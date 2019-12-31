Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2019 ended December 31, 2019.
The Companys worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $89.3 million, compared with $86.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 3.6% over the prior year period. Full year 2019 worldwide revenues were $347.3 million, compared with $343.4 million for the full year 2018, representing an increase of 1.2% over the prior year period.
The Companys fourth quarter 2019 net income was $10.5 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, as compared to $13.3 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 21.4% from the prior year period. Full year 2019 net income was $31.7 million, or $0.79 per fully diluted share, as compared to $40.5 million, or $1.03 per fully diluted share for the full year 2018, representing a decrease of 21.8% from the prior year period.
The Companys fourth quarter 2019 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.34, as compared to $0.29 for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 19.0% over the prior year period. The Companys full year 2019 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $1.17, as compared to $1.13 for the full year 2018, representing an increase of 3.5% over the prior year period.
Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $22.4 million and $80.4 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Free Cash Flow was $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of approximately $7.7 million, or 77.9% over the prior year period. Full year 2019 free cash flow was $58.3 million, as compared to $41.1 million for the full year 2018, representing an increase of approximately $17.3 million, or 42.0% over the prior year period.
"We finished 2019 with robust DEFINITY, earnings and free cash flow performance, said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO. "Throughout 2019, it was Lantheus team members from across the organization who drove these results. As we look to 2020 and beyond, we see exciting revenue and value creation opportunities for the Company as we add the Progenics team with their exciting oncology, precision diagnostic, and other products to our own portfolio.
Outlook
The Company guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020 is as follows:
|
|
|
Guidance Issued February 25, 2020
|
Q1 FY 2020 Revenue Growth
|
|
2.9% - 5.2%
|
Q1 FY 2020 Revenue
|
|
$89 million - $91 million
|
Q1 FY 2020 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|
|
$0.25 - $0.27
|
|
|
Guidance Issued February 25, 2020
|
FY 2020 Revenue Growth
|
|
10.6% - 12.3%
|
FY 2020 Revenue
|
|
$384 million - $390 million
|
FY 2020 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|
|
$1.34 - $1.40
On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Companys view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
89,346
|
|
|
$
|
86,271
|
|
|
$
|
347,337
|
|
|
$
|
343,374
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
44,781
|
|
|
42,426
|
|
|
172,526
|
|
|
168,489
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
44,565
|
|
|
43,845
|
|
|
174,811
|
|
|
174,885
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
10,392
|
|
|
9,911
|
|
|
41,888
|
|
|
43,159
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
17,301
|
|
|
12,440
|
|
|
61,244
|
|
|
50,167
|
|
Research and development
|
|
4,434
|
|
|
4,551
|
|
|
20,018
|
|
|
17,071
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
32,127
|
|
|
26,902
|
|
|
123,150
|
|
|
110,397
|
|
Operating income
|
|
12,438
|
|
|
16,943
|
|
|
51,661
|
|
|
64,488
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
4,611
|
|
|
13,617
|
|
|
17,405
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,196
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense (income)
|
|
7,916
|
|
|
(410
|
)
|
|
6,221
|
|
|
(2,465
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
2,396
|
|
|
12,742
|
|
|
28,627
|
|
|
49,548
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(8,054
|
)
|
|
(551
|
)
|
|
(3,040
|
)
|
|
9,030
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,450
|
|
|
$
|
13,293
|
|
|
$
|
31,667
|
|
|
$
|
40,518
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
39,246
|
|
|
38,465
|
|
|
38,988
|
|
|
38,233
|
|
Diluted
|
|
40,133
|
|
|
39,492
|
|
|
40,113
|
|
|
39,501
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Segment Revenues Analysis
(in thousands unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFINITY
|
$
|
57,678
|
|
|
$
|
47,359
|
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
211,777
|
|
|
$
|
178,440
|
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
TechneLite
|
17,330
|
|
|
17,262
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
72,534
|
|
|
74,042
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
Other nuclear
|
8,225
|
|
|
11,651
|
|
|
(29.4
|
)%
|
|
36,231
|
|
|
48,935
|
|
|
(26.0
|
)%
|
Rebates and allowances
|
(4,518
|
)
|
|
(3,521
|
)
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
(16,553
|
)
|
|
(12,837
|
)
|
|
28.9
|
%
|
Total United States
|
78,715
|
|
|
72,751
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
303,989
|
|
|
288,580
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFINITY
|
1,695
|
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
40.5
|
%
|
|
5,731
|
|
|
4,633
|
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
TechneLite
|
3,264
|
|
|
6,105
|
|
|
(46.5
|
)%
|
|
14,058
|
|
|
24,816
|
|
|
(43.4
|
)%
|
Other nuclear
|
5,673
|
|
|
6,211
|
|
|
(8.7
|
)%
|
|
23,574
|
|
|
25,349
|
|
|
(7.0
|
)%
|
Rebates and allowances
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(50.0
|
)%
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
275.0
|
%
|
Total International
|
10,631
|
|
|
13,520
|
|
|
(21.4
|
)%
|
|
43,348
|
|
|
54,794
|
|
|
(20.9
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFINITY
|
59,373
|
|
|
48,565
|
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
|
217,508
|
|
|
183,073
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
TechneLite
|
20,594
|
|
|
23,367
|
|
|
(11.9
|
)%
|
|
86,592
|
|
|
98,858
|
|
|
(12.4
|
)%
|
Other nuclear
|
13,898
|
|
|
17,862
|
|
|
(22.2
|
)%
|
|
59,805
|
|
|
74,284
|
|
|
(19.5
|
)%
|
Rebates and allowances
|
(4,519
|
)
|
|
(3,523
|
)
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
(16,568
|
)
|
|
(12,841
|
)
|
|
29.0
|
%
|
Total Revenues
|
$
|
89,346
|
|
|
$
|
86,271
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
347,337
|
|
|
$
|
343,374
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,450
|
|
|
$
|
13,293
|
|
|
$
|
31,667
|
|
|
$
|
40,518
|
|
Stock and incentive plan compensation
|
|
2,991
|
|
|
2,481
|
|
|
12,571
|
|
|
9,496
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
451
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
1,804
|
|
|
2,648
|
|
Campus consolidation costs
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,157
|
|
Extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,196
|
|
|
|
|
Arbitration award
|
|
(3,453
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,453
|
)
|
|
|
|
Strategic collaboration and license costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
Integration costs
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
2,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,010
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit for release of valuation allowances
|
|
|
|
|
(3,969
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,969
|
)
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a)
|
|
(1,134
|
)
|
|
(1,123
|
)
|
|
(8,583
|
)
|
|
(5,126
|
)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$
|
13,627
|
|
|
$
|
11,266
|
|
|
$
|
47,000
|
|
|
$
|
44,724
|
|
Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
13.1
|
%
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
Stock and incentive plan compensation
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Campus consolidation costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
Arbitration award
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
Strategic collaboration and license costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
Integration costs
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit for release of valuation allowances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
(0.13
|
)
|
Adjusted net income per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
40,133
|
|
|
39,492
|
|
|
40,113
|
|
|
39,501
|
-
The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(in thousands unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
22,421
|
|
|
$
|
17,306
|
|
|
$
|
80,384
|
|
|
$
|
61,193
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(4,741
|
)
|
|
(7,366
|
)
|
|
(22,061
|
)
|
|
(20,132
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
17,680
|
|
|
$
|
9,940
|
|
|
$
|
58,323
|
|
|
$
|
41,061
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
92,919
|
|
|
$
|
113,401
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
43,529
|
|
|
43,753
|
|
Inventory
|
29,180
|
|
|
33,019
|
|
Other current assets
|
7,283
|
|
|
5,242
|
|
Total current assets
|
172,911
|
|
|
195,415
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
116,497
|
|
|
107,888
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
7,336
|
|
|
9,133
|
|
Goodwill
|
15,714
|
|
|
15,714
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
71,834
|
|
|
81,449
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
21,627
|
|
|
30,232
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
405,919
|
|
|
$
|
439,831
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings
|
$
|
10,143
|
|
|
$
|
2,750
|
|
Accounts payable
|
18,608
|
|
|
17,955
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
37,360
|
|
|
32,050
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
66,111
|
|
|
52,755
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
12,883
|
|
|
11,572
|
|
Long-term debt, net and other borrowings
|
183,927
|
|
|
263,709
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
28,397
|
|
|
40,793
|
|
Total liabilities
|
291,318
|
|
|
368,829
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
114,601
|
|
|
71,002
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
$
|
405,919
|
|
|
$
|
439,831
|
