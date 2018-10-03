Leading U.S. Capital Markets team joins Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that veteran Capital Markets brokers
Michael McDonald and Jonathan Napper have joined the firm as Vice
Chairman and Executive Managing Director, respectively. The team will be
based in Dallas and work as part of the firms national Capital Markets
practice, led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies.
"As recognized leaders in the institutional Capital Markets business,
were pleased to welcome Michael and Jonathan to Cushman & Wakefield,
said Carlo Barel di SantAlbano, Chief Executive, Global Capital Markets
and Investor Services.
McDonald and Napper have combined real estate transaction experience
involving more than $62 billion in transaction value over the course of
their careers.
"Were excited about the momentum right now at Cushman & Wakefield and
look forward to leveraging the full-service global platform for
investors, said McDonald.
Cushman & Wakefields U.S. market share for office sales nearly tripled
to more than 23 percent with $8.6 billion of sales through 1H 2018,
according to Real Estate Alert, the commercial real estate industry
publication that measures investment sales volume and brokerage market
share. Across all property types, the increase in market share ranks
Cushman & Wakefield #3 nationally through 1H 2018, up from #5 in 2017.
McDonald is one of the leading office investment sales professionals in
the country, and has been instrumental in more than $50 billion of
office transactions since 2006. At Eastdil Secured, he oversaw the
office investment sales teams in both Atlanta and Dallas, and as part of
the senior leadership, helped foster the direction and strategy of the
firm while interfacing with key clients. His primary focus is
high-profile office transactions across the Sunbelt, with notable record
breaking transactions in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston,
Nashville and South Florida.
Jonathan Napper is a leading advisor of institutional transactions in
Dallas, Austin and Houston and joins Cushman & Wakefield from Eastdil
Secured.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005697/en/