Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Companys worldwide revenue for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $90.7 million, compared with $86.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 4.8% over the prior year period.

The Companys first quarter 2020 net income was $3.3 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted share, as compared to $9.9 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 66.7% from the prior year period.

The Companys first quarter 2020 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.36, as compared to $0.28 for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 26.1% over the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.4 million for the first quarter 2020. Free Cash Flow was $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of approximately $6.8 million.

"First and foremost, Lantheus is proud to serve the life sciences sector and we want to thank healthcare workers everywhere for their extraordinary commitment in these unprecedented times, said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO of Lantheus. "Although our first quarter started with robust customer demand, by mid-March our business began to experience the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of stay-at-home mandates and related safety measures such as the delay of elective medical procedures. Despite this, we were still able to achieve revenues near the top end of our guidance and exceeded that for adjusted earnings per share. Although we cannot predict the magnitude or duration of the pandemics impact, with our available liquidity and prudent expense management, including previously announced work week and salary reductions, we maintain a state of preparedness to resume full business activities to support our customers as business conditions allow.

Outlook

On April 9, 2020, the Company withdrew full year 2020 revenue, revenue growth, and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share guidance as a result of the continued uncertainties surrounding the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to these uncertainties, and uncertain timing of global recovery and economic normalization, Lantheus is unable to provide guidance as to the overall impacts on its operations and financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Companys management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Companys operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Companys reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data  unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 90,704 $ 86,510 Cost of goods sold 52,702 42,426 Gross profit 38,002 44,084 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 10,130 10,397 General and administrative 16,699 12,589 Research and development 4,048 4,929 Total operating expenses 30,877 27,915 Operating income 7,125 16,169 Interest expense 1,946 4,592 Other income (350 ) (1,187 ) Income before income taxes 5,529 12,764 Income tax expense 2,192 2,815 Net income $ 3,337 $ 9,949 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.25 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,433 38,603 Diluted 40,102 39,787

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Segment Revenues Analysis (in thousands  unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 % Change United States DEFINITY $ 55,010 $ 49,716 10.6 % TechneLite 19,356 20,058 (3.5 )% Other nuclear 9,062 9,524 (4.9 )% Rebates and allowances (4,683 ) (3,864 ) 21.2 % Total United States 78,745 75,434 4.4 % International DEFINITY 1,781 1,395 27.7 % TechneLite 3,742 4,087 (8.4 )% Other nuclear 6,438 5,596 15.0 % Rebates and allowances (2 ) (2 )  % Total International 11,959 11,076 8.0 % Worldwide DEFINITY 56,791 51,111 11.1 % TechneLite 23,098 24,145 (4.3 )% Other nuclear 15,500 15,120 2.5 % Rebates and allowances (4,685 ) (3,866 ) 21.2 % Total Revenues $ 90,704 $ 86,510 4.8 %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data  unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 3,337 $ 9,949 Stock and incentive plan compensation 3,075 2,781 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 392 451 Integration costs 2,372  Acquisition-related costs 1,412  Impairment of long-lived assets 7,275  Other (75 )  Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (3,506 ) (1,943 ) Adjusted net income $ 14,282 $ 11,238 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 15.7 % 13.0 %

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.25 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.08 0.07 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.01 Integration costs 0.06  Acquisition-related costs 0.04  Impairment of long-lived assets 0.18  Other   Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.09 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 40,102 39,787

(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands  unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,408 $ 10,468 Capital expenditures (2,698 ) (10,550 ) Free cash flow $ 6,710 $ (82 )

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands  unaudited) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,713 $ 92,919 Accounts receivable, net 44,883 43,529 Inventory 30,814 29,180 Other current assets 8,967 7,283 Total current assets 180,377 172,911 Property, plant and equipment, net 108,613 116,497 Intangibles, net 6,930 7,336 Goodwill 15,714 15,714 Deferred tax assets, net 70,454 71,834 Other long-term assets 22,037 21,627 Total assets $ 404,125 $ 405,919 Liabilities and stockholders equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 10,143 $ 10,143 Accounts payable 18,980 18,608 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,836 37,360 Total current liabilities 61,959 66,111 Asset retirement obligations 13,243 12,883 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 181,488 183,927 Other long-term liabilities 29,037 28,397 Total liabilities 285,727 291,318 Total stockholders equity 118,398 114,601 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 404,125 $ 405,919

