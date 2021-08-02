Liberated Syndication to Attend Podcast Movement 2021

  • Suche
Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn or "the Company), the industrys leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that representatives from the brands powered by Libsyn will be attending the worlds largest podcasting conference, Podcast Movement 2021 in Nashville, TN. The event will take place from August 3rd through the 6th and will be held in person with a virtual, streaming component.

The Company is a Silver Sponsor of the event and will be exhibiting at two booths, with a number of speakers presenting during the three-day conference. Team members representing AdvertiseCast, Auxbus, Glow, Libsyn and Pair Networks will be on hand to help creators podcast better with the innovative tools powered by Libsyn. Attendees can visit Booth 602 to learn more about content creation, hosting, growth, subscription monetization, and podcast advertising at Booth 5.

"I am personally excited for Podcast Movement. Not only will this be the first in-person event that we have been able to attend as a team but also a way to introduce the brands powered by Libsyn, said Libsyn President and Chief Operating Officer, Laurie Sims. "At its core, podcasting is about connection and engagement and the team is looking forward to meeting again with podcasters, creators and others in our industry to continue to move podcasting forward.

Team members from AdvertiseCast, Libsyn, and Pair Networks will be presenting at the conference on the Marketing, Technical, Live, and Monetization stages. Representatives will be speaking to pain points and opportunities for podcasters that align with our brands' core mission. Libsyn brands are invested in furthering opportunities for creators and Podcast Movement provides an important touchpoint for community and innovation.

Additional information on Podcast Movement 2021 and the full schedule can be found here: https://2021.podcastmovement.com/about/.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn) is a world leading podcast hosting platform and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns AdvertiseCast, Auxbus, Glow, and Pair Networks. Brands powered by Libsyn are helping all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the "Investor Relations section of Libsyns website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

