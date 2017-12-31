Ladder Capital Corp Appoints Jeffrey Steiner to Its Board of Directors

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE:LADR) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Steiner to the Companys Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Steiner will serve on the Boards Compensation Committee. With the appointment of Mr. Steiner, Ladders Board now consists of seven directors, five of whom are independent.

Mr. Steiner is a Partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP, an international law firm, and he brings more than 35 years of experience in real estate, real estate finance and real estate capital markets transactions. Mr. Steiner currently serves as the Global Head of the Real Estate Finance Group of McDermott Will & Emery and a member of the firms Management Committee. Given his extensive corporate law experience, Mr. Steiner brings to the Ladder Board significant expertise in executive management, strategic development, and mergers and acquisitions, as well as a deep understanding of reporting and compliance issues and the capital needs of businesses.

"Jeff is one of the most highly regarded legal minds in our industry and a pillar of the real estate community, and we are excited to welcome him to the Companys Board of Directors, said Alan H. Fishman, Non-Executive Chairman of Ladders Board of Directors. "The Board unanimously agrees that he is highly qualified, and we are excited to expand the Board and benefit from his insights and expertise.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladders investment activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity. Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with a West Coast office in Santa Monica.

