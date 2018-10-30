Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), parent company
of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI), a global leader in the
development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic
imaging agents and products, today reported financial results for its
third quarter ended September 30, 2018.
The Companys worldwide revenues for the third quarter of 2018 totaled
$88.9 million, compared with $79.9 million for the third quarter of
2017. Net income for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $9.3 million, or
$0.24 per diluted share, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.22 per
diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. The Companys third
quarter 2018 EBITDA was $20.0 million, or 22.5% of revenues, and its
Adjusted EBITDA was $26.1 million, or 29.4% of revenues, as compared
with 21.2%, and 28.3% of revenues for the third quarter of 2017,
respectively.
"We delivered double-digit growth in both DEFINITY and TechneLite in the
third quarter, said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO of Lantheus. "We
continue to leverage our portfolio of products and capabilities to
optimize growth and ensure the flexibility to respond to opportunities.
As we consider investment strategies to expand and diversify our
business, this robust financial performance further strengthens our
balance sheet and ability to execute on initiatives.
Outlook
The Company reaffirms its full-year 2018 worldwide revenue guidance
range of $337 million to $342 million. The Company has increased its
full-year 2018 guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA, as described in the
GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation provided later in this release, to $90
million to $93 million from previous guidance of $85 million to $90
million, a margin of 26.3% to 27.6% of anticipated worldwide revenues.
The Companys guidance for worldwide revenues and Adjusted EBITDA are
forward-looking statements. They are subject to various risks and
uncertainties that could cause the Companys actual results to differ
materially from guidance. Forward-looking statements are not predictions
of the Companys actual performance. See the cautionary information
about forward-looking statements in the "Safe-Harbor Statement section
of this press release.
Internet Posting of Information
The Company routinely posts information that may be important to
investors in the "Investors section of its website at http://www.lantheus.com/.
The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult its
website regularly for important information about the Company.
About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in
the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative
diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio
of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY®
Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension;
TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator
that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine
procedures; and Xenon (Xenon Xe 133 Gas), an inhaled radiopharmaceutical
imaging agent used to evaluate pulmonary function and for imaging the
lungs. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts
with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as revenues excluding
the impact of foreign currency; adjusted operating income; adjusted net
income and its line components; EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; adjusted net
income per share - diluted; and free cash flow. The Companys management
believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful
information to investors. These measures may assist investors in
evaluating the Companys operations, period over period. The measures
may exclude such items which may be highly variable, difficult to
predict and of a size that could have substantial impact on the
Companys reported results of operations for a period. Management uses
these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the
performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and
the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation
targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a
supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of
financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP guidance for 2018
Adjusted EBITDA. No reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP
guidance was included in this press release because, due to the high
variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections
of some of the excluded information and the fact that some of the
excluded information is not readily ascertainable or accessible, the
Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to
be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure
without unreasonable efforts.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements as defined
under U.S. federal securities laws, including statements about our 2018
outlook. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of
terms such as anticipate, believe, confident, could, estimate, expect,
intend, may, plan, predict, project, target, will and other similar
terms. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from
those described in the forward- looking statements. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments
or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties
that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those
described in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described
in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share data unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
88,900
|
|
|
$
|
79,941
|
|
|
$
|
257,103
|
|
|
$
|
250,137
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
44,015
|
|
|
41,414
|
|
|
126,063
|
|
|
125,901
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
44,885
|
|
|
38,527
|
|
|
131,040
|
|
|
124,236
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
10,478
|
|
|
10,075
|
|
|
33,248
|
|
|
31,892
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
13,609
|
|
|
12,076
|
|
|
37,727
|
|
|
35,549
|
|
Research and development
|
|
4,316
|
|
|
3,554
|
|
|
12,520
|
|
|
14,149
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
28,403
|
|
|
25,705
|
|
|
83,495
|
|
|
81,590
|
|
Operating income
|
|
16,482
|
|
|
12,822
|
|
|
47,545
|
|
|
42,646
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
4,446
|
|
|
4,442
|
|
|
12,794
|
|
|
14,147
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,161
|
|
Other income
|
|
(799
|
)
|
|
(908
|
)
|
|
(2,055
|
)
|
|
(2,037
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
12,835
|
|
|
9,288
|
|
|
36,806
|
|
|
28,375
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
3,566
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
9,581
|
|
|
2,116
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
9,269
|
|
|
$
|
8,526
|
|
|
$
|
27,225
|
|
|
$
|
26,259
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
38,342
|
|
|
37,393
|
|
|
38,155
|
|
|
37,174
|
|
Diluted
|
|
39,402
|
|
|
39,121
|
|
|
39,467
|
|
|
38,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Segment Revenues Analysis
|
(in thousands unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
%
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
%
|
United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFINITY
|
|
$
|
42,472
|
|
|
$
|
36,901
|
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
131,081
|
|
|
$
|
113,035
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
TechneLite
|
|
19,374
|
|
|
22,621
|
|
|
(14.4
|
)%
|
|
56,780
|
|
|
69,150
|
|
|
(17.9
|
)%
|
Xenon
|
|
7,239
|
|
|
7,726
|
|
|
(6.3
|
)%
|
|
22,805
|
|
|
23,709
|
|
|
(3.8
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
1,170
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
(49.8
|
)%
|
|
5,163
|
|
|
12,812
|
|
|
(59.7
|
)%
|
Total United States
|
|
70,255
|
|
|
69,579
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
215,829
|
|
|
218,706
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFINITY
|
|
1,283
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
55.0
|
%
|
|
3,427
|
|
|
2,534
|
|
|
35.2
|
%
|
TechneLite
|
|
11,244
|
|
|
3,735
|
|
|
201.0
|
%
|
|
18,711
|
|
|
10,750
|
|
|
74.1
|
%
|
Xenon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
(100.0
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
6,118
|
|
|
5,799
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
19,136
|
|
|
18,143
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
Total International
|
|
18,645
|
|
|
10,362
|
|
|
79.9
|
%
|
|
41,274
|
|
|
31,431
|
|
|
31.3
|
%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFINITY
|
|
43,755
|
|
|
37,729
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
134,508
|
|
|
115,569
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
TechneLite
|
|
30,618
|
|
|
26,356
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
75,491
|
|
|
79,900
|
|
|
(5.5
|
)%
|
Xenon
|
|
7,239
|
|
|
7,726
|
|
|
(6.3
|
)%
|
|
22,805
|
|
|
23,713
|
|
|
(3.8
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
7,288
|
|
|
8,130
|
|
|
(10.4
|
)%
|
|
24,299
|
|
|
30,955
|
|
|
(21.5
|
)%
|
Total Revenues
|
|
$
|
88,900
|
|
|
$
|
79,941
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
257,103
|
|
|
$
|
250,137
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(in thousands unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
16,482
|
|
|
$
|
12,822
|
|
|
$
|
47,545
|
|
|
$
|
42,646
|
|
Campus consolidation costs including depreciation
|
|
84
|
|
|
797
|
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
5,779
|
|
Offering and other costs
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
Non-recurring refinancing related fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,721
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
$
|
16,566
|
|
|
$
|
13,692
|
|
|
$
|
48,699
|
|
|
$
|
50,748
|
|
Adjusted operating income, as a percentage of revenues
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
18.9
|
%
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(in thousands, except per share data unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
9,269
|
|
|
$
|
8,526
|
|
|
$
|
27,225
|
|
|
$
|
26,259
|
|
Reconciling items impacting operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Campus consolidation costs including depreciation
|
|
84
|
|
|
797
|
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
5,779
|
|
Offering and other costs
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
Non-recurring refinancing related fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,721
|
|
Reconciling items impacting non-operating expenses and income
taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment and retirement costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,161
|
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (b)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
(291
|
)
|
|
(2,591
|
)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$
|
9,332
|
|
|
$
|
9,176
|
|
|
$
|
28,088
|
|
|
$
|
33,931
|
|
Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net income per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
Reconciling items impacting operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Campus consolidation costs including depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Offering and other costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Non-recurring refinancing related fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Reconciling items impacting non-operating expenses and income
taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment and retirement costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (b)
|
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Adjusted net income per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
39,402
|
|
|
39,121
|
|
|
39,467
|
|
|
38,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income and
non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and
related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax
jurisdiction.
(b) During the fourth quarter of 2017, we released the valuation
allowance previously recorded against our domestic net deferred tax
assets. As a result, we included the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
starting in the fourth quarter of 2017. Presentation of 2017 Adjusted
Net Income has been modified to allow better go-forward comparability by
including the tax effect of non-GAAP reconciling items.
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(in thousands unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
9,269
|
|
|
$
|
8,526
|
|
|
$
|
27,225
|
|
|
$
|
26,259
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
4,428
|
|
|
4,437
|
|
|
12,761
|
|
|
14,134
|
|
Income tax expense(a)
|
|
2,875
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
7,361
|
|
|
646
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
1,805
|
|
|
2,102
|
|
|
5,533
|
|
|
10,066
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
1,650
|
|
|
1,646
|
|
|
5,011
|
|
|
4,953
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
20,027
|
|
|
16,983
|
|
|
57,891
|
|
|
56,058
|
|
Stock and incentive plan compensation
|
|
2,639
|
|
|
1,933
|
|
|
7,015
|
|
|
4,735
|
|
Asset write-off (b)
|
|
1,254
|
|
|
911
|
|
|
3,273
|
|
|
2,184
|
|
Severance and recruiting costs (c)
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
666
|
|
|
2,227
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
Offering and other costs (d)
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
Campus consolidation costs
|
|
84
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
1,101
|
|
Debt refinancing costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,721
|
|
Extinguishment of debt and debt retirement costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,161
|
|
New manufacturer costs (e)
|
|
334
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
|
1,301
|
|
|
3,616
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
26,114
|
|
|
$
|
22,613
|
|
|
$
|
72,861
|
|
|
$
|
73,211
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues
|
|
29.4
|
%
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
29.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Represents income tax expense, less tax indemnification income
associated with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
(b) Represents non-cash losses incurred associated with inventory and
other write-offs of long-lived assets.
(c) The amounts consist of severance and recruitment costs related to
employees, executives and directors.
(d) Represents offering costs incurred on behalf of certain shareholders
pursuant to a registration rights agreement and other non-recurring
costs.
(e) Represents internal and external costs associated with establishing
new manufacturing sources for our commercial and clinical candidate
products.
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
|
(in thousands unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
24,277
|
|
|
$
|
15,600
|
|
|
$
|
43,887
|
|
|
$
|
41,691
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(5,005
|
)
|
|
(3,288
|
)
|
|
(12,766
|
)
|
|
(11,589
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
19,272
|
|
|
$
|
12,312
|
|
|
$
|
31,121
|
|
|
$
|
30,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands unaudited)
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
104,584
|
|
|
$
|
76,290
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
47,135
|
|
|
40,259
|
Inventory
|
|
34,572
|
|
|
26,080
|
Other current assets
|
|
4,669
|
|
|
5,221
|
Total current assets
|
|
190,960
|
|
|
147,850
|
Property, plant & equipment, net
|
|
99,407
|
|
|
92,999
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
9,727
|
|
|
11,798
|
Goodwill
|
|
15,714
|
|
|
15,714
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
79,358
|
|
|
87,010
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
29,652
|
|
|
28,487
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
424,818
|
|
|
$
|
383,858
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
2,750
|
|
|
$
|
2,750
|
Revolving line of credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
20,363
|
|
|
17,464
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
31,464
|
|
|
26,536
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
54,577
|
|
|
46,750
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
11,282
|
|
|
10,412
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
264,130
|
|
|
265,393
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
39,321
|
|
|
38,012
|
Total liabilities
|
|
369,310
|
|
|
360,567
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
55,508
|
|
|
23,291
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
424,818
|
|
|
$
|
383,858
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030006000/en/