23.01.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Leading Provider Organizations Renew and Expand Service Engagements with CynergisTek to Address Cybersecurity and Privacy Needs

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that  as a result of successful, multi-year engagements  several of its healthcare clients have contracted for additional cybersecurity and privacy services. Valley Presbyterian Hospital renewed CynergisTeks Patient Privacy Monitoring Service (PPMS) and signed on to leverage the companys Compliance Assist Partner Program (CAPP). In addition, Legacy Community Health renewed its use of CynergisTeks CAPP service and will also adopt the companys PPMS offering in 2018.

CynergisTeks PPMS offering helps to establish, enhance, and maintain a customized patient privacy monitoring program, in order to ensure compliance with OCR privacy regulations. The companys CAPP service provides privacy, security, and compliance expertise to help healthcare organizations mature security programs through routine assessments, testing, and ongoing advisory services. Working with CynergisTek, provider organizations can access the critical support needed to supplement internal resources in order to deploy and maintain successful cybersecurity and privacy programs. The companys PPMS and CAPP offerings are the most comprehensive available in the market, and are designed to complement the organizations existing programs and specific needs.

"Privacy and security programs are no longer a nice to have  they are a need to have for healthcare organizations. However, creating a program from scratch can be daunting and a burden on resources internally, said David Finn, EVP of Strategic Innovation at CynergisTek. "Thats why organizations like Legacy Community Health and Valley Presbyterian Hospital have come to recognize the value of partnering with trusted cybersecurity, privacy and compliance advisors. By combining our CAPP and PPMS offerings, CynergisTek is able to help both organizations strengthen and maintain their privacy and security programs.

"As cyber-attacks continue to intensify, organizations are under increasing pressure to quickly and routinely adapt to the changing risk environment, said Mac McMillan, CEO, CynergisTek. "Weve built strong relationships with our customers, and when new needs or issues arise, they know they can turn to us to develop mature, holistic, effective cybersecurity and privacy programs. By tailoring our managed services to meet each organizations specific goals, we help customers combat threats and ensure compliance so that they can focus on what they do best  providing quality care for their patients.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Auxilio Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.17
Auxilio started at buy with $7 stock price target at Benchmark (MarketWatch)
31.03.17
Auxilio started at buy with $7 stock price target at Benchmark (MarketWatch)
08.03.17
Auxilio started at buy with a stock price target of $7.75 at B. Riley (MarketWatch)
08.03.17
Auxilio started at buy with a stock price target of $7.75 at B. Riley (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Auxilio News
RSS Feed
Auxilio zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Auxilio Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Top-Favoriten 2018: Die besten Nebenwerte

Bitte vormerken: Am Mittwoch 18 Uhr ist mit Holger Steffen einer der erfahren­sten Nebenwerte-Analysten zu Gast. Seit 1999 erzielte er mit Small Caps eine Rendite von 18,1 % pro Jahr. Im Online-Seminar stellt er exklusiv seine Top-Favoriten für 2018 vor. Das dürfen Sie nicht verpassen!
Jetzt noch schnell zum Webinar mit Holger Steffen anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Auxilio News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Auxilio News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Heute Abend um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
"Wunderschönes Quartal für Netflix und seine Anteilseigner
DAX mit neuem Allzeithoch! Und nun? Fondsmanager gibt Einblick in seine Strategie!
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Deutsche Automobilhersteller präsentieren Neuheiten in Detroit
UBS: Sanofi - Wachstum durch Milliardenzukauf
SOCIETE GENERALE: Infineon  Chance von 21 Prozent
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
Die Qual der Wahl - so wählen wir die besten ETFs aus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Bechtle - Der Favorit im IT-Segment!

Ein breit aufgestelltes, gut diversifiziertes Produkt- und Serviceangebot, eine solide Finanzbasis und ein gutes Gespür für chancenreiche Trends und wachstumsstarke Marktsegmente - diese Mischung ist das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Bechtle. Lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin die ganze Story über Bechtle.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur Auxilio-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Auxilio Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zimtstern-Komplott offenbart den großen Weihnachtsbetrug
Das neue Machtgefüge in der Spendenwelt
Das bedeutet Trumps Prestige-Projekt für Unternehmen
Paypal drängt in den Bankenmarkt
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Bitcoin

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Daldrup und Co.: Welche Papiere jetzt klare Kaufsignale liefern
DAX: Ernüchterung nach Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus
Fintechs im Höhenflug: Bei diesen fünf Aktien winken weiter schöne Kursanstiege

News von

Eine bisher unterschätzte Gefahr könnte den E-Auto-Markt in Deutschland zum Einsturz bringen
Im Internet der Dinge sind die meisten Daten wertlos, außer Unternehmen setzten auf diese 2 Tech-Trends
Bitcoin-Boom bringt deutschem Fiskus 726 Millionen Euro
Mit einer raffinierten Strategie könnte Amazon in die bisher unerreichte Luxusbranche vordringen
Warum die Wahl in Italien Europa schon in wenigen Wochen in eine neue Krise stürzen könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch im Plus -- Dow schließt kaum verändert -- Elon Musk verlängert als Tesla-Chef -- Erneute Short-Attacke auf Wirecard -- Lufthansa, easyJet, Netflix, GEA im Fokus

Daimler und BMW führen offenbar Carsharing-Geschäft zusammen. Finanzwirtschaft für stärkere Regulierung von Bitcoin & Co. Analysten: Apples iPhone X war Renner in Weihnachtssaison. JPMorgan will 20 Milliarden Dollar investieren. Procter & Gamble übertrifft Gewinnerwartung. Verizon macht über 18 Milliarden Dollar Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 3: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 2: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Besitzen Sie Bitcoins oder eine andere Kryptowährung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch im Plus -- Dow schließt kaum verändert -- Elon Musk verlängert als Tesla-Chef -- Erneute Short-Attacke auf Wirecard -- Lufthansa, easyJet, Netflix, GEA im Fokus
Ausland
21:32 Uhr
Ex-GM-Manager schießt erneut scharf gegen Tesla: Ist eine Pleite unausweichlich?
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Vonovia, RTL, Deutsche Wohnen, Commerzbank und Ceconomy
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Netflix Inc.552484
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
GeelyA0CACX
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400