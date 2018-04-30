Lantheus Announces Upcoming Retirement of Chief Medical Officer in September 2019 and Promotion of Senior Vice President, Technical Operations to Chief Operations Officer

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), parent company
of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI), a global leader in the
development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic
imaging agents and products, today announced that Cesare Orlandi, M.D.,
Chief Medical Officer, will retire from the Company on September 2,
2019. In addition, John Bolla, the Companys Senior Vice President,
Technical Operations, has been promoted to the newly created position of
Chief Operations Officer, effective immediately.
Dr. Orlandi will be employed by the Company in a full time capacity
until his retirement date, and will continue in his role as Chief
Medical Officer until his successor is appointed. The Company will
commence a search to identify Dr. Orlandis successor.
"On behalf of the entire Lantheus team and Board of Directors, I thank
Ces for his many years of dedicated service to the Company, and we look
forward to working with him to continue progressing our clinical and
pipeline programs while we work to identify his successor, said Mary
Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"My decision to retire this year has not been an easy one, but now is
the right time for me to make this change personally and
professionally, said Dr. Orlandi. "I am very proud of what we have
accomplished since I joined as Chief Medical Officer in 2013, and I am
confident the Company will successfully carry forward the momentum weve
created.
As Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Bolla will lead the Companys Technical
Operations, Engineering & Facilities, Environment, Health & Safety,
Human Resources, and Information Technology organizations in addition to
his oversight of the Puerto Rico business unit.
"I am very pleased to announce Johns appointment to the newly created
role of Chief Operations Officer, said Ms. Heino. "Since joining
Lantheus last May, he has demonstrated significant operational and
cross-functional leadership. As we drive strategic change within the
Company to better position us for growth, John is ideally suited to
contribute in his new role.
"I appreciate the confidence that Lantheus has shown in me and Im
excited to take on this new role, said Mr. Bolla. "I look forward to
the opportunity to participate in the growth of the Company as we drive
operational excellence at this important time in our evolution.
Prior to joining Lantheus in May 2018, Mr. Bolla spent 20 years at
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), a global branded pharmaceutical company. He
held various senior leadership roles at GSK, including Vice President,
Supply Chain, North America, where he was responsible for leading all
manufacturing, supply planning, logistics and distribution for GSKs
largest global market. He also held senior roles as Vice President and
Site General Manager for a large GSK manufacturing facility in the U.S.,
as well as Vice President and Global Head of External Supply and Global
Contract Manufacturing. He has also served in multiple senior
procurement leadership roles at GSK. Mr. Bolla holds a Bachelor of
Science in Business Administration/Accounting from The University of
Central Florida.
About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Lantheus
Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
("LMI), a global leader in the development, manufacture and
commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products.
LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the
echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for
(Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite®
(Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides
the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The
Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices
in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.
