Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

31.01.2020 22:45
Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2019, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock are as follows:

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends
(1)

Capital
Gain

Unrecapt.
1250 Gain
(2)

Return of
Capital

Sec. 199A
Dividends
(3)

 

Form 1099

 

References:

(Boxes 1a +
2a + 3)

 

Box 1a

 

Box 1b

 

Box 2a

 

Box 2b

 

Box 3

 

Box 5

 

3/11/2019

 

4/1/2019

 

$0.340

 

$0.324

 

$0.054

 

$0.016

 

$0.005

 

$-

 

$0.270

 

6/10/2019

 

7/1/2019

 

0.340

 

0.324

 

0.054

 

0.016

 

0.005

 

-

 

0.270

 

9/10/2019

 

10/1/2019

 

0.340

 

0.324

 

0.054

 

0.016

 

0.005

 

-

 

0.270

 

12/10/2019

 

1/3/2020

 

0.340

 

0.324

 

0.054

 

0.016

 

0.005

 

-

 

0.270

 

Total 2019 Dividends

 

$1.360

 

$1.296

 

$0.216

 

$0.064

 

$0.020

 

$ -

 

$1.08

 

Notes:

 

(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a

(2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a

(3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a

 

 

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning 11.3% of the Companys equity (approximately $245 million as of December 31, 2019). Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

