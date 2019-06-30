Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2019, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock are as follows:

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends

(1) Capital

Gain Unrecapt.

1250 Gain

(2) Return of

Capital Sec. 199A

Dividends

(3) Form 1099 References: (Boxes 1a +

2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 3/11/2019 4/1/2019 $0.340 $0.324 $0.054 $0.016 $0.005 $- $0.270 6/10/2019 7/1/2019 0.340 0.324 0.054 0.016 0.005 - 0.270 9/10/2019 10/1/2019 0.340 0.324 0.054 0.016 0.005 - 0.270 12/10/2019 1/3/2020 0.340 0.324 0.054 0.016 0.005 - 0.270 Total 2019 Dividends $1.360 $1.296 $0.216 $0.064 $0.020 $ - $1.08 Notes: (1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a (2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a (3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning 11.3% of the Companys equity (approximately $245 million as of December 31, 2019). Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

