22.10.2018
Lawson Products Opens New Bolt Supply House Branch in Vancouver

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced the opening of a new The Bolt Supply House branch in Vancouver, British Columbia resulting in presence in all four Western Canada provinces. The 12,000 square-foot facility, located in the Port Kells industrial area of Surrey, British Columbia, is stocked with key industrial products including fasteners, power and hand tools, abrasives and safety products for companies and individuals. This strategically located facility enhances the ability of both The Bolt Supply House and Lawson Products to serve their customers, as Lawson Products will be occupying a portion of the warehouse space.

"The Bolt Supply House has been in Canada since 1948 and opening a branch in British Columbia is key to strengthening our supply chain regionally, said Kurt Mario, president, The Bolt Supply House. "Recent competitor shifts have provided The Bolt Supply House opportunity in a sizable and growing market.

Kevin Neal, who brings 35 years of British Columbia industrial distribution market experience to The Bolt Supply House, is managing the new branch. "Kevin and his team worked tirelessly to prepare the branch for business and are providing customers with the inventory, product knowledge and service that The Bolt Supply House is known for in the rest of Western Canada, said Mario.

The Bolt Supply House new branch is located at 01, 9725  192nd Street, Surrey, BC V4N 4C7. Branch hours are 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday. For more details, visit www.boltsupply.com.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the companys problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/ or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.

