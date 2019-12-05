Ladder Select Bond Fund Receives 4 Stars From Morningstar Upon 3 Year Anniversary

On 10/18/2016, Ladder Capital Asset Management LLC ("LCAM) launched the Ladder Select Bond Fund ("Fund), and after the ?rst three years, it has generated risk-adjusted returns in the top quartile within the Morningstar Short-Term Bond Category.

"We are honored to receive the 4 Star Morningstar rating for the three-year period, says Brian Harris, CEO of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR). "This recognition highlights our teams knowledge of commercial real estate and our ability to deliver high quality, risk adjusted returns via a 40 Act vehicle.

"The Fund o?ers a uniquely positioned no-load mutual fund with a senior secured CRE investment strategy. Our portfolios are designed to deliver income with a consistent focus on capital preservation by implementing a bottom-up credit approach that carefully analyzes the risk characteristics of each security, explains Craig Sedmak, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director.

The Ladder Select Bond Fund o?ers an Institutional Class (LSBIX) and is available for purchase at various custodians including: Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade and Pershing.

1About Morningstar, Inc and the Star Rating System

The Morningstar Rating TM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance ?gures associated with its three-, ?ve-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. LSBIX received 4 out of 5 stars, for the 3-year period ending on 10/31/2019.

©2019 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Morningstar® Short-Term Bond Category: Short-term bond portfolios invest primarily in corporate and other investment-grade U.S. ?xed-income issues and typically have durations of 1.0 to 3.5 years. These portfolios are attractive to fairly conservative investors, because they are less sensitive to interest rates than portfolios with longer durations. Morningstar calculates monthly breakpoints using the e?ective duration of the Morningstar Core Bond Index in determining duration assignment. Short-term is de?ned as 25% to 75% of the three-year average e?ective duration of the MCBI.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will ?uctuate so that an investors shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund. This information and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by calling Shareholder Services at 888-859-5867 or by clicking here. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investments in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and other structured ?nance instruments include additional risks that investors should be aware of, such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. The Fund will concentrate its investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS) and, therefore, will be subject to the risks associated with these securities, including risks associated with the underlying mortgages, to a greater degree than a fund that does not concentrate in such securities. Investments in non-investment grade and unrated securities presents a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Derivatives involve risks di?erent from and, in certain cases, greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments. Investments in non-investment grade and unrated securities, derivatives, and restricted securities tend to involve greater liquidity risk. The Fund is non-diversi?ed and, therefore, may be more susceptible to being adversely a?ected by a single corporate, economic, political or regulatory occurrence than a diversi?ed fund. Any use of leverage by the Fund may exaggerate the e?ect of any increase or decrease in the value of securities in the Funds portfolio on the Funds Net Asset Value and, therefore, may increase the volatility of the Fund. The Fund is new and the Funds investment adviser has not previously served as investment adviser to a registered investment company. For more information on these risks and other risks of the Fund, please see the Prospectus.

Investment products:

Not FDIC Insured May Lose Value Not Bank Guaranteed

