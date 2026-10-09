LANDMARK Launches ‘Destination CENTRAL’: A District-Wide Invitation to Explore the Dynamism, Luxury, and Soul of Central



EQS Newswire / 09/10/2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Werbung Guided by the Central Passport, LANDMARK invites visitors to experience Central anew— from Louis Vuitton's global spectacle to cultural, dining and seasonal celebrations.

HONG KONG SAR –





Your Passport to Central



Created by LANDMARK, the luggage-inspired Central Passport is a collectible guide bringing together experiences both within LANDMARK and across the wider district into a seamless journey. Inside, a curated map is paired with personal stories and recommendations from people who know Central closely—from tram motormen, singers and public figures to athletes, celebrated chefs and bar founders—inviting visitors to uncover the area's hidden character.





Available from collection points across the district, the Central Passport can be personalised with stamps from eight designated locations. Visitors who collect any three stamps can visit the Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter on 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM to enter a lucky draw and unlock a surprise gift. Lucky winners stand a chance to receive up to 66,000 Asia Miles—equivalent to a round-trip business-class flight to Japan—alongside photobooth experiences, limited-edition keepsakes and dining vouchers. The Central Passport also includes exclusive dining privileges from more than 40 participating partners, including Lan Kwai Fong and The Murray.



Louis Vuitton at LANDMARK



Following iconic presentations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, 57th Street in New York and 'The Louis' in Shanghai, Louis Vuitton brings the latest chapter of its global series to Hong Kong. Unveiling soon, the Maison will present a monumental mega-art installation at LANDMARK, reimagining its enduring "Spirit of Travel". Complemented by the pop-up store currently at LANDMARK ATRIUM and the upcoming dedicated Basement Brand Exhibition , the experience offers a captivating glimpse into the world of Louis Vuitton—setting the stage for the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Maison at LANDMARK.



Transit Through Central's Changing Landscape



The travel narrative continues with the LANDMARK Tram Station and Heritage Route, created in partnership with Hong Kong Tramways. Together, they offer an interactive look at Central's transport heritage and evolving urban landscape—from its early harbourfront and trading past to today's connected city centre. The LANDMARK Tram Station recreates one of the city's first-generation trams, fitted with authentic archive pieces from Hong Kong Tramways, including a traditional ticket punch, a coin box, driving console and "Dick, Kerr" controller.





A First Class Stop for Dining and Views



Taking the travel theme into hospitality, LANDMARK presents THE CHATER, an exclusive dining concept opening on 6 October, featuring an all-day menu curated by Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Inspired by the elegance and anticipation of a grand station lounge, the new venue brings together Hong Kong and international flavours, with highlights including bubble tea and gourmet quick bites, alongside Pierre Hermé macarons and gelato set to be launched later in the season. The experience will extend to Platform 1889 on 3/F, a first-class railway carriage-inspired feature within THE CHATER's terrace. Named for the year Sir Paul Chater co-founded Hongkong Land, Platform 1889 pays tribute to a defining moment in Central's history while offering a prime view of Louis Vuitton's monumental mega-art installation and the Central skyline.





Halloween Takes Over Central



From 17 to 31 October, Hongkong Land, supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and district partners, presents Halloween in Central—a heritage-led celebration that transforms Central's iconic streetscape into a citywide Halloween playground.





At Statue Square Gardens, South, four large-scale installations set a striking scene: I Am Watching You, a giant eyeball rising over the fountain; The Awakening, a monumental gateway; the photo-ready Coffin Throne; and The Jail, a haunted reimagining of the pavilion.



On Chater Road, the programme begins with Boo-st Your Mood – Pickleball Day in partnership with Pick & Match on 17 October, a wellness-focused afternoon of active fun. This is followed by OPEN by HE.R – Halloween in Central Kick-Off Party on 18 October, bringing live music and high-energy celebrations to the street. Monster Mash Fest – Family Day arrives on 24 October with costumes, face painting, themed bouncy-castle sessions, performances and Halloween treats, before Halloween Day Unleashed closes the programme on 31 October, featuring cosplay, roving characters, themed performances and late-night festivities. Full details are available at https://www.halloweenincentral.com/



"As a key stakeholder deeply rooted in Central, Olivia Luk, General Manager, Marketing, Hong Kong Central, Hongkong Land Limited. "Together with a rich programme of dining privileges and seasonal celebrations, we hope everyone—from daily office workers and local residents to visitors—can shape their own memorable story of Central."



Exclusive Rewards and Privileges



Destination CENTRAL brings added benefits to every qualifying LANDMARK visit with HSBC-exclusive offers for BESPOKE members. From 28 September to 18 November 2026, eligible BESPOKE members paying with an HSBC Privé Mastercard® or HSBC Premier Mastercard® can receive up to HK$3,000 in BESPOKE Bonus Reward Vouchers, up to 135,000 Bonus BESPOKE Points, and Complimentary Beverage Passes to Platform 1889 at THE CHATER upon registration of cumulative same-day eligible spending.



Terms and conditions apply. For full programme and promotional details, including specific Central Passport mechanisms, please visit https://destinationcentral.hk.



@landmarkhk #LANDMARKHK #DestinationCENTRAL



APPENDIX



Please visit the Destination CENTRAL website at https://destinationcentral.hk for the latest programme details, terms and conditions.



Central Passport Collection & Reward Details (28 September – 18 November 2026 )



Collection Points Stamp Station Checkpoints Over 20 Collection Points across Central, including:



Destination CENTRAL Stamping Stations

Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter (2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM)

Destination CENTRAL Photobooth (3/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM)

LANDMARK Concierges

Hongkong Land Office Lobby Concierges

The Plaza LKF Lobby (21 D'Aguilar Street, Central)

HSBC Main Building (LG/F, 1 Queen's Road Central — Until 7 October) Please refer to the website for the complete list of collection points. Eight Designated Checkpoints Across Central



Louis Vuitton Pop-up Store (G/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM — Until 29 October)

Central MTR Exit (B/F, Near LANDMARK)

The LANDMARK Tram Station (West Bridge, 2/F LANDMARK ATRIUM)

THE CHATER (2/F, LANDMARK CHATER)

BaseHall 01 (LG/F, Jardine House)

Frenchies (1/F, LANDMARK PRINCE'S)

HSBC Main Building (LG/F, 1 Queen's Road Central — Until 7 October)

The Plaza LKF Lobby (21 D'Aguilar Street, Central)



Other Destination CENTRAL Activities At A Glance



Experiences & Highlights Dates



Locations



Inside LANDMARK



Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter 28 September 2026 – 28 February 2027



2/F LANDMARK ATRIUM The LANDMARK Tram Station & The Heritage Route



28 September 2026 – 18 November 2026



West Bridge, 2/F LANDMARK ATRIUM



Destination CENTRAL Photo Booth



28 September 2026 – 28 February 2027



3/F Edinburgh Tower



THE CHATER



From 6 October onwards



2/F LANDMARK CHATER



Platform 1889 Late October



2/F LANDMARK CHATER



Louis Vuitton At LANDMARK



Louis Vuitton Pop-up Store



11 September - 29 October



G/F LANDMARK ATRIUM



Louis Vuitton Mega Art Installation



Late October



G/F LANDMARK ATRIUM



Louis Vuitton Basement Exhibition



Late October



B/F LANDMARK ATRIUM



Halloween In Central



Central Halloween Takeover



17 October – 31 October



Statue Square Gardens, South



Boo-st Your Mood – Pickleball Day



17 October

2:00pm – 6:00pm



Chater Road



OPEN By HE.R – Halloween In Central Kick-off Party



18 October

3:00pm – 10:00pm



Chater Road



Monster Mash Fest – Family Day



24 October

12:00pm – 9:00pm



Chater Road



Halloween Night Unleashed



31 October – 1 November



2:00pm – 1:00am



Chater Road



Destination CENTRAL Redemption Gifts 66,000 Asia Miles—equivalent to one Cathay Pacific Business Class round-trip ticket to Japan*

26,000 Asia Miles—equivalent to one Cathay Pacific Economy Class round-trip ticket to Japan*

Destination CENTRAL Tram Plush Charm

Destination CENTRAL Magnet

Destination CENTRAL Photobooth Experience

Destination CENTRAL Mini Camera

Ami Signature Beef Sando

BaseHall HK$50 Gift Certificate

THE CHATER HK$50 Gift Certificate

*Based on Cathay Flight Awards – Standard Awards as of 1 September 2026. Terms and conditions apply.



Hashtag: #LANDMARKHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About LANDMARK LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



About Hongkong Land Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.





News Source: LANDMARK

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – LANDMARK today unveils Destination CENTRAL, inviting local residents and international visitors to rediscover the many sides of Central through the collectible Central Passport. The programme celebrates the district's long-standing role as Hong Kong's gateway for arrival, exchange and discovery. Inspired by the spirit of travel, Destination CENTRAL connects experiences across Central, bringing together travel-inspired activations in partnership with Hong Kong Tramways and Asia Miles; district-wide dining privileges; a global spectacle by Louis Vuitton; and THE CHATER, an exclusive dining concept presented by LANDMARK.Created by LANDMARK, the luggage-inspiredis a collectible guide bringing together experiences both within LANDMARK and across the wider district into a seamless journey. Inside, a curated map is paired with personal stories and recommendations from people who know Central closely—from tram motormen, singers and public figures to athletes, celebrated chefs and bar founders—inviting visitors to uncover the area's hidden character.Available from collection points across the district, the Central Passport can be personalised with stamps from eight designated locations. Visitors who collect any three stamps can visit the Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter on 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM to enter a lucky draw and unlock a surprise gift. Lucky winners stand a chance to receive up to 66,000 Asia Miles—equivalent to a round-trip business-class flight to Japan—alongside photobooth experiences, limited-edition keepsakes and dining vouchers. The Central Passport also includes exclusive dining privileges from more than 40 participating partners, including Lan Kwai Fong and The Murray.Following iconic presentations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, 57th Street in New York and 'The Louis' in Shanghai, Louis Vuitton brings the latest chapter of its global series to Hong Kong. Unveiling soon, the Maison will present a monumental mega-art installation at LANDMARK, reimagining its enduring "Spirit of Travel". Complemented by the pop-up store currently at LANDMARK ATRIUM and the upcoming dedicated Basement Brand Exhibition , the experience offers a captivating glimpse into the world of Louis Vuitton—setting the stage for the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Maison at LANDMARK.The travel narrative continues with theand, created in partnership with Hong Kong Tramways. Together, they offer an interactive look at Central's transport heritage and evolving urban landscape—from its early harbourfront and trading past to today's connected city centre. The LANDMARK Tram Station recreates one of the city's first-generation trams, fitted with authentic archive pieces from Hong Kong Tramways, including a traditional ticket punch, a coin box, driving console and "Dick, Kerr" controller.Taking the travel theme into hospitality, LANDMARK presents, an exclusive dining concept opening on 6 October, featuring an all-day menu curated by Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Inspired by the elegance and anticipation of a grand station lounge, the new venue brings together Hong Kong and international flavours, with highlights including bubble tea and gourmet quick bites, alongside Pierre Hermé macarons and gelato set to be launched later in the season. The experience will extend toon 3/F, a first-class railway carriage-inspired feature within THE CHATER's terrace. Named for the year Sir Paul Chater co-founded Hongkong Land, Platform 1889 pays tribute to a defining moment in Central's history while offering a prime view of Louis Vuitton's monumental mega-art installation and the Central skyline.From 17 to 31 October, Hongkong Land, supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and district partners, presents—a heritage-led celebration that transforms Central's iconic streetscape into a citywide Halloween playground.At Statue Square Gardens, South, four large-scale installations set a striking scene: I, a giant eyeball rising over the fountain;, a monumental gateway; the photo-ready; and, a haunted reimagining of the pavilion.On Chater Road, the programme begins with– Pickleball Day in partnership with Pick & Match on 17 October, a wellness-focused afternoon of active fun. This is followed by– Halloween in Central Kick-Off Party on 18 October, bringing live music and high-energy celebrations to the street.– Family Day arrives on 24 October with costumes, face painting, themed bouncy-castle sessions, performances and Halloween treats, beforecloses the programme on 31 October, featuring cosplay, roving characters, themed performances and late-night festivities. Full details are available at https://www.halloweenincentral.com/"As a key stakeholder deeply rooted in Central, Hongkong Land is delighted to bring Destination CENTRAL to life alongside our district partners, inviting the public to discover the extraordinary charm of Central anew," said"Together with a rich programme of dining privileges and seasonal celebrations, we hope everyone—from daily office workers and local residents to visitors—can shape their own memorable story of Central."Destination CENTRAL brings added benefits to every qualifying LANDMARK visit with HSBC-exclusive offers for BESPOKE members. From 28 September to 18 November 2026, eligible BESPOKE members paying with an HSBC Privé Mastercard® or HSBC Premier Mastercard® can receive up to HK$3,000 in BESPOKE Bonus Reward Vouchers, up to 135,000 Bonus BESPOKE Points, and Complimentary Beverage Passes to Platform 1889 at THE CHATER upon registration of cumulative same-day eligible spending.Hashtag: #LANDMARKHKThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.News Source: LANDMARK 09/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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