finanzen.net
31.07.2019 22:59
Bewerten
(0)

Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced that it has completed the sale of its operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone Group plc ("Vodafone) for approximately 19.0 billion ($21.3 billion)1 on a U.S. GAAP basis2. The purchase price represents a multiple for all four businesses combined of 11.5x3 adjusted Segment OCF4, or approximately 24.0x operating free cash flow ("OFCF)5, for 2017 (the full year prior to announcement).

The net cash proceeds were approximately 10.1 billion ($11.3 billion)1.

We have hedged the foreign currency risk associated with the net proceeds through the use of various derivative instruments, which had the effect of converting the majority of the euro denominated proceeds into U.S. dollars at an average USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.12.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

_________________
1 Convenience translation based on USD/EUR rate of 1.12. The amount of net cash proceeds we received from the transaction differs from the amount we estimated at the time the deal was announced in May 2018 primarily due to the net effect of (i) adverse movement in the EUR/USD exchange rate, (ii) higher vendor financing at Unitymedia in the interim period between transaction announcement and closing, which had the effect of Liberty Global receiving a corresponding increase in cash generated by Unitymedia during the period prior to closing, (iii) a debt recapitalization at Unitymedia, (iv) the settlement of centrally-procured vendor financing amounts that are attributable to the disposed operations, (v) changes in the value of our derivatives associated with the debt at Unitymedia and (vi) working capital and cash adjustments

2 Total enterprise value is calculated on a U.S. GAAP basis and does not include any outstanding indebtedness of the UPC Holding borrowing group

3 For the purpose of the purchase price multiple calculations, the U.S. GAAP 2017 Segment OCF of Germany (1,493 million) has been reduced by 26 million and the combined U.S. GAAP 2017 Segment OCF of Unitymedia, UPC Hungary, UPC Czech Republic and UPC Romania (1,714 million) has been reduced by 58 million, with each reduction representing the allocable estimated net amount of transitional services (excluding amounts related to costs expected to be capitalized by Liberty Global) to be provided by Liberty Global during the first year following closing. Segment OCF represents the portion of Liberty Globals consolidated OCF that is attributed to the applicable business and gives pro forma effect to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The Germany purchase price multiple calculation is based on our estimate of the total enterprise value that is attributable to Germany

4 Represents operating cash flow, as customarily defined by Liberty Global

5 OFCF represents adjusted Segment OCF, as described above, less property and equipment additions as customarily defined by Liberty Global

Nachrichten zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Global A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Global A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Liberty Global A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Global A News
Werbung

Inside

Münchener Rück  ein klassisch defensiver technischer Wachstumswert
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
DZ BANK - ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM): Übertriebene Verluste
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Telekom  Zustimmung für Mega-Deal beflügelt Aktie
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Eli Lilly überrascht alle
5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
EuroStoxx 50  Bullen scheitern erneut an der Trendbegrenzungslinie
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Liberty Global A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Liberty Global A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich deutlich im MInus -- DAX schließt mit Gewinn -- US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins zum ersten Mal seit über 10 Jahren -- RIB, PUMA, Lloyds, Airbus, Aston Martin im Fokus

Apple übertrifft Erwartungen. Spotify meldet Umsatzsprung. Anklage gegen Ex-AUDI-Chef. Vossloh-Aktie bekommt Aufwind - Spekulation um Investitionen der Bahn. BVB verleiht Schürrle an Spartak Moskau. Neue Klage gegen Taxi-Schreck Uber in Frankfurt. VW steigt bei Softwareanbieter für Betrieb von Elektroladesäulen ein. Siemens muss Personalchefin ersetzen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Juli 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Juli 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im Juli 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:30 Uhr
Wall Street letztlich deutlich im MInus -- DAX schließt mit Gewinn -- US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins zum ersten Mal seit über 10 Jahren -- RIB, PUMA, Lloyds, Airbus, Aston Martin im Fokus
Leitzins
22:56 Uhr
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins zum ersten Mal seit über 10 Jahren
Aktie im Fokus
22:43 Uhr
Dr. Hönle senkt Umsatz- und Gewinnziele erneut - Aktie stürzt nachbörslich ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Microsoft Corp.870747
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
Lufthansa AG823212