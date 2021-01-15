Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock is as follows:

2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 12/31/2020 1/15/2021(4) $0.200 $0.053 $0.001 $0.095 $0.039 $0.052 $0.053 3/31/2021 4/15/2021 $0.200 $0.053 $0.001 $0.095 $0.039 $0.052 $0.053 6/30/2021 7/15/2021 $0.200 $0.053 $0.001 $0.095 $0.039 $0.052 $0.053 9/30/2021 10/15/2021 $0.200 $0.053 $0.001 $0.095 $0.039 $0.052 $0.053 12/31/2021 1/18/2022(5) - - - - - - - Total 2021 Dividends $0.800 $0.212 $0.004 $0.380 $0.156 $0.208 $0.212 Notes: (1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a (2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a (3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a (4) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/15/2021 is considered a 2021 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is reflected in 2021 tax reporting. (5) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/18/2022 is considered a 2022 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and will be reflected in 2022 tax reporting.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of September 30, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning over 10% of the Companys equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Miami, Florida and Santa Monica, California.

