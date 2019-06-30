Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2019, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock are as follows:
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Distribution
per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Qualified
Dividends
(1)
|
Capital
Gain
|
Unrecapt.
1250 Gain
(2)
|
Return of
Capital
|
Sec. 199A
Dividends
(3)
|
Form 1099
|
References:
|
(Boxes 1a +
2a + 3)
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|
3/11/2019
|
4/1/2019
|
$0.340
|
$0.324
|
$0.054
|
$0.016
|
$0.005
|
$-
|
$0.270
|
6/10/2019
|
7/1/2019
|
0.340
|
0.324
|
0.054
|
0.016
|
0.005
|
-
|
0.270
|
9/10/2019
|
10/1/2019
|
0.340
|
0.324
|
0.054
|
0.016
|
0.005
|
-
|
0.270
|
12/10/2019
|
1/3/2020
|
0.340
|
0.324
|
0.054
|
0.016
|
0.005
|
-
|
0.270
|
Total 2019 Dividends
|
$1.360
|
$1.296
|
$0.216
|
$0.064
|
$0.020
|
$ -
|
$1.08
|
Notes:
|
(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a
(2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a
(3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Ladder
Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.
Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.
Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning 11.3% of the Companys equity (approximately $245 million as of December 31, 2019). Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.
