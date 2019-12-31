Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2019 ended December 31, 2019.

The Companys worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $89.3 million, compared with $86.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 3.6% over the prior year period. Full year 2019 worldwide revenues were $347.3 million, compared with $343.4 million for the full year 2018, representing an increase of 1.2% over the prior year period.

The Companys fourth quarter 2019 net income was $10.5 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, as compared to $13.3 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 21.4% from the prior year period. Full year 2019 net income was $31.7 million, or $0.79 per fully diluted share, as compared to $40.5 million, or $1.03 per fully diluted share for the full year 2018, representing a decrease of 21.8% from the prior year period.

The Companys fourth quarter 2019 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.34, as compared to $0.29 for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 19.0% over the prior year period. The Companys full year 2019 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $1.17, as compared to $1.13 for the full year 2018, representing an increase of 3.5% over the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $22.4 million and $80.4 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Free Cash Flow was $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of approximately $7.7 million, or 77.9% over the prior year period. Full year 2019 free cash flow was $58.3 million, as compared to $41.1 million for the full year 2018, representing an increase of approximately $17.3 million, or 42.0% over the prior year period.

"We finished 2019 with robust DEFINITY, earnings and free cash flow performance, said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO. "Throughout 2019, it was Lantheus team members from across the organization who drove these results. As we look to 2020 and beyond, we see exciting revenue and value creation opportunities for the Company as we add the Progenics team with their exciting oncology, precision diagnostic, and other products to our own portfolio.

Outlook

The Company guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020 is as follows:

Guidance Issued February 25, 2020 Q1 FY 2020 Revenue Growth 2.9% - 5.2% Q1 FY 2020 Revenue $89 million - $91 million Q1 FY 2020 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $0.25 - $0.27 Guidance Issued February 25, 2020 FY 2020 Revenue Growth 10.6% - 12.3% FY 2020 Revenue $384 million - $390 million FY 2020 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $1.34 - $1.40

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Companys view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Companys management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Companys operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Companys reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP guidance for 2020 adjusted fully diluted EPS. No reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance is included in this press release because, due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information that would be required to prepare such a reconciliation and the fact that some of the excluded information is not readily ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, including statements about our 2020 outlook. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as anticipate, believe, confident, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, predict, project, target, will and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include our future operating results, our ability to complete our acquisition of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and realize the expected benefits on the anticipated timeline or at all, the outcome of our clinical programs, as well as the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data  unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 89,346 $ 86,271 $ 347,337 $ 343,374 Cost of goods sold 44,781 42,426 172,526 168,489 Gross profit 44,565 43,845 174,811 174,885 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 10,392 9,911 41,888 43,159 General and administrative 17,301 12,440 61,244 50,167 Research and development 4,434 4,551 20,018 17,071 Total operating expenses 32,127 26,902 123,150 110,397 Operating income 12,438 16,943 51,661 64,488 Interest expense 2,126 4,611 13,617 17,405 Loss on extinguishment of debt   3,196  Other expense (income) 7,916 (410 ) 6,221 (2,465 ) Income before income taxes 2,396 12,742 28,627 49,548 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,054 ) (551 ) (3,040 ) 9,030 Net income $ 10,450 $ 13,293 $ 31,667 $ 40,518 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 0.79 $ 1.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,246 38,465 38,988 38,233 Diluted 40,133 39,492 40,113 39,501

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Segment Revenues Analysis

(in thousands  unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change United States DEFINITY $ 57,678 $ 47,359 21.8 % $ 211,777 $ 178,440 18.7 % TechneLite 17,330 17,262 0.4 % 72,534 74,042 (2.0 )% Other nuclear 8,225 11,651 (29.4 )% 36,231 48,935 (26.0 )% Rebates and allowances (4,518 ) (3,521 ) 28.3 % (16,553 ) (12,837 ) 28.9 % Total United States 78,715 72,751 8.2 % 303,989 288,580 5.3 % International DEFINITY 1,695 1,206 40.5 % 5,731 4,633 23.7 % TechneLite 3,264 6,105 (46.5 )% 14,058 24,816 (43.4 )% Other nuclear 5,673 6,211 (8.7 )% 23,574 25,349 (7.0 )% Rebates and allowances (1 ) (2 ) (50.0 )% (15 ) (4 ) 275.0 % Total International 10,631 13,520 (21.4 )% 43,348 54,794 (20.9 )% Worldwide DEFINITY 59,373 48,565 22.3 % 217,508 183,073 18.8 % TechneLite 20,594 23,367 (11.9 )% 86,592 98,858 (12.4 )% Other nuclear 13,898 17,862 (22.2 )% 59,805 74,284 (19.5 )% Rebates and allowances (4,519 ) (3,523 ) 28.3 % (16,568 ) (12,841 ) 29.0 % Total Revenues $ 89,346 $ 86,271 3.6 % $ 347,337 $ 343,374 1.2 %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data  unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 10,450 $ 13,293 $ 31,667 $ 40,518 Stock and incentive plan compensation 2,991 2,481 12,571 9,496 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 451 581 1,804 2,648 Campus consolidation costs  3  1,157 Extinguishment of debt   3,196  Arbitration award (3,453 )  (3,453 )  Strategic collaboration and license costs   300  Integration costs 1,488 1,488 Acquisition-related costs 2,834  8,010  Income tax benefit for release of valuation allowances  (3,969 )  (3,969 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (1,134 ) (1,123 ) (8,583 ) (5,126 ) Adjusted net income $ 13,627 $ 11,266 $ 47,000 $ 44,724 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 15.3 % 13.1 % 13.5 % 13.0 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 0.79 $ 1.03 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.07 0.06 0.31 0.24 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.06 Campus consolidation costs    0.03 Extinguishment of debt   0.08  Arbitration award (0.09 )  (0.09 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs   0.01  Integration costs 0.04  0.04  Acquisition-related costs 0.07 (0.10 ) 0.20  Income tax benefit for release of valuation allowances    (0.10 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.21 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 1.17 $ 1.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 40,133 39,492 40,113 39,501

The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands  unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 22,421 $ 17,306 $ 80,384 $ 61,193 Capital expenditures (4,741 ) (7,366 ) (22,061 ) (20,132 ) Free cash flow $ 17,680 $ 9,940 $ 58,323 $ 41,061

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands  unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,919 $ 113,401 Accounts receivable, net 43,529 43,753 Inventory 29,180 33,019 Other current assets 7,283 5,242 Total current assets 172,911 195,415 Property, plant and equipment, net 116,497 107,888 Intangibles, net 7,336 9,133 Goodwill 15,714 15,714 Deferred tax assets, net 71,834 81,449 Other long-term assets 21,627 30,232 Total assets $ 405,919 $ 439,831 Liabilities and stockholders equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 10,143 $ 2,750 Accounts payable 18,608 17,955 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,360 32,050 Total current liabilities 66,111 52,755 Asset retirement obligations 12,883 11,572 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 183,927 263,709 Other long-term liabilities 28,397 40,793 Total liabilities 291,318 368,829 Total stockholders equity 114,601 71,002 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 405,919 $ 439,831

