Liberty Announces Quarterly Interest Payment on 1.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2043

Liberty Interactive LLC ("Liberty"), a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive
Corporation (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB), announced the payment today of a
quarterly interest payment to the holders, as of March 15, 2018, of its
1.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2043 (the "Debentures"). The
amount of the quarterly interest payment is $2.50 per $1,000 original
principal amount of Debentures. As of March 31, 2018, 900 Debentures
remained outstanding in the aggregate adjusted principal amount of
$775,194, after giving effect to todays quarterly interest payment.
Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of
the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary
Additional Distribution made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter,
the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive
quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the
quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized
yield of 1.0% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment,
to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary
Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the principal
amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest
payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional
Distribution.
To date, Liberty has made one Extraordinary Additional Distribution to
holders of the Debentures. On March 19, 2015, Liberty made an
Extraordinary Additional Distribution of $134.5800 per $1,000 original
principal amount of the Debenture resulting from the declaration and
payment by HSN, Inc. ("HSNi) of a special cash dividend of $10.00 per
share to HSNi shareholders of record as of February 9, 2015.
Reductions to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the
amount of the quarterly interest payments received by holders of the
Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 1.0% per annum of
the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of
the amount of the quarterly interest payment being made on the
Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of
principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures
resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debentures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
Beginning Adjusted
Principal
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Payment of
Principal
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
Ending Adjusted
Principal
|
|
|
|
|
$861.6725
|
|
|
$2.50
|
|
|
$2.1542
|
|
|
$0.3458
|
|
|
$861.3267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a result of the previously announced acquisition by Liberty of the
62% of HSN, Inc. it did not already own in an all-stock transaction, the
reference shares underlying the Debentures now consist of shares of
Liberty Series A QRTE Common Stock, and each $1,000 original principal
amount of the Debentures is exchangeable for 22.2057 shares of Series A
QRTE Common Stock, or cash or a combination of Liberty Series A QRTE
Common Stock and cash having an equivalent value.
About Liberty Interactive LLC
Liberty Interactive LLC is an intermediate subsidiary of Liberty
Interactive Corporation (which was rebranded as Qurate Retail Group),
owning interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005557/en/