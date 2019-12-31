finanzen.net
20.02.2020 23:41

Ladder Capital Corp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on February 27, 2020 after the close of markets that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 domestic or (201) 689-8471 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020 through midnight Thursday, March 12, 2020. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 13697781. The conference call will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corps Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning 11.3% of the Companys equity (approximately $245 million as of December 31, 2019). Led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

Nachrichten zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ladder Capital A News
RSS Feed
Ladder Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ladder Capital Corp (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ladder Capital A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ladder Capital A News
Werbung

Inside

Neue Money, Markets & Machines Episode: Datensicherheit in der Cloud mit Gerald Boyne von Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Fielmann wächst solide
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEUE STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF APPLE INC.
Coronavirus - Faktencheck mit den wikifolio-Tradern
Vontobel: Video: Amazon - 45 Buy-Empfehlungen. Ist noch Luft nach oben?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Konsolidierung
Gold steigt auf 7-Jahreshoch
BASF  Doppelboden und Trendwende?
DZ BANK - Bullen starten Trendschub in Richtung Allzeithoch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ladder Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ladder Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn der Kunde der Bank nur noch lästig ist
Bundesrichter stärken Recht auf Amazon-Kundenbewertungen
Diese Reform entscheidet über die Zukunft der Rente
Drei Faktoren bilden den perfekten Sturm für Gold-Sparer
So soll die Riester-Rente wieder attraktiv werden

News von

Nel Asa Aktie steigt und steigt: Nun aber blinkt ein Warnsignal auf
Wo steht die Aktie von Nel Asa in einem Jahr?
Alle wollen plötzlich die Plug Power-Aktie? Kurs und Kaufoptionen legen rasant zu
DAX im Plus: Konjunkturoptimismus der Anleger überlagert Virus-Sorgen
Wasserstoff: Neue Energie tanken - drei Aktien für die grüne Welt von morgen

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- Dialog Semiconductor übernimmt Adesto Technologies -- PUMA, FMC im Fokus

LPKF blickt pessimistisch aufs erste Quartal. Microsoft investiert über eine Milliarde Dollar in Mexiko. Volkswagen-Finanzvorstand bestätigt Rücktritt im Sommer 2021. Vermeidung von EU-Zöllen: Washington will Boeing-Subventionen beenden. Allianz kauft weitere Aktien für bis zu 1,5 Milliarden Euro zurück. EZB: Gewinn steigt 2019 auf 2,4 Milliarden Euro. Goldpreis setzt Rekordjagd in Euro fort.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ein Gericht hat die Rodung für die Tesla-Fabrik in Brandenburg gestoppt. Wie finden sie diese Entscheidung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20.02.20
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- Dialog Semiconductor übernimmt Adesto Technologies -- PUMA, FMC im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20.02.20
Ausblick: Allianz präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Aktie im Fokus
20.02.20
Gericht: Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Microsoft Corp.870747
SteinhoffA14XB9
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866