06
Bewerten
(0)

Ladder Capital Corp Announces Ratings Upgrades to Ba1/BB+ from Moodys and Fitch, Respectively

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ladder Capital Corp (together with its subsidiaries "Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) announced credit ratings upgrades by Moodys Investors Service ("Moodys) and Fitch Ratings ("Fitch) following the closing of $750 million of 4.250% senior unsecured notes by Ladders subsidiaries (the "New Issue) earlier today. Ladder now has a corporate family rating of Ba1 from Moodys and a rating of BB+ from Fitch.

Moodys upgraded the long-term corporate family rating of the Company to Ba1 from Ba2 (Outlook: Stable) and the long-term senior unsecured rating of the debt issuing subsidiary to Ba2 from Ba3 (Outlook: Stable). Moodys also assigned a Ba2 rating (Outlook: Stable) to the New Issue. According to Moodys, the credit ratings upgrade is due to Ladders improved funding profile as a result of the New Issue and, "Ladders ratings and stable outlook are supported by the Companys strong and consistent financial performance, including moderate leverage, high-quality assets, a history of profitability since inception, and increasing funding diversification.

Fitchs upgrade reflects improvement in Ladders funding flexibility with the completion of the New Issue and that Ladders ratings remain supported by factors that include Ladders established platform, strong credit track record, consistent investment strategy, conservative underwriting culture and internal management structure with a strong alignment of interest between management and shareholders.

Pamela McCormack, Ladders President, commented, "We are pleased with our credit ratings upgrades and appreciate the recognition of Ladders disciplined focus on credit and on strengthening and lengthening our liability structure.

Brian Harris, Ladders Chief Executive Officer, further noted, "We take a long-term view of liability management. Ladders consistent focus on the right side of our balance sheet is a core business principle.

Ladders funding profile continues to improve. As announced earlier in the month, the Company recently extended the maturity dates of five of its loan repurchase facilities, totaling $1.4 billion of committed funding capacity, its $400 million committed securities repurchase facility, and its $266 million revolving credit facility. These upgrades will also reduce the drawn costs on the revolving credit facility.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning 11.3% of the Companys equity (approximately $245 million as of December 31, 2019). Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements. These statements are based on managements current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nachrichten zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ladder Capital A News
RSS Feed
Ladder Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ladder Capital Corp (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ladder Capital A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ladder Capital A News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF ThyssenKrupp- MIT SEITWÄRTSKURSEN RENDITE ERZIELEN
Totgesagte leben länger - Tesla startet durch
Die aktuellsten Trends und spannende Wissensthemen im kostenlosen ideas Magazin entdecken
Vontobel: SAP - Neue Doppelspitze präsentiert Ergebnisse und hebt Ziele für 2020 an
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones startet schwach
Konzernumbau kostet Software AG Ergebniszuwachs
Die Kunst des Mischens
Volkswagen VZ  Große Topbildung?
ING Markets: DAX - Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ladder Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ladder Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Soziale Marktwirtschaft wird jetzt zur sozialen Planwirtschaft
So gut ist die heimliche Huawei-Uhr wirklich
Berlin führt als erstes Bundesland einen Mietendeckel ein
Deutsche Bank macht erneut Milliardenverluste
Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
Ist bei Wirecard was im Busch? Jetzt kauft auch Union Investment Wirecard-Aktien
Andeutung des Siemens-Chefs Kaeser: Schaffe meinen Job mit Abspaltung von Energy ab
Ökonom Shah zum Goldpreis: "2000 US-Dollar je Unze sind möglich"
DAX im Check: Alle 30 Aktien unter der Lupe - Sechs Favoriten für Ihr Depot

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus

AURELIUS-Aktie: Vorwurf der Bilanzmanipulation. US-Wirtschaft wächst im vierten Quartal weiter. Eli Lilly profitiert von neuen Medikamenten. Autoflaute macht DuPont zu schaffen. innogy baut ersten Batteriespeicher in Irland. Ufo dementiert Streik-Vorbereitungen bei Lufthansa. Bayer in Endverhandlungen über Glyphosat-Vergleich. Apple und Broadcom: Millionenstrafe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:07 Uhr
Gesetzliche Kündigungsfristen im Arbeitsvertrag - so kündigen Sie fristgerecht, die besten Tipps
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Airbus im Höhenflug: Ob ein Einstieg in die Airbus-Aktie noch lohnt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Varta AGA0TGJ5
CommerzbankCBK100
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11