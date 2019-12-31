finanzen.net
Ladder Capital Corp Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Announces First Quarter 2020 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) ("we, "Ladder, or the "Company) today announced operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $47.6 million, and diluted earnings per share was $0.37. Core earnings was $48.6 million, or $0.40 of core EPS. After tax GAAP return on average equity was 11.1% and after-tax core return on average equity was 11.5%. GAAP income before taxes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $139.6 million, and diluted earnings per share was $1.15. Core earnings was $190.6 million, or $1.60 of core EPS. After tax GAAP return on average equity was 8.4% and after-tax core return on average equity was 11.6%.

"Ladder turned in a strong performance in 2019, and we're especially proud of our after-tax core ROAE of 11.6% for the year, said Brian Harris, Ladders Chief Executive Officer. "Our multi-cylinder business model continues to deliver for shareholders, allowing us to be selective and invest for the best risk-adjusted returns.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2020.

Supplemental

The Company issued a supplemental presentation detailing its fourth quarter 2019 operating results, which can be viewed at http://ir.laddercapital.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast

We will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter 2019 results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 domestic or (201) 689-8471 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020 through midnight Thursday, March 12, 2020. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 13697781. The conference call will also be webcast though a link on Ladder Capital Corps Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning 11.3% of the Companys equity (approximately $245 million as of December 31, 2019). Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements. These statements are based on managements current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Ladder Capital Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in Thousands)

 

 

December 31, 2019(1)

 

December 31, 2018(1)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

 

 

 

58,171

 

$

 

 

 

67,878

Restricted cash

 

297,575

 

 

30,572

Mortgage loan receivables held for investment, net, at amortized cost:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage loans held by consolidated subsidiaries

 

3,257,036

 

 

3,318,390

Allowance for loan losses

 

(20,500)

 

 

(17,900)

Mortgage loan receivables held for sale

 

122,325

 

 

182,439

Real estate securities

 

1,721,305

 

 

1,410,126

Real estate and related lease intangibles, net

 

1,048,081

 

 

998,022

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures

 

48,433

 

 

40,354

FHLB stock

 

61,619

 

 

57,915

Derivative instruments

 

693

 



Due from brokers

 

244

 



Accrued interest receivable

 

21,066

 

 

27,214

Other assets

 

53,104

 

 

157,862

Total assets

$

 

 

 

6,669,152

 

$

 

 

 

6,272,872

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Debt obligations, net

$

 

 

 

4,859,873

 

$

 

 

 

4,452,574

Due to brokers

 

223

 

 

1,301

Derivative instruments



 

 

975

Amount payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement

 

1,559

 

 

1,570

Dividends payable

 

38,696

 

 

37,316

Accrued expenses

 

72,397

 

 

82,425

Other liabilities

 

57,427

 

 

53,076

Total liabilities

 

5,030,175

 

 

4,629,237

Commitments and contingencies



 



Equity

 

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized; 110,693,832 and 106,642,335 shares issued and 107,509,563 and 103,941,173 shares outstanding

 

108

 

 

105

Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,158,933 and 13,117,419 shares issued and outstanding

 

12

 

 

13

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,532,384

 

 

1,471,157

Treasury stock, 3,184,269 and 2,701,162 shares, at cost

 

(42,699)

 

 

(32,815)

Retained earnings (dividends in excess of earnings)

 

(35,746)

 

 

11,342

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

4,218

 

 

(4,649)

Total shareholders equity

 

1,458,277

 

 

1,445,153

Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership

 

172,054

 

 

188,427

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

 

8,646

 

 

10,055

Total equity

 

1,638,977

 

 

1,643,635

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

 

 

 

6,669,152

 

$

 

 

 

6,272,872

(1)

Includes amounts relating to consolidated variable interest entities.

Ladder Capital Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share and Dividend Data)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

 

330,235

 

 

$

 

344,816

 

 

$

 

263,667

 

Interest expense

 

204,353

 

 

 

194,291

 

 

 

146,118

 

Net interest income

 

125,882

 

 

 

150,525

 

 

 

117,549

 

Provision for loan losses

 

2,600

 

 

 

13,900

 

 



 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

123,282

 

 

 

136,625

 

 

 

117,549

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease income

 

106,366

 

 

 

106,177

 

 

 

96,671

 

Sale of loans, net

 

54,758

 

 

 

16,511

 

 

 

54,046

 

Realized gain (loss) on securities

 

14,911

 

 

 

(5,808

)

 

 

17,209

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

 

1,737

 

 

 

(1,605

)

 



 

Unrealized gain (loss) on Agency interest-only securities

 

84

 

 

 

555

 

 

 

1,405

 

Realized gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net

 

1,392

 

 

 

95,881

 

 

 

11,423

 

Impairment of real estate

 

(1,350

)

 



 

 



 

Fee and other income

 

24,403

 

 

 

26,285

 

 

 

18,341

 

Net result from derivative transactions

 

(30,011

)

 

 

15,926

 

 

 

(12,641

)

Earnings (loss) from investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

3,432

 

 

 

790

 

 

 

89

 

Gain (loss) on extinguishment/defeasance of debt

 

(1,070

)

 

 

(4,392

)

 

 

(73

)

Total other income (loss)

 

174,652

 

 

 

250,320

 

 

 

186,470

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

67,768

 

 

 

60,117

 

 

 

70,463

 

Operating expenses

 

22,595

 

 

 

21,696

 

 

 

21,421

 

Real estate operating expenses

 

23,323

 

 

 

29,799

 

 

 

33,216

 

Fee expense

 

6,090

 

 

 

5,055

 

 

 

4,996

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

38,511

 

 

 

41,959

 

 

 

40,332

 

Total costs and expenses

 

158,287

 

 

 

158,626

 

 

 

170,428

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

139,647

 

 

 

228,319

 

 

 

133,591

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,646

 

 

 

6,643

 

 

 

7,712

 

Net income (loss)

 

137,001

 

 

 

221,676

 

 

 

125,879

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

 

694

 

 

 

(15,864

)

 

 

(226

)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership

 

(15,050

)

 

 

(25,797

)

 

 

(30,377

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders

$

 

122,645

 

 

$

 

180,015

 

 

$

 

95,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

 

1.16

 

 

$

 

1.85

 

 

$

 

1.16

 

Diluted

$

 

1.15

 

 

$

 

1.84

 

 

$

 

1.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

105,455,849

 

 

 

97,226,027

 

 

 

81,902,524

 

Diluted

 

106,399,783

 

 

 

97,652,065

 

 

 

109,704,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per share of Class A common stock:

$

 

1.360

 

$

 

1.535

 

$

 

1.215

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present core earnings, core EPS, and after-tax core return on average equity ("after-tax core ROAE), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental measures of our performance. We believe core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a more relevant and consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash expenses and unrecognized results as well as eliminating timing differences related to securitization gains and changes in the values of assets and derivatives. In addition, we use core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE: (i) to evaluate our earnings from operations and (ii) because management believes that they may be useful performance measures for us. Core earnings is also used as a factor in determining the annual incentive compensation of our senior managers and other employees.

We define core earnings as income before taxes adjusted for (i) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ii) the impact of derivative gains and losses related to the hedging of assets on our balance sheet as of the end of the specified accounting period, (iii) unrealized gains/(losses) related to our investments in fair value securities and passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) economic gains on loan sales not recognized under GAAP accounting for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and the exclusion of resultant GAAP recognition of the related economics during the subsequent periods, (v) non-cash stock-based compensation and (vi) certain transactional items.

Core EPS is defined as after-tax core earnings divided by the adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the period. The adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as the GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for shares issuable upon conversion of all Class B shares, if excluded from the GAAP measure because they would have an anti-dilutive effect. The inclusion of shares issuable upon conversion of Class B shares is consistent with the inclusion of income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership in core earnings and after-tax core earnings.

Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of net income to after-tax core earnings, and an unaudited computation of core EPS (in thousands, except per share data):

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

 

 

45,452

 

 

$

 

 

26,846

 

 

$

 

 

137,001

 

 

$

 

 

221,676

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,169

 

 

 

964

 

 

 

2,646

 

 

 

6,643

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

47,621

 

 

 

27,810

 

 

 

139,647

 

 

 

228,319

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures and operating partnership (GAAP)(1)

 

(4

)

 

 

261

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

(15,895

)

Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments(2)

 

8,202

 

 

 

7,536

 

 

 

27,201

 

 

 

9,935

 

Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results(3)

 

(10,688

)

 

 

16,301

 

 

 

2,502

 

 

 

(19

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value securities

 

(452

)

 

 

1,506

 

 

 

(1,927

)

 

 

1,050

 

Adjustment for economic gain on loan sales not recognized under GAAP for which risk has been substantially transferred, net of reversal/amortization

 

172

 

 

 

(258

)

 

 

(645

)

 

 

(788

)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

3,734

 

 

 

1,807

 

 

 

23,118

 

 

 

9,994

 

Transactional adjustments(4)



 

 

 

(2,488

)

 



 

 

 

(2,488

)

Core earnings

 

48,585

 

 

 

52,475

 

 

 

190,559

 

 

 

230,108

 

Core estimated corporate tax benefit (expense)(5)

 

(1,556

)

 

 

(1,255

)

 

 

(794

)

 

 

(3,680

)

After-tax core earnings

$

 

 

47,029

 

 

$

 

 

51,220

 

 

$

 

 

189,765

 

 

$

 

 

226,428

 

Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding(6)

 

118,862

 

 

 

113,683

 

 

 

118,944

 

 

 

111,280

 

Core EPS

$

 

 

0.40

 

 

$

 

 

0.45

 

 

$

 

 

1.60

 

 

$

 

 

2.03

 

(1)

Includes $7 thousand and $8 thousand of net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures which are included in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership on the consolidated statements of income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Includes $31 thousand of net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures which are included in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership on the consolidated statements of income for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

 

 

(2)

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP depreciation and amortization to our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments presented in the computation of core earnings in the preceding table ($ in thousands):

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP depreciation and amortization

$

 

 

 

9,319

 

 

$

 

 

 

10,063

 

 

$

 

 

 

38,511

 

 

$

 

 

 

41,959

 

 

Less: Depreciation and amortization related to non-rental property fixed assets

 

(25

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(75

)

 

Less: Non-controlling interest in consolidated joint ventures share of accumulated depreciation and amortization and unrecognized passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

(444

)

 

 

(1,640

)

 

 

(2,836

)

 

 

(4,087

)

 

Our share of real estate depreciation and amortization

 

8,850

 

 

 

8,404

 

 

 

35,576

 

 

 

37,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized gain from accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold (see below)

 

(158

)

 

 

(416

)

 

 

(6,997

)

 

 

(27,968

)

 

Less: Non-controlling interest in consolidated joint ventures share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

1,845

 

 

Our share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold

 

(157

)

 

 

(414

)

 

 

(6,913

)

 

 

(26,123

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Operating lease income on above/below market lease intangible amortization

 

(491

)

 

 

(454

)

 

 

(1,462

)

 

 

(1,739

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments

$

 

 

 

8,202

 

 

$

 

 

 

7,536

 

 

$

 

 

 

27,201

 

 

$

 

 

 

9,935

 

 

GAAP gains/losses on sales of real estate include the effects of previously recognized real estate depreciation and amortization. For purposes of core earnings, our share of real estate depreciation and amortization is eliminated and, accordingly, the resultant gains/losses also must be adjusted. Following is a reconciliation of the related consolidated GAAP amounts to the amounts reflected in core earnings ($ in thousands):

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

GAAP realized gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net

$

429

 

$

(460)

 

$

1,392

 

$

95,881

 

Adjusted gain/loss on sale of real estate for purposes of core earnings

 

(272)

 

 

874

 

 

5,521

 

 

(69,758)

 

Our share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold

$

157

 

$

414

 

$

6,913

 

$

26,123

(3)

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net results from derivative transactions to our unrecognized derivative result presented in the computation of core earnings in the preceding table ($ in thousands):

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

Net results from derivative transactions

$

 

5,946

 

 

$

 

(13,230

)

 

$

 

(30,011

)

 

$

 

15,926

 

 

Hedging interest expense

 

233

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

2,161

 

 

 

7,234

 

 

Hedging realized result

 

4,509

 

 

 

(4,516

)

 

 

25,348

 

 

 

(23,141

)

 

Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results

$

 

10,688

 

 

$

 

(16,301

)

 

$

 

(2,502

)

 

$

 

19

 

(4)

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we recorded an additional $3.3 million income tax expense for a tax settlement for pre-acquisition liabilities on certain corporate entities acquired at the time of our IPO. We also recorded other income of $2.5 million relating to the recovery of these amounts pursuant to indemnification. While these items are presented on a gross basis, there was no impact to core earnings. Accordingly, since pre-tax income excludes the tax effect but includes the recovery of $2.5 million pursuant to the indemnification, the recovery amounts have been excluded from core earnings.

(5)

Core estimated corporate tax benefit (expense) based on effective tax rate applied to core earnings generated by the activity within our taxable REIT subsidiary.

(6)

Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of weighted average diluted shares outstanding to adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands):

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

118,862

 

 

100,565

 

 

106,400

 

 

97,652

 

 

Weighted average shares issuable to converted Class B shareholders



 

 

13,118

 

 

12,544

 

 

13,628

 

 

Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding

118,862

 

 

113,683

 

 

118,944

 

 

111,280

 

After-tax core ROAE is presented on an annualized basis and is defined as after-tax core earnings divided by the average total shareholders equity and noncontrolling interest in operating partnership during the period. The inclusion of noncontrolling interest in operating partnership is consistent with the inclusion of income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership in after-tax core earnings. Set forth below is an unaudited computation of after-tax core ROAE ($ in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

After-tax core earnings

$

 

47,029

 

 

$

 

51,220

 

 

$

 

189,765

 

 

$

 

226,428

 

Average shareholders equity and NCI in operating partnership

 

1,630,367

 

 

 

1,588,698

 

 

 

1,633,954

 

 

 

1,523,192

 

After-tax core ROAE

 

11.5

%

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

14.9

%

Non-GAAP Measures - Limitations

Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are:

  • core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations and are not necessarily indicative of cash necessary to fund cash needs;
  • core EPS and after-tax core ROAE are based on a non-GAAP estimate of our effective tax rate, including the impact of Unincorporated Business Tax and the impact of our election to be taxed as a REIT effective January 1, 2015, assuming the conversion of all shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock. Our actual tax rate may differ materially from this estimate; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, earnings per share or book value per share, or any other performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity.

In the future, we may incur gains and losses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

