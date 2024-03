Arizona Metals Intersects 25.6 m at 2.1 g/t AuEq (incl. 1.5 m at 9.0 g/t AuEq), 21.5 m at 1.8 g/t AuEq (incl. 4.1 m at 5.2g/t AuEq), and 0.5 m at 37 g/t AuEq in Kay Shallow Drilling