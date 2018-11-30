Ladder Capital Corp to Report First Quarter 2019 Results

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will release its first quarter 2019
results on May 7, 2019 after the close of markets that day. The Company
will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m.
Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 domestic
or (201) 689-8471 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked
to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to
participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern
Time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 through midnight Tuesday, May 21, 2019. To
access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671
international, access code 13689397. The conference call will also be
webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corps Investor Relations
website at ir.laddercapital.com/event.
A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the
above website.
About Ladder
Ladder is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust
with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve
and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted
returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital
providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and
offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.
Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real
estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured
assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of
originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans
collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures;
(ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage
loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating
commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.
Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team
with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate
industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring,
capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Companys
Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with
regional offices in California and Florida.
