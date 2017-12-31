Lantheus Holdings Appoints Etienne Montagut as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent
company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI), a global leader in
the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative
diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced that it has
appointed Etienne Montagut as Senior Vice President of Corporate
Development, a newly created position in the Company, effective
September 4, 2018.
In this new role, Mr. Montagut will be responsible for leading the
Companys corporate development, strategy and business development
efforts, and will report directly to Mary Anne Heino, the Companys
President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Montagut brings to the Company more than 20 years of commercial,
portfolio management and business development & licensing experience.
Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Montagut spent the last six years with
GE Healthcare, the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE) and
a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and
cell and gene therapy technologies. He held various senior leadership
roles at GE Healthcare, including General Manager, Global SPECT
Portfolio & Director of Cardiology, Executive, Global Product Leader
SPECT Neurology & Cardiology, and most recently as Executive, General
Manager Molecular Imaging Greater China. Prior to GE Healthcare, while
at Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven
biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care, Mr.
Montagut held both commercial and corporate positions, including
Corporate Commercial Development, Business Development & Licensing and
Portfolio Management.
"Etiennes proven leadership and expertise in M&A and strategy
development, as well as significant experience in geographic expansion,
make him an ideal fit for our new Corporate Development role as we look
to grow our business and deliver long-term sustainable growth and
profitability. He has demonstrated successful implementation of
transactions, joint ventures and portfolio roadmap strategies, which
will enhance our capabilities as we look to drive growth both
organically and through future potential acquisitions, said Mary Anne
Heino.
Mr. Montagut said, "I feel privileged joining a company like Lantheus
with such a legacy of bringing innovation to patients, especially in the
field of cardiology. I look forward to working closely with Mary Anne
and the entire Lantheus team.
Mr. Montagut holds a Master of Business Administration degree from
Imperial College, London, and a Master of Business Intelligence from EGE
in Paris.
About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Lantheus Holdings,
Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development,
manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging
agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products,
including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for
(Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite®
(Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides
the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; and
Xenon (Xenon Xe 133 Gas), an inhaled radiopharmaceutical imaging agent
used to evaluate pulmonary function and for imaging the lungs. The
Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices
in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005858/en/