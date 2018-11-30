Legrand: Fully Successful New Bond Issue

Regulatory News:

LEGRAND (Paris:LR) today issued new bonds totaling 400 million with a 9-year maturity. The maturity date is June 24, 2028 and the annual coupon is 0.625%.

The success of this new bond issue, subscribed 3.9 times, demonstrates once again investors confidence in the soundness of Legrands development model.

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offeringsincluding Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to 6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the groups innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

