finanzen.net
+++ Heute 300. BNP Paribas-Sendung "Born Akademie". Seien Sie beim Jubiläum dabei und erfahren was die Charts gerade verraten +++
26.08.2020 15:49

Liberty Global Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, has released its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, "Harnessing technology to create a better world, which provides an overview and assessment of the companys economic, social and environmental impact and performance.

The report highlights the partnerships and programs that comprise Liberty Globals Connected Purpose strategy, which aims to maximize the companys potential for guiding digital technology towards positive change in the world today. The strategy is underpinned by Liberty Globals Digital Imagination program, which encourages people to harness the power of technology to solve societal challenges, and its Responsible Connectivity approach to ensure the business acts in an ethical, inclusive and sustainable manner.

Looking to 2020 and beyond, the report outlines the organizations strategic direction with an enhanced focus on being a purpose-driven company, protecting the data and privacy of customers and an even stronger commitment to diversity and inclusion. It also looks at the measures being taken to mitigate the impact the Covid-19 crisis has had on its employees, customers and the communities in which it operates.

"Our Connected Purpose is all about creating positive change through technology, breaking down barriers through the power of connectivity, and ensuring we are strong corporate citizens and environmental stewards in the communities in which we operate, said Mike Fries, Liberty Global CEO. "2019 was a pivotal year for Liberty Global and moving forward we are actively pursuing initiatives to ramp up and improve the impact we have on the world, especially in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

Milestones and key highlights that Liberty Global achieved in 2019 across its strategic focus areas include:

RESPONSIBLE CONNECTIVITY

  • In 2019 Liberty Global continued to improve operations to meet its 2030 and 2050 science-based targets in line with the Paris Climate Accord and have become 40 times more carbon efficient compared to 2012.
  • Avoided 11,207 metric tons of carbon emissions and saved $141 million through environmental initiatives.
  • Remodelled its Science Based Targets in line with the companys new business structure. Reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 7 percent, exceeding its annual goal.
  • Refurbished 1.5 million set-top boxes and modem units, avoiding 2,515 metric tons of waste.
  • Virgin Media in the UK supported 542,549 disabled people to get into and stay working since it launched its partnership with Scope.

DIGITAL IMAGINATION

  • Liberty Global launched its flagship, Digital Imagination challenges - which help young people develop digital skills of the future - in three countries; Ireland, The Netherlands and Poland.
  • Created a toolkit to engage educators to address online safety at school, delivering more than two million toolkits to date.
  • UPC Poland launched their 6th annual THINK BIG challenge, adding a new category called Think Social, which looked at digital technology solutions that respond to social challenges like digital exclusion, accessible education, and participation in society.
  • Liberty Global once again sponsored the STEAM Cup Challenge in the Netherlands, which brought together over 600 young coders who showcased their "House of the Future inventions.

The report was prepared in accordance with the reporting criteria and GRI standards. It reports on Liberty Globals operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. To view the report in full, visit our website.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Global A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Global A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Liberty Global A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Global A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Börsenspiel Trader 2020  Jetzt mitmachen und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kann Rally ausdehnen
Nachhaltig investieren
Vontobel: Video: Apple - Durch den Aktien-Split zum Allzeithoch  wie geht es weiter?
DZ BANK - Brent bricht aus Konsolidierung aus und setzt Aufwärtsbewegung fort!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: ESG-Aktien zeigen Kurspotenzial.
Cash is King? Von wegen.
Der wahre Wert des Goldes
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Liberty Global A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Liberty Global A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Fluch des Dax  Was hinter der merkwürdigen Schwäche der Neulinge steckt
Bescheiden oder verschwenderisch  So viel Platz verbrauchen Sie zum Leben
Die Ruhe nach dem Lockdown verharmlost den drohenden Wohlstandsknick
So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind
Die EU entdeckt den Bitcoin  und will ihn mit Bürokratie zähmen

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Bestes Mini-Signal seit Wochen
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
Newsticker Corona: Sachsen gegen einheitliche Regelung bei Familienfeiern
DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen tasten sich im Bann der Fed weiter voran
DAX im Plus: Europas Anleger setzen auf Konjunkturbelebung nach Corona

Heute im Fokus

Dow leichter - Tech-Werte freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Evonik verstärkt sich mit Übernahme -- Aroundtown wagt eine Prognose für das Gesamtjahr -- Salesoforce, ENCAVIS, SAP, Shell, LEONI im Fokus

Lufthansa kündigt 80 Verträge zur Altersteilzeit - Verdi empört. Begrenzter Rechtsschutz für Corona-Impfstoffhersteller bremst Deals mit der EU. Bijou Brigitte in Corona-Krise mit roten Zahlen. BMW-Aktie gesucht: Mainfirst lobt BMW-Aktien als defensives Schnäppchen. NORMA Group bekommt neuen Aufsichtsratschef. Infineon-Aktien steuern Hoch seit 2018 an. QIAGEN-Aktie profitiert: Jefferies hebt Ziel für QIAGEN.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/34: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:51 Uhr
Dow leichter - Tech-Werte freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Evonik verstärkt sich mit Übernahme -- Aroundtown wagt eine Prognose für das Gesamtjahr -- Salesoforce, ENCAVIS, SAP, Shell, LEONI im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:55 Uhr
Aroundtown wagt eine Prognose für das Gesamtjahr - Aroundtown-Aktie klettert
Nebenwerte
15:57 Uhr
Lufthansa kündigt 80 Verträge zur Altersteilzeit - Verdi empört
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
CureVacA2P71U
Daimler AG710000
AlibabaA117ME
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
NIOA2N4PB
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Telekom AG555750