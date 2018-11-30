finanzen.net
08.07.2019 22:56
Ladder Capital Corp Appoints Paul Miceli as Director of Finance

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the appointment of Paul Miceli as its Director of Finance. Mr. Miceli manages and oversees the daily operations of Ladders finance and accounting functions and reports to Chief Financial Officer Marc Fox.

Mr. Miceli has 15 years of experience in real estate and finance, most recently serving as a Managing Director in the accounting and finance group of Colony Capital, Inc. ("Colony). Prior to Colonys merger with NorthStar Asset Management Group ("NSAM) and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. ("NRF), Mr. Miceli served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of NSAM, where he was responsible for all of the accounting and finance functions of NSAM and NRF. Prior to his role at NSAM, Mr. Miceli was a Manager in the real estate assurance practice of Ernst & Young LLP, where his clients were REITs and real estate private equity firms. Mr. Miceli is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

Analysen zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
