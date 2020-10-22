  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+ Jetzt Autoversicherung wechseln und bis zu 40 % sparen! Wechselservice & bis 3 Schäden frei. Bis 01.11. mit bis zu 30 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +-w-
22.10.2020 23:15

Ladder Capital Corp to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) will release its third quarter 2020 results on October 29, 2020 after the close of markets that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 327-6837 domestic or (631) 891-4304 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020 through midnight Thursday, November 12, 2020. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 10011371. The conference call will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corps Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nations leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladders management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Companys investors, owning over 10% of the Companys equity.

Nachrichten zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ladder Capital A News
RSS Feed
Ladder Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ladder Capital Corp (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
05.04.2017Ladder Capital A OutperformFBR & Co.
22.03.2016Ladder Capital A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2015Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital
16.12.2014Ladder Capital a OutperformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ladder Capital Corp (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Ladder Capital A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ladder Capital A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
Vontobel: Die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt - Unternehmen mit Abo-Modellen sind die Gewinner - Apple, Amazon, Mircosoft und co.
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen auf Ihr Smartphone!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Lage unverändert
Software AG und SAP: Software-Titel unter Druck
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Online-Seminar mit finanzen.net: Profi-Tipps zur Geldanlage: Altersvorsorge neu definiert
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Westwing-Aktie wird zur Fahnenstange
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Geldanlage war noch nie so einfach wie heute
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Webinar "Flexibel, sicher und renditestark anlegen." Jetzt anmelden!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Ladder Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ladder Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ein fehlerfrei gebautes Haus ist inzwischen die Ausnahme
Vergessen Sie Tesla  das sind die Gewinner des neuen Elektro-Booms
Verfahren gegen Berliner Mietendeckel gestoppt
300.000 Euro, Mitte 50, risikoscheu  wie mache ich mehr aus meinem Vermögen?
So verhilft Ihnen Ihr Chef zu einem E-Bike oder Rennrad

News von

Newsticker Corona: Gesundheitsminister Spahn positiv auf Coronavirus getestet - In Italien neuer Höchststand bei Infektionen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Korrektur wie immer
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Volvo sieht Zukunft ausschließlich bei grünem Wasserstoff
Bayer-Aktie: Warten auf das Licht am Ende des Tunnels
TeamViewer-Aktie nach Kurseinbruch: Wie es mit den Kursen weitergeht

Heute im Fokus

DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Dow höher -- Anleger feiern starke Tesla-Zahlen -- Coca-Cola über Erwartungen -- American Airlines, adidas, Varta, Bayer, Continental, Hypoport, AstraZeneca im Fokus

TikTok-Dealmaker warten auf Gerichtsentscheid zu Verbot in den USA. Niedrige Preise und Stellenabbau belasten Dow. Hongkong verdonnert Goldman Sachs zu Millionen-Strafe. AT&T weiter von Corona belastet - Aber weniger schlimm als befürchtet. Southwest Airlines erleidet Rekordverlust. McAfee-Aktie kommt: McAfee bietet seine Aktien zu je 20 Dollar an. Deutsche Bank will angeblich Postbank IT verkaufen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Dow höher -- Anleger feiern starke Tesla-Zahlen -- Coca-Cola über Erwartungen -- American Airlines, adidas, Varta, Bayer, Continental, Hypoport, AstraZeneca im Fokus
Baufinanzierung
23:07 Uhr
Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung Vergleich - so finden Sie die beste BU-Versicherung
Kryptowährungen
23:10 Uhr
PayPal, Bitcoin & Co: Digitaler Euro als Bedrohung für digitale Zahlungssysteme und Kryptos?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Apple Inc.865985
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CureVacA2P71U
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
XiaomiA2JNY1