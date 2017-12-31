Learning Tree Awarded the Texas Department of Information Resources InfoSec Academy Training & Education Services Contract

Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) announced today that it has
been awarded a contract with the Texas Department of Information
Resources (DIR) for administering the Cybersecurity InfoSec Academy
Education and Training Program. As the lead agency for Texas information
and technology resources, DIR provides security and educational training
opportunities for state government security professionals to gain
valuable knowledge and expertise for successfully obtaining security
industry professional certifications.
With a reported $77.1 million in losses from internet crime in 2016 for
Texas, according to the Internet Crime Complaint Center,1
"Vigilance is our best protection against known and unknown bad actors,"
said Nancy Rainosek, State of Texas Chief Information Security Officer.
"As the threat landscape changes, so does the defensive posture of
governments tasked with protecting and securing citizen data. Programs
like our InfoSec Academy are just one of our many tools that help to
train and certify the States cybersecurity professionals.
"We are thrilled for the opportunity to help Texas State Agencies
upskill their cyber professionals through the DIR InfoSec Academy, said Richard
A. Spires, CEO at Learning Tree. "Learning Tree has long been an
expert at helping governments and agencies worldwide build workforce
skills in cybersecurity.
Learning Trees DIR InfoSec contract (Contract Number DIR-TSO-4006 /
Vendor Number 1541577802400) is in effect until August 31, 2022. For
more information on the contract, visit LearningTree.com/Contracts/DIR-InfoSec.
About Learning Tree International
Learning
Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering
mission-critical IT
training and certifications, as well as the communication and
critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver
major IT initiatives. Over 2.5 million IT & business professionals
around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree's
extensive library of proprietary and partner content.
Today, Learning Tree offers an expanded training portfolio, including
Agile, cyber security, cloud computing, program/project management, web
development, operating systems, networking, leadership, and more.
Attendees enjoy award-winning content that goes beyond the classroom
with customized blended
learning solutions featuring instructor-led, on-demand, and live,
online training through Learning Tree AnyWare®, a modern
technology platform that delivers an immersive, virtual learning
experience.
We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions a modern
approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the
implementation of technical and business processes required to improve
IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill
gaps analyses, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by
our expert instructors working professionals with 15+ years of
experience in the fields in which they teach.
