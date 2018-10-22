Lawson Products Opens New Bolt Supply House Branch in Vancouver

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)
a distributor of
products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced the
opening of a new The Bolt Supply House branch in Vancouver, British
Columbia resulting in presence in all four Western Canada provinces. The
12,000 square-foot facility, located in the Port Kells industrial area
of Surrey, British Columbia, is stocked with key industrial products
including fasteners, power and hand tools, abrasives and safety products
for companies and individuals. This strategically located facility
enhances the ability of both The Bolt Supply House and Lawson Products
to serve their customers, as Lawson Products will be occupying a portion
of the warehouse space.
"The Bolt Supply House has been in Canada since 1948 and opening a
branch in British Columbia is key to strengthening our supply chain
regionally, said Kurt Mario, president, The Bolt Supply House. "Recent
competitor shifts have provided The Bolt Supply House opportunity in a
sizable and growing market.
Kevin Neal, who brings 35 years of British Columbia industrial
distribution market experience to The Bolt Supply House, is managing the
new branch. "Kevin and his team worked tirelessly to prepare the branch
for business and are providing customers with the inventory, product
knowledge and service that The Bolt Supply House is known for in the
rest of Western Canada, said Mario.
The Bolt Supply House new branch is located at 01, 9725 192nd Street,
Surrey, BC V4N 4C7. Branch hours are 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday
through Friday. For more details, visit www.boltsupply.com.
About Lawson Products, Inc.
Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL,
sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial,
institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market
(MRO). The company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and
Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity
and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the
companys problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have
the right parts to handle the job. Through The
Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to
products at several branch locations. Under its Kent
Automotive brand, the company provides collision and mechanical
repair products to the automotive aftermarket.
Lawson
Products ships from several strategically located distribution
centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and
the Caribbean.
For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/
or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005095/en/