finanzen.net
22.08.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Ladder Capital Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ladder Capital Corp ("we, "Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on October 1, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2019.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements. These statements are based on managements current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nachrichten zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.08.19
Ladder Capital A: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
29.07.19
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.05.19
Ladder Capital A: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
25.02.19
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.10.18
Ausblick: Ladder Capital A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ladder Capital A News
RSS Feed
Ladder Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ladder Capital Corp (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ladder Capital A News

04.08.19Ladder Capital A: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
29.07.19Ausblick: Ladder Capital A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Weitere Ladder Capital A News
Werbung

Inside

Warum sollten Sie einen ETF-Sparplan einrichten?
SOCIETE GENERALE: STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF DEUTSCHE POST AG
Vom Rebound einer Aktie profitieren
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones pendelt seitwärts
Apple kann mehr als iPhone
HSBC: Microsoft und Coca-Cola: Mehr als nur ein Fels in der Brandung
Adidas sprintet weiter von Rekord zu Rekord
Zünden Sie den Turbo im Depot! Lernen Sie im Webinar, was Sie über Turbo-Optionsscheine wissen müssen!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ladder Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ladder Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ein Verbot von Strafzinsen für Kleinsparer ist eine Scheinlösung
Das sind die besten Aktien in der Strafzinswelt
Jetzt schlägt Deutschland der Zinsneid entgegen
Hier müssen Sie besonders viel Grundsteuer zahlen
Scholz will Kleinsparer vor Negativzinsen bewahren

News von

Goldpreis: Warum das Edelmetall gefragt bleibt, wie hoch die Kurse steigen können
Stresstest für betriebliche Altersvorsorge: Warum sich Arbeitnehmer den Dezember 2019 merken müssen
DAX: Erstes Erholungskursziel fast erreicht
Dax steigt: Spekulation auf Konjunkturhilfen gibt Börsen Auftrieb
Teilabschaffung des Soli: Kabinett billigt Scholz-Pläne

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street schließt uneinig -- VW will Weltmarktführer bei E-Autos werden - Interesse an Tesla zurückgewiesen -- OSRAM hebt Stillhalteabkommen mit ams auf -- EVOTEC im Fokus

Ceconomy-Aktie testet 200-Tage-Linie: Media Saturn-Chef plant angeblich Verkauf "im Alleingang". Fed betont Unsicherheit durch Handelskonflikte. Finanzaufsicht prüft BMW-Kommunikation über Führungswechsel. Nordamerika-Geschäft gibt JOST Werke Auftrieb. Investoren bereiten wohl Angebote für thyssen-Aufzugsparte vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 33 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Marktturbulenzen nehmen zu. Investieren Sie nun vermehrt in "sichere Häfen"?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street schließt uneinig -- VW will Weltmarktführer bei E-Autos werden - Interesse an Tesla zurückgewiesen -- OSRAM hebt Stillhalteabkommen mit ams auf -- EVOTEC im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
Kommt der Wirtschaftsabschwung schneller als gedacht?
Aktie im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
VW-Aktie gewinnt, Tesla-Papiere unentschlossen: VW will zum Weltmarktführer bei E-Autos werden - Bericht um Interesse an Tesla dementiert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
MTU Aero Engines AG Em 2017A2G83P
Braas Monier Building Group S.A.BMSA01
Wirecard AG747206
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
XING (New Work)XNG888
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
SteinhoffA14XB9
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11