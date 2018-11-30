finanzen.net
Legrand: Fully Successful New Bond Issue

Regulatory News:

LEGRAND (Paris:LR) today issued new bonds totaling 400 million with a 9-year maturity. The maturity date is June 24, 2028 and the annual coupon is 0.625%.

The success of this new bond issue, subscribed 3.9 times, demonstrates once again investors confidence in the soundness of Legrands development model.

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

  • 2019 first-half results: July 30, 2019
    "Quiet period1 starts June 30, 2019
  • 2019 nine-month results: November 7, 2019
    "Quiet period1 starts October 8, 2019

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offeringsincluding Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to 6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
(code ISIN FR0010307819)
https://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the groups innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

This announcement is not an offer of the bonds for sale in the United States. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the "Securities Act) without registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Legrand has not registered and does not intend to register all or any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, JAPAN, CANADA OR AUSTRALIA

