Lantheus Holdings Appoints Etienne Montagut as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced that it has appointed Etienne Montagut as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, a newly created position in the Company, effective September 4, 2018.

In this new role, Mr. Montagut will be responsible for leading the Companys corporate development, strategy and business development efforts, and will report directly to Mary Anne Heino, the Companys President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Montagut brings to the Company more than 20 years of commercial, portfolio management and business development & licensing experience. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Montagut spent the last six years with GE Healthcare, the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE) and a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies. He held various senior leadership roles at GE Healthcare, including General Manager, Global SPECT Portfolio & Director of Cardiology, Executive, Global Product Leader SPECT Neurology & Cardiology, and most recently as Executive, General Manager Molecular Imaging Greater China. Prior to GE Healthcare, while at Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care, Mr. Montagut held both commercial and corporate positions, including Corporate Commercial Development, Business Development & Licensing and Portfolio Management.

"Etiennes proven leadership and expertise in M&A and strategy development, as well as significant experience in geographic expansion, make him an ideal fit for our new Corporate Development role as we look to grow our business and deliver long-term sustainable growth and profitability. He has demonstrated successful implementation of transactions, joint ventures and portfolio roadmap strategies, which will enhance our capabilities as we look to drive growth both organically and through future potential acquisitions, said Mary Anne Heino.

Mr. Montagut said, "I feel privileged joining a company like Lantheus with such a legacy of bringing innovation to patients, especially in the field of cardiology. I look forward to working closely with Mary Anne and the entire Lantheus team.

Mr. Montagut holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Imperial College, London, and a Master of Business Intelligence from EGE in Paris.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon (Xenon Xe 133 Gas), an inhaled radiopharmaceutical imaging agent used to evaluate pulmonary function and for imaging the lungs. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

