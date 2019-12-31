Liberty Global Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, has released its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, "Harnessing technology to create a better world, which provides an overview and assessment of the companys economic, social and environmental impact and performance.

The report highlights the partnerships and programs that comprise Liberty Globals Connected Purpose strategy, which aims to maximize the companys potential for guiding digital technology towards positive change in the world today. The strategy is underpinned by Liberty Globals Digital Imagination program, which encourages people to harness the power of technology to solve societal challenges, and its Responsible Connectivity approach to ensure the business acts in an ethical, inclusive and sustainable manner.

Looking to 2020 and beyond, the report outlines the organizations strategic direction with an enhanced focus on being a purpose-driven company, protecting the data and privacy of customers and an even stronger commitment to diversity and inclusion. It also looks at the measures being taken to mitigate the impact the Covid-19 crisis has had on its employees, customers and the communities in which it operates.

"Our Connected Purpose is all about creating positive change through technology, breaking down barriers through the power of connectivity, and ensuring we are strong corporate citizens and environmental stewards in the communities in which we operate, said Mike Fries, Liberty Global CEO. "2019 was a pivotal year for Liberty Global and moving forward we are actively pursuing initiatives to ramp up and improve the impact we have on the world, especially in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

Milestones and key highlights that Liberty Global achieved in 2019 across its strategic focus areas include:

RESPONSIBLE CONNECTIVITY

In 2019 Liberty Global continued to improve operations to meet its 2030 and 2050 science-based targets in line with the Paris Climate Accord and have become 40 times more carbon efficient compared to 2012.

Avoided 11,207 metric tons of carbon emissions and saved $141 million through environmental initiatives.

Remodelled its Science Based Targets in line with the companys new business structure. Reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 7 percent, exceeding its annual goal.

Refurbished 1.5 million set-top boxes and modem units, avoiding 2,515 metric tons of waste.

Virgin Media in the UK supported 542,549 disabled people to get into and stay working since it launched its partnership with Scope.

DIGITAL IMAGINATION

Liberty Global launched its flagship, Digital Imagination challenges - which help young people develop digital skills of the future - in three countries; Ireland, The Netherlands and Poland.

Created a toolkit to engage educators to address online safety at school, delivering more than two million toolkits to date.

UPC Poland launched their 6th annual THINK BIG challenge, adding a new category called Think Social, which looked at digital technology solutions that respond to social challenges like digital exclusion, accessible education, and participation in society.

Liberty Global once again sponsored the STEAM Cup Challenge in the Netherlands, which brought together over 600 young coders who showcased their "House of the Future inventions.

The report was prepared in accordance with the reporting criteria and GRI standards. It reports on Liberty Globals operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. To view the report in full, visit our website.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005509/en/