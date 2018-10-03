Leading U.S. Capital Markets team joins Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that veteran Capital Markets brokers Michael McDonald and Jonathan Napper have joined the firm as Vice Chairman and Executive Managing Director, respectively. The team will be based in Dallas and work as part of the firms national Capital Markets practice, led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies.

"As recognized leaders in the institutional Capital Markets business, were pleased to welcome Michael and Jonathan to Cushman & Wakefield, said Carlo Barel di SantAlbano, Chief Executive, Global Capital Markets and Investor Services.

McDonald and Napper have combined real estate transaction experience involving more than $62 billion in transaction value over the course of their careers.

"Were excited about the momentum right now at Cushman & Wakefield and look forward to leveraging the full-service global platform for investors, said McDonald.

Cushman & Wakefields U.S. market share for office sales nearly tripled to more than 23 percent with $8.6 billion of sales through 1H 2018, according to Real Estate Alert, the commercial real estate industry publication that measures investment sales volume and brokerage market share. Across all property types, the increase in market share ranks Cushman & Wakefield #3 nationally through 1H 2018, up from #5 in 2017.

McDonald is one of the leading office investment sales professionals in the country, and has been instrumental in more than $50 billion of office transactions since 2006. At Eastdil Secured, he oversaw the office investment sales teams in both Atlanta and Dallas, and as part of the senior leadership, helped foster the direction and strategy of the firm while interfacing with key clients. His primary focus is high-profile office transactions across the Sunbelt, with notable record breaking transactions in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Nashville and South Florida.

Jonathan Napper is a leading advisor of institutional transactions in Dallas, Austin and Houston and joins Cushman & Wakefield from Eastdil Secured.

