Liberty Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 0.75% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2043

Liberty Interactive LLC ("Liberty"), a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive
Corporation (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB), announced the payment today of a
quarterly interest payment to the holders, as of March 15, 2018, of its
0.75% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2043 (the "Debentures"). The
amount of the quarterly interest payment is $1.875 per $1,000 original
principal amount of Debentures. As of March 30, 2018, 1,116 Debentures
remained outstanding in the aggregate adjusted principal amount of
$407,917, after giving effect to todays quarterly interest payment.
Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of
the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary
Additional Distribution that is made to holders of the Debentures.
Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each
successive quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to
cause the quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an
annualized yield of 0.75% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter
adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular
Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the
principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second
succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary
Additional Distribution.
To date, Liberty has made two Extraordinary Additional Distributions to
holders of the Debentures. On June 16, 2016, Liberty made an
Extraordinary Additional Distribution (the "TWC Extraordinary Additional
Distribution) of $614.4332 per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debentures attributable to the cash distribution made to former holders
of common stock of Time Warner Cable, Inc. ("TWC) on May 18, 2016, in
connection with the mergers involving Charter Communications, Inc. and
TWC (the "Charter/TWC Merger). The TWC Extraordinary Additional
Distribution was based on the "average transaction consideration paid
in the Charter/TWC Merger, as that term is defined in the Indenture for
the Debentures. On March 1, 2018, Liberty made an Extraordinary
Additional Distribution of $11.9399 per $1,000 original principal amount
of Debentures attributable to the cash consideration of $18.50 per share
paid to former holders of common stock of Time Inc. ("Time) on January
31, 2018, in connection with the acquisition of Time by Meredith
Corporation.
Reductions to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the
amount of the quarterly interest payments received by holders of the
Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 0.75% per annum of
the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of
the amount of the quarterly interest payment being made on the
Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of
principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures
resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debentures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 30, 2018
Beginning Adjusted
Principal
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Payment of
Principal
|
|
|
March 30, 2018
Ending Adjusted
Principal
|
$366.6821
|
|
|
$1.875
|
|
|
$0.7099
|
|
|
$1.1651
|
|
|
$365.5170
Liberty also announced the payment today, to holders of the Debentures
as of March 15, 2018, of an additional distribution of $2.0783 per
Debenture, which is attributable to the regular quarterly dividends paid
by Time Warner Inc. of $0.4025 on February 2, 2018. Payments of
additional distributions attributable to regular cash dividends do not
result in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures.
About Liberty Interactive LLC
Liberty Interactive LLC is an intermediate subsidiary of Liberty
Interactive Corporation (which was rebranded as Qurate Retail Group),
owning interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses.
