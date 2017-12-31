Ladder Capital Corp Appoints Jeffrey Steiner to Its Board of Directors

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE:LADR) today
announced the appointment of Jeffrey Steiner to the Companys Board of
Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Steiner will serve on the Boards
Compensation Committee. With the appointment of Mr. Steiner, Ladders
Board now consists of seven directors, five of whom are independent.
Mr. Steiner is a Partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP, an international
law firm, and he brings more than 35 years of experience in real estate,
real estate finance and real estate capital markets transactions. Mr.
Steiner currently serves as the Global Head of the Real Estate Finance
Group of McDermott Will & Emery and a member of the firms Management
Committee. Given his extensive corporate law experience, Mr. Steiner
brings to the Ladder Board significant expertise in executive
management, strategic development, and mergers and acquisitions, as well
as a deep understanding of reporting and compliance issues and the
capital needs of businesses.
"Jeff is one of the most highly regarded legal minds in our industry and
a pillar of the real estate community, and we are excited to welcome him
to the Companys Board of Directors, said Alan H. Fishman,
Non-Executive Chairman of Ladders Board of Directors. "The Board
unanimously agrees that he is highly qualified, and we are excited to
expand the Board and benefit from his insights and expertise.
About Ladder
Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a
leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests
in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related
assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladders investment
activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate
first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities
secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii)
investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity.
Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team
with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate
industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring,
capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Companys
Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with a
West Coast office in Santa Monica.
