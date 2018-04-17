Lawson Products, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) ("Lawson or the "Company"),
a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today
announced that it will report its results for the first quarter 2019 on
Thursday, April 18, 2019, pre-market. The Company will hold a conference
call to review first quarter results beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call.
Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator on the day of the
call. If you pre-register, you will be given a passcode to identify the
Lawson call and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. You
may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start
time.
To pre-register please go to:
http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13688938&linkSecurityString=3c60dea40
Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial in
number upon registration.
Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may join
on the day of the call by dialing 1-877-737-7051 (domestic); or
1-201-689-8878 (international) and reference Lawson Products. You may
access streaming audio of the call through the events calendar on the
Investor Relations page of Lawsons website https://www.lawsonproducts.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two
hours after the completion of the call through May 31, 2019. Domestic
callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010; international
callers should dial 1-919-882-2331. The PIN access number for the replay
is 45493#. You can also access the webcast replay on the Investor
Relations page of Lawsons website through May 31, 2019.
About Lawson Products, Inc.
Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL,
sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial,
institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market
(MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and
Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity
and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the
Companys problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have
the right parts to handle the job. Through The
Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to
products at several branch locations. Under its Kent
Automotive brand, the company provides collision and mechanical
repair products to the automotive aftermarket.
Lawson
Products ships from several strategically located distribution
centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and
the Caribbean.
For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/
or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.
