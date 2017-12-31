30.03.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Liberty Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 0.75% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2043

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Liberty Interactive LLC ("Liberty"), a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB), announced the payment today of a quarterly interest payment to the holders, as of March 15, 2018, of its 0.75% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2043 (the "Debentures"). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $1.875 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of March 30, 2018, 1,116 Debentures remained outstanding in the aggregate adjusted principal amount of $407,917, after giving effect to todays quarterly interest payment.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution that is made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 0.75% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

To date, Liberty has made two Extraordinary Additional Distributions to holders of the Debentures. On June 16, 2016, Liberty made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution (the "TWC Extraordinary Additional Distribution) of $614.4332 per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures attributable to the cash distribution made to former holders of common stock of Time Warner Cable, Inc. ("TWC) on May 18, 2016, in connection with the mergers involving Charter Communications, Inc. and TWC (the "Charter/TWC Merger). The TWC Extraordinary Additional Distribution was based on the "average transaction consideration paid in the Charter/TWC Merger, as that term is defined in the Indenture for the Debentures. On March 1, 2018, Liberty made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution of $11.9399 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures attributable to the cash consideration of $18.50 per share paid to former holders of common stock of Time Inc. ("Time) on January 31, 2018, in connection with the acquisition of Time by Meredith Corporation.

Reductions to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the amount of the quarterly interest payments received by holders of the Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 0.75% per annum of the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of the amount of the quarterly interest payment being made on the Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures:

                         

March 30, 2018
Beginning Adjusted
Principal

    Payment     Interest    

Payment of
Principal

   

March 30, 2018
Ending Adjusted
Principal

$366.6821     $1.875     $0.7099     $1.1651     $365.5170

Liberty also announced the payment today, to holders of the Debentures as of March 15, 2018, of an additional distribution of $2.0783 per Debenture, which is attributable to the regular quarterly dividends paid by Time Warner Inc. of $0.4025 on February 2, 2018. Payments of additional distributions attributable to regular cash dividends do not result in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures.

About Liberty Interactive LLC

Liberty Interactive LLC is an intermediate subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation (which was rebranded as Qurate Retail Group), owning interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
27.02.18
Ausblick: Liberty Interactive A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
07.11.17
Ausblick: Liberty Interactive A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Interactive A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Interactive A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.02.2018Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
17.11.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyMaxim Group
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A OutperformFBR & Co.
27.02.2018Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
17.11.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyMaxim Group
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A OutperformFBR & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Liberty Interactive A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Interactive A News
Anzeige

Inside

Ab in die Defensive!
Oster-Spezial: Jetzt Portfolio eröffnen und 100 Prämie sichern
BNP Paribas: Märkte und Zertifikate - Schritmacher: Gewinner der neuen Ernährungstrends
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: WTI weiterhin mit Potential?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 06. April 2018
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Einstelliger Kursbereich möglich
ING Markets: DAX - Effektive Gegenwehr oder letztes Aufgebot?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Liberty Interactive A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Liberty Interactive A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands Pendler-Problem verschärft sich
Das sollten Sie wissen, bevor Sie die Sommerreifen aufziehen
Tausende Leihfahrräder fluten deutsche Städte
Der unaufhaltsame Aufstieg der Co-Working-Spaces
Die Gründe für den geheimnisvollen Dax-Verlust

News von

Tech-Aktien unter Druck: Warum Amazon, Google und Co. jetzt ins Depot gehören
DAX: Neuer Bodenbildungsversuch
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
High five: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktien mit bis zu 75 Prozent Luft nach oben
Dax zieht kräftig nach oben

News von

Grafik zeigt: Die aggressive Werbestrategie von Facebook geht auf - zumindest derzeit
Grafik zeigt, womit die Videospiel-Branche das meiste Geld verdient
Ein neues E-Auto aus Schweden ist extrem preiswert - aber gewöhnungsbedürftig
Elon Musk: Diese 7 Bücher waren der Grundstein für seinen Erfolg
DAX-Umfrage: Nur die Commerzbank zieht Konsequenzen aus dem Facebook-Skandal

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus

Microsoft spaltet sich anscheinend auf. Barclays zahlt 2 Milliarden Dollar zur Beilegung von Rechtsstreit. Fusionspartner Linde und Praxair anscheinend wegen EU-Kartellprüfung in Sorge. Glencore sichert sich für Refinanzierung 9,09 Milliarden Dollar. S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:35 Uhr
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus
Ausland
18:45 Uhr
Das sind die Netflix Neuheiten im April 2018
Sonstiges
18:57 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610