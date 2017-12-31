Leading Provider Organizations Renew and Expand Service Engagements with CynergisTek to Address Cybersecurity and Privacy Needs

CynergisTek,
Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and
information management, today announced that as a result of
successful, multi-year engagements several of its healthcare clients
have contracted for additional cybersecurity and privacy services. Valley
Presbyterian Hospital renewed CynergisTeks Patient
Privacy Monitoring Service (PPMS) and signed on to leverage the
companys Compliance
Assist Partner Program (CAPP). In addition, Legacy
Community Health renewed its use of CynergisTeks CAPP service and
will also adopt the companys PPMS offering in 2018.
CynergisTeks PPMS offering helps to establish, enhance, and maintain a
customized patient privacy monitoring program, in order to ensure
compliance with OCR
privacy regulations. The companys CAPP service provides privacy,
security, and compliance expertise to help healthcare organizations
mature security programs through routine assessments, testing, and
ongoing advisory services. Working with CynergisTek, provider
organizations can access the critical support needed to supplement
internal resources in order to deploy and maintain successful
cybersecurity and privacy programs. The companys PPMS and CAPP
offerings are the most comprehensive available in the market, and are
designed to complement the organizations existing programs and specific
needs.
"Privacy and security programs are no longer a nice to have they are a
need to have for healthcare organizations. However, creating a program
from scratch can be daunting and a burden on resources internally, said
David Finn, EVP of Strategic Innovation at CynergisTek. "Thats why
organizations like Legacy Community Health and Valley Presbyterian
Hospital have come to recognize the value of partnering with trusted
cybersecurity, privacy and compliance advisors. By combining our CAPP
and PPMS offerings, CynergisTek is able to help both organizations
strengthen and maintain their privacy and security programs.
"As cyber-attacks continue to intensify, organizations are under
increasing pressure to quickly and routinely adapt to the changing risk
environment, said Mac McMillan, CEO, CynergisTek. "Weve built strong
relationships with our customers, and when new needs or issues arise,
they know they can turn to us to develop mature, holistic, effective
cybersecurity and privacy programs. By tailoring our managed services to
meet each organizations specific goals, we help customers combat
threats and ensure compliance so that they can focus on what they do
best providing quality care for their patients.
About CynergisTek, Inc.
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management
consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry.
CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help
organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output
management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to
hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and
educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry
associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as
one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and
security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security
Advisory Services.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the
business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects,
"anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including
uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and
uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or
other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance,
future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the
ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment,
parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other
factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from
those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in
greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.
CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such
obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
