04.02.2020 10:02
Liberty Global Announces Partnership With Infosys to Optimize Workforce Across IT and Infrastructure Platforms

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK), one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, today announced that it has selected Infosys (NYSE: INFY) as the strategic partner to ensure business continuity in the companys transfer of approximately 300 roles across operations management and service delivery.

Following the completion of the sale of its operations in five markets over the past two years, Liberty Global has been optimizing its workforce to better deliver services to its customer base while also providing services under its Transitional Service Agreements ("TSAs) with third-party purchasers, like Vodafone. Infosys  a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting  will focus primarily on managing IT and infrastructure platforms under the TSAs.

The new agreement provides Liberty Global with enhanced flexibility to serve its customers, simplify, and align its operating model with its overall existing business, while ensuring seamless operational continuity for customers and partners. As part of this contract, Liberty Global will transfer up to 300 employees from its operations in The Netherlands, United Kingdom and Poland to Infosys, helping to retain talent and expertise while also providing access to additional resource and centres of excellence.

"Infosys is the ideal partner to help us transform our business to better serve consumers and our corporate customers, said Enrique Rodriguez, CTO of Liberty Global. "Infosys has been a highly-valued and trusted partner to us for eight years, with extensive industry experience and a commitment to efficiency. And importantly, they are the right partner to provide the right home and future career opportunities for our people who will transfer to Infosys through this agreement.

"Were excited to be building on our partnership with Liberty Global as part of a successful long-term relationship delivering mission-critical operations across its brands, said Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President  Global Head of Communications, Media & Technology at Infosys. "Europe is a key geography for us; were investing heavily in skills development in the region to support our clients digital transformation journey. We believe our renewed partnership with Liberty Global further underlines our commitment to Europe and our clients here.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, Lionsgate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

ABOUT INFOSYS

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

For more information contact PR_Global@Infosys.com.

