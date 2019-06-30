finanzen.net
25.07.2019
Lawson Products Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) ("Lawson or the "Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Our continued strong execution has delivered another quarter of great results and a strengthening of our balance sheet. This improvement was reflected across-the-board with total revenue increasing 6.3% over a year ago quarter, or 7.1% excluding currency fluctuations. Although reported operating income was lower, mainly due to the effect of the 17% increase in our stock price on stock-based compensation, our adjusted operating income grew nearly 31%. We also passed our stated milestone of achieving better than 10% adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter, excluding the impact of the new lease accounting rule. Our results were driven by continued improvement in Lawson sales rep productivity, strong sales growth at The Bolt Supply House and a contribution from recently acquired Screw Products," said Michael DeCata, president and chief executive officer.

"Our strategy to improve sales rep productivity through ongoing training, support and improved customer fulfillment processes has continued to produce positive results over the past few years. Going forward, we are well positioned to drive additional earnings through leveraging our infrastructure on organic growth and through acquisitions, said DeCata.

Highlights

  • Sales of $96.1 million increased 6.3% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, sales grew 7.1%
  • Lawson MRO segment ADS increased 4.4% primarily driven by a 3.0% growth in sales rep productivity as measured by sales per rep per day
  • Reported operating income was $1.6 million compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income excluding stock-based compensation and severance expense increased 30.9% to $7.9 million from $6.1 million a year ago. (See reconciliation in Table 1) As a percent of sales adjusted EBITDA was 9.8% which was negatively impacted by .3% from adopting the new lease accounting rule. On a comparable basis, this 10.1% for the quarter exceeded the 8.6% reported in the prior year
  • Reported GAAP net income was $1.3 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.35 a year ago. Adjusted net income, excluding stock-based compensation and severance was $5.9 million or $0.62 per diluted share compared to adjusted per diluted share of $0.39 a year ago (See reconciliation in Table 2). On a year-to-date basis, adjusted diluted EPS has improved 72% to $1.10 (See reconciliation in Table 2)
  • Net cash generated from operations in the quarter of $8.3 million was used to reduce net borrowings by $7.6 million

Second Quarter Summary Financial Highlights

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions)

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2018

 

 

Change

Net Sales

 

$

96.1

 

 

$

90.4

 

 

 

6.3

%

Average Daily Net Sales

 

$

1.502

 

 

$

1.412

 

 

 

6.3

%

Number of Business Days

 

 

64

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported Operating Income

 

$

1.6

 

 

$

5.6

 

 

 

(70.8

)%

Adjusted Operating Income (1)

 

$

7.9

 

 

$

6.1

 

 

 

30.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

9.4

 

 

$

7.7

 

 

 

21.3

%

Margin (1)

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

8.6

%

 

+120 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

8.6

%

 

+150 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

(0.21

)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (3)

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.23

 

(1)

Excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, severance and other non-recurring items. (See reconciliation in Table 1)

(2)

 

2019 excludes the adoption of ASC 842 - Leases which requires certain expenses previously recognized as depreciation expense to be recorded as operating expenses. This accounting change reduced the adjusted EBITDA margin by 0.3% in 2019.

(3)

Excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, severance and other non-recurring items. (See reconciliation in Table 2)

Second Quarter Results

Net sales increased 6.3% to $96.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Sales growth reflected a 3.0% increase in the Lawson segment sales rep productivity driven by increases with our government, core and Kent Automotive customers. The Bolt Supply House, which represents approximately 12% of consolidated sales, increased 14.0% reflecting strength across multiple product categories. In addition, Screw Products, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018, contributed to the increase with sales of $0.7 million. Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, consolidated sales increased 7.1% for the quarter. Average daily sales grew to $1.502 million compared to $1.412 million in the prior year quarter with 64 selling days in both quarters.

Gross profit increased $1.9 million to $51.0 million compared to $49.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to sales growth. Consolidated gross profit as a percentage of sales was 53.1% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 54.4% in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin reflected an increase in the classification of service-related costs combined with growth in sales from Bolt Supply and Screw Products, which have lower gross margin profiles. The core Lawson MRO segment gross margin before giving effect of service-related costs was 60.5% in the second quarter 2019, essentially flat compared to a year ago.

The Company continues to efficiently manage its cost structure. Despite significant sales growth, reported selling expenses decreased slightly to $21.9 million in the second quarter compared to $22.0 million in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of sales, reported selling expenses decreased to 22.8% from 24.3% in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to leveraging selling expenses over a larger sales base, an increase in service-related costs classified within gross profit and lower selling expenses at Bolt Supply and Screw Products.

General and administrative expenses increased $6.0 million to $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $21.6 million in the prior year quarter. The G&A increase over the prior year reflected a $4.8 million rise in stock-based compensation expense, related predominately to the 17% increase in our stock price, as well as an increase in severance expense of $1.4 million. Excluding these items, general and administrative expenses decreased as a percent of sales to 22.1% from 23.7% a year ago quarter. Other G&A costs were collectively lower than the prior year quarter. During the quarter the Company incurred $1.5 million of severance expense primarily related to the elimination of certain positions to better align various operating areas within the Company.

Reported operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.6 million compared to operating income of $5.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted non-GAAP operating income increased to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $6.1 million in the prior year quarter. (See reconciliation in Table 1) For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $9.4 million, an improvement of 21.3% over the prior year quarter. (See reconciliation in Table1)

Reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income was $5.9 million or $0.62 per diluted share compared to $0.39 a year ago. (See reconciliation in Table 2) On a year-to-date basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share has improved 72% to $1.10. (See reconciliation in Table 2)

At June 30, 2019, Lawson had $7.7 million of available cash and cash equivalents, $8.8 million of borrowings and $30.7 million of available credit under its credit facilities.

Conference Call

Lawson Products, Inc. will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss second quarter 2019 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2019. The conference call is available by direct dial at 1-877-737-7051 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8878 from outside of the U.S. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call through August 30, 2019. Callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 1-919-882-2331 outside the U.S. The PIN access number for the replay is 49542#. A streaming audio of the call and an archived replay will also be available on the investor relations page of Lawson's website through August 30, 2019.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the Companys problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com or https://www.kent-automotive.com.

This Release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. The terms "may," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "plan," "potential," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on management's current expectations, intentions or beliefs and are subject to a number of factors, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences or that might otherwise impact the business and include the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the December 31, 2018, Form 10-K filed on March 4, 2019. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such factor or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-TABLES FOLLOW-

Lawson Products, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

85,996

 

 

$

80,397

 

 

$

167,911

 

 

$

155,367

 

Service revenue

10,101

 

 

9,985

 

 

19,529

 

 

19,474

 

Total revenue

96,097

 

 

90,382

 

 

187,440

 

 

174,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product cost of goods sold

40,580

 

 

37,856

 

 

78,587

 

 

72,688

 

Service costs

4,474

 

 

3,395

 

 

8,887

 

 

6,804

 

Gross profit

51,043

 

 

49,131

 

 

99,966

 

 

95,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling expenses

21,867

 

 

22,004

 

 

43,609

 

 

43,944

 

General and administrative expenses

27,553

 

 

21,573

 

 

49,190

 

 

44,014

 

Operating expenses

49,420

 

 

43,577

 

 

92,799

 

 

87,958

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

1,623

 

 

5,554

 

 

7,167

 

 

7,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(146

)

 

(264

)

 

(343

)

 

(504

)

Other income (expense), net

339

 

 

(777

)

 

811

 

 

(490

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

1,816

 

 

4,513

 

 

7,635

 

 

6,397

 

Income tax expense

509

 

 

1,319

 

 

2,182

 

 

1,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,307

 

 

$

3,194

 

 

$

5,453

 

 

$

4,430

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income per share of common stock

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income per share of common stock

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.48

 

Lawson Products, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,915

 

 

$

11,883

 

Restricted cash

800

 

 

800

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $596 and $549, respectively

45,570

 

 

37,682

 

Inventories, net

55,360

 

 

52,887

 

Miscellaneous receivables and prepaid expenses

4,742

 

 

3,653

 

Total current assets

113,387

 

 

106,905

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

17,630

 

 

23,548

 

Deferred income taxes

19,021

 

 

20,592

 

Goodwill

20,794

 

 

20,079

 

Cash value of life insurance

13,167

 

 

12,599

 

Intangible assets, net

12,895

 

 

13,112

 

Lease assets

11,840

 

 



 

Other assets

298

 

 

307

 

Total assets

$

209,032

 

 

$

197,142

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Revolving lines of credit

$

8,823

 

 

$

10,823

 

Accounts payable

16,550

 

 

15,207

 

Lease obligation

3,708

 

 



 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

34,904

 

 

40,179

 

Total current liabilities

63,985

 

 

66,209

 

 

 

 

 

Security bonus plan

12,353

 

 

12,413

 

Lease obligation

10,500

 

 

5,213

 

Deferred compensation

5,670

 

 

5,304

 

Deferred tax liability

2,900

 

 

2,761

 

Other liabilities

4,292

 

 

6,069

 

Total liabilities

99,700

 

 

97,969

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $1 par value:

 

 

 

Authorized - 500,000 shares, Issued and outstanding  None



 

 



 

Common stock, $1 par value:

 

 

 

Authorized - 35,000,000 shares
Issued - 9,032,948 and 9,005,716 shares, respectively
Outstanding - 8,983,162 and 8,955,930 shares, respectively

9,033

 

 

9,006

 

Capital in excess of par value

16,973

 

 

15,623

 

Retained earnings

84,728

 

 

77,338

 

Treasury stock  49,786 shares

(1,234

)

 

(1,234

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(168

)

 

(1,560

)

Total stockholders equity

109,332

 

 

99,173

 

Total liabilities and stockholders equity

$

209,032

 

 

$

197,142

 

LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
SEC REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain non-operational items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables below for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating Income and

Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income as reported per GAAP

$

1,623

 

 

$

5,554

 

 

$

7,167

 

 

$

7,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation (1)

4,839

 

 

87

 

 

5,247

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance expense

1,485

 

 

64

 

 

1,512

 

 

692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operation accrual (2)



 

 

529

 

 



 

 

529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease termination gain



 

 

(164

)

 



 

 

(164

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP operating Income

7,947

 

 

6,070

 

 

13,926

 

 

9,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization (3)

1,455

 

 

1,679

 

 

2,933

 

 

3,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

9,402

 

 

$

7,749

 

 

$

16,859

 

 

$

12,870

 

(1)

A portion of stock-based compensation expense varies with the Company's stock price

(2)

Additional estimated future remediation of an environmental matter at the Decatur, Alabama property

(3)

2019 includes the adoption of ASC 842 - Leases which requires certain expenses previously recognized as depreciation expense to be recorded as operating expenses of $0.7 million.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

Amount

 

Diluted EPS (2)

 

Amount

 

Diluted EPS (2)

Net Income, as reported per GAAP

$

 

 

1,307

 

 

$

 

0.14

 

 

$

 

 

3,194

 

 

$

 

0.35

 

Pretax adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

4,839

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance expense

 

1,485

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease termination gain



 

 



 

 

 

(164

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operation accrual



 

 



 

 

 

529

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax adjustments

 

6,324

 

 

 

0.68

 

 

 

516

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect (1)

 

(1,771

)

 

 

(0.20

)

 

 

(151

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments, net of tax

 

4,553

 

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$

 

 

5,860

 

 

$

 

0.62

 

 

$

 

 

3,559

 

 

$

 

0.39

 

(1)

Tax effected at quarterly effective tax rate of 28.0% for 2019 and 29.2% for 2018

(2)

Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 9.381 million and 9.217 million of diluted shares for 2019 and 2018, respectively

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

Amount

 

Diluted EPS (2)

 

Amount

 

Diluted EPS (2)

Net Income, as reported per GAAP

$

5,453

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

4,430

 

 

$

0.48

 

Pretax adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

5,247

 

 

0.56

 

 

1,057

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance expense

1,512

 

 

0.16

 

 

692

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease termination gain



 

 



 

 

(164

)

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operation accrual



 

 



 

 

529

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax adjustments

6,759

 

 

0.72

 

 

2,114

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect (1)

(1,933

)

 

(0.20

)

 

(649

)

 

(0.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments, net of tax

4,826

 

 

0.52

 

 

1,465

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$

10,279

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

5,895

 

 

$

0.64

 

(1)

Tax effected at quarterly effective tax rate of 28.6% for 2019 and 30.7% for 2018

(2)

Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 9.348 million and 9.200 million of diluted shares for 2019 and 2018, respectively

Table 3 - Historic Core Lawson Segment Sales and Sales Rep Productivity

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Jun. 30

 

Mar. 31

 

Dec. 31

 

Sep. 30

 

Jun. 30

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of business days

64

 

 

63

 

 

61

 

 

63

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average daily net sales (dollars in thousands)

$

1,316

 

 

$

1,297

 

 

$

1,258

 

 

$

1,249

 

 

$

1,260

 

Year over year increase

4.4

%

 

6.9

%

 

5.6

%

 

4.0

%

 

7.5

%

Sequential quarter increase (decrease)

1.5

%

 

3.1

%

 

0.7

%

 

(0.9

)%

 

3.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average active sales rep. count (1)

980

 

 

991

 

 

989

 

 

967

 

 

966

 

Period-end active sales rep count

982

 

 

986

 

 

994

 

 

978

 

 

968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales per rep. per day

$

1.343

 

 

$

1.308

 

 

$

1.272

 

 

$

1.292

 

 

$

1.304

 

Year over year increase

3.0

%

 

4.4

%

 

5.4

%

 

6.6

%

 

9.1

%

Sequential quarter increase (decrease)

2.7

%

 

2.8

%

 

(1.5

)%

 

(0.9

)%

 

4.1

%

(1)

Average active sales rep count represents the average of the month-ends sales representative count

Table 4 - Consolidated Quarterly Results

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Jun. 30

 

Mar. 31

 

Dec. 31

 

Sep. 30

 

Jun. 30

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average daily net sales

$

1,502

 

 

$

1,450

 

 

$

1,414

 

 

$

1,405

 

 

$

1,412

 

Year over year increase

6.3

%

 

8.2

%

 

7.0

%

 

17.0

%

 

20.5

%

Sequential quarter increase (decrease)

3.6

%

 

2.5

%

 

0.6

%

 

(0.5

)%

 

5.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

96,097

 

 

$

91,343

 

 

$

86,266

 

 

$

88,530

 

 

$

90,382

 

Gross profit (1)

51,043

 

 

48,923

 

 

46,083

 

 

48,108

 

 

49,131

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit percentage (1)

53.1

%

 

53.6

%

 

53.4

%

 

54.3

%

 

54.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general & administrative expenses

$

49,420

 

 

$

43,379

 

 

$

41,998

 

 

$

50,374

 

 

$

43,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

$

1,623

 

 

$

5,544

 

 

$

4,085

 

 

$

(2,266

)

 

$

5,554

 

(1)

Reflects the adoption of ASC 606 - Revenue Recognition effective January 1, 2018 including the classification of certain selling costs as a reduction of gross profit

 

