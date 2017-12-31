26.04.2018 16:59
Learning Tree Awarded the Texas Department of Information Resources InfoSec Academy Training & Education Services Contract

Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) for administering the Cybersecurity InfoSec Academy Education and Training Program. As the lead agency for Texas information and technology resources, DIR provides security and educational training opportunities for state government security professionals to gain valuable knowledge and expertise for successfully obtaining security industry professional certifications.

With a reported $77.1 million in losses from internet crime in 2016 for Texas, according to the Internet Crime Complaint Center,1 "Vigilance is our best protection against known and unknown bad actors," said Nancy Rainosek, State of Texas Chief Information Security Officer. "As the threat landscape changes, so does the defensive posture of governments tasked with protecting and securing citizen data. Programs like our InfoSec Academy are just one of our many tools that help to train and certify the States cybersecurity professionals.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to help Texas State Agencies upskill their cyber professionals through the DIR InfoSec Academy, said Richard A. Spires, CEO at Learning Tree. "Learning Tree has long been an expert at helping governments and agencies worldwide build workforce skills in cybersecurity.

Learning Trees DIR InfoSec contract (Contract Number DIR-TSO-4006 / Vendor Number 1541577802400) is in effect until August 31, 2022. For more information on the contract, visit LearningTree.com/Contracts/DIR-InfoSec.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives. Over 2.5 million IT & business professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content.

Today, Learning Tree offers an expanded training portfolio, including Agile, cyber security, cloud computing, program/project management, web development, operating systems, networking, leadership, and more. Attendees enjoy award-winning content that goes beyond the classroom with customized blended learning solutions featuring instructor-led, on-demand, and live, online training through Learning Tree AnyWare®, a modern technology platform that delivers an immersive, virtual learning experience.

We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions  a modern approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by our expert instructors  working professionals with 15+ years of experience in the fields in which they teach.

Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or YouTube

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Learning Tree. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Learning Tree. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Learning Tree will be the same as those anticipated. Learning Tree cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Investors should not put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since they are based on key assumptions about future risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties that could affect Learning Tree and its business include, but are not limited to the following: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain additional liquidity in amounts and on terms acceptable to the Company; our ability to reverse our trend of declining year over year revenues and negative cash flows from operations, and to maintain sufficient liquidity; our ability to successfully implement our new strategies including achieving our cost reduction goals; competition; international operations, including currency fluctuations; attracting and retaining qualified personnel; intellectual property, including having to defend potential infringement claims; implementation of partnerships with third party providers of courses and or course material; efficient delivery and scheduling of Learning Tree's courses; technology development and new technology introduction; the timely development, introduction, and customer acceptance of our courses and other products; a majority of our outstanding common stock is beneficially owned by our chairman and his spouse; risks associated with maintaining cyber security; changing economic and market conditions; and adverse weather conditions, strikes, acts of war or terrorism and other external events. Learning Tree is not undertaking any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances.

In order to help the reader assess the factors and risks in Learning Tree's business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking statements, Learning Tree discusses in its 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K), those risks in Item 1A, "Risk Factors, as well as in its other filings with the SEC. Please read the Form 10-K, including the Risk Factors included therein, which is filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).

1 http://www.star-telegram.com/news/local/community/fort-worth/article198030174.html#storylink=cpy

