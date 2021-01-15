Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

  • Suche
31.01.2022

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock is as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends
(1)

Capital
Gain

Unrecapt.
1250 Gain
(2)

Return of
Capital

Sec. 199A
Dividends
(3)

Form 1099

 

References:

(Boxes 1a +
2a + 3)

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 3

Box 5

12/31/2020

 

1/15/2021(4)

$0.200

$0.053

$0.001

$0.095

$0.039

$0.052

$0.053

3/31/2021

 

4/15/2021

$0.200

$0.053

$0.001

$0.095

$0.039

$0.052

$0.053

6/30/2021

 

7/15/2021

$0.200

$0.053

$0.001

$0.095

$0.039

$0.052

$0.053

9/30/2021

 

10/15/2021

$0.200

$0.053

$0.001

$0.095

$0.039

$0.052

$0.053

12/31/2021

 

1/18/2022(5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total 2021 Dividends

$0.800

$0.212

$0.004

$0.380

$0.156

$0.208

$0.212

Notes:

(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a

(2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a

(3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a

(4) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/15/2021 is considered a 2021 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is reflected in 2021 tax reporting.

(5) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/18/2022 is considered a 2022 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and will be reflected in 2022 tax reporting.

About Ladder
Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of September 30, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning over 10% of the Companys equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Miami, Florida and Santa Monica, California.

