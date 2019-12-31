finanzen.net
28.05.2020 22:30

Ladder Capital Corp Announces Second Quarter 2020 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on July 1, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2020.

Commenting on the dividend, Brian Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Ladder, said: "When setting the dividend, Ladders Board of Directors considers multiple factors, including the near and intermediate-term earnings that our investments are expected to produce, our funding costs and the appropriate level of leverage in these uncertain times. Since 2015, we have followed a policy characterized by the payment of sustainable dividends supported by normalized earnings expectations, with a focus on capital preservation and access to liquidity. We believe the second quarter dividend set by the Board of Directors is consistent with that approach.

Mr. Harris continued: "While todays unique circumstances make it difficult to project the future with certainty, we are confident that Ladders historically conservative approach and the results of our recent proactive measures, resulting in over $860 million of cash on hand today, leave the Company well-positioned to manage the impacts of COVID-19 and take advantage of compelling opportunities that may arise in our sector from the current market disruption.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and Board of Directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning over 10% of the Companys equity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements. These statements are based on managements current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys business, liquidity and market opportunities. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks under the heading "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing in such reports, and its other filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nachrichten zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.05.20
Ladder Capital A veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Wie Experten die Ladder Capital A-Aktie im April einstuften (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Ladder Capital A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Ladder Capital A: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
29.07.19
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ladder Capital A News
RSS Feed
Ladder Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ladder Capital Corp (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Ladder Capital A News

30.04.20Wie Experten die Ladder Capital A-Aktie im April einstuften
09.05.20Ladder Capital A veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Weitere Ladder Capital A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
Selektion ist Trumpf: Mit Einzeltiteln und aktivem Management zum krisenfesten Portfolio
Geht dem Goldpreis die Puste aus?
Chevron streicht Jobs - Aktie streicht Ausbruch
Vontobel: Bis morgen zeichenbar - Das Open End Partizipationszertifikat auf den boerse.de-Champions-Defensiv-Index Deutschland
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Exporo: Neues Immo-Invest-Angebot für 6 % p.a.
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ladder Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ladder Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese E-Bikes sollten Sie besser nicht kaufen
Wie Sie aus nichts über 100.000 Euro machen
Ein Anruf bei der Versicherung verspricht die Acht-Prozent-Rendite
Was die Everything-Bubble für den Goldpreis bedeutet
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus

Volkswagen und Ford vertiefen globale Zusammenarbeit. S&P senkt Airbus-Rating auf A von A+; Ausblick negativ. HHLA prüft Zusammenarbeit mit Konkurrenten. Linde erwartet im zweiten Halbjahr nur leichte Erholung. Vonovia- und Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien im Plus. Schiedsgutachter weist Telefonica-Forderung zurück. Nissan rutscht tief in Verlustzone. Deutsche Börse kooperiert mit chinesischem Datenanbieter Wind.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:39 Uhr
Morgan Stanley sieht Parallelen zu 2009 - kommt jetzt der nächste Mega-Bullenmarkt?
Private Finanzen
22:29 Uhr
Reisebeschränkungen, Kinderbetreuung und Co.: Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Juni
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
CommerzbankCBK100