finanzen.net
+++ Kostenlos für Sie: Ticket für die World of Trading 2019 + Seminargutschein im Wert von 15 Euro +++-w-
12.11.2019 23:34
Bewerten
(0)

Liberty Global Responds to Sunrise Termination of Share Purchase Agreement

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global or the "Company) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) responded to the notification of termination received today from Sunrise Communications regarding the amended Share Purchase Agreement concerning UPC Switzerland. The agreement provides for Sunrise to pay a CHF 50 million termination fee after providing the notice.

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, said:

"While we would have preferred to keep the current SPA in place, we understand this move by Sunrise. The Sunrise board has been navigating a difficult situation. We look forward to continuing our conversations with either the board or Freenet about a potential transaction that creates significant value for both sets of shareholders and Swiss consumers. There is no question that UPC remains the fulcrum player in Switzerlands converging telecom market.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in 6 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Global A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Global A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Liberty Global A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Global A News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
Fundamentaler Aufwertungsdruck beim japanischen Yen steigt
Wirecard greift an
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Gap blieb offen
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
Ist der exzessive Erwerb eigener Aktien Marktmanipulation?
DZ BANK - BMW: Ausblick bestätigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Im FTSE 100 bleibt es zäh
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Liberty Global A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Liberty Global A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Produkte israelischer Siedler müssen gekennzeichnet sein
So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind
Als Faustregel gilt ein Raum, fünf Lichtquellen
In zwei Jahren freuen sich die Briten über den Brexit
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Viel mehr Schulden als während der Finanzkrise: Warum den Aktien ein heftiger Crash droht
DAX: Hier kommt die nächste Atempause
Wirecard-Aktie: Warum der Titel kritisch zu bewerten bleibt
Top oder Flop?: 5 LBBW-Empfehlungen zu deutschen Aktien wie Wirecard und Hannover Rück
Dax im Minus: Politische Risiken machen Europa-Anleger vorsichtiger - Teamviewer-Aktien im Aufschwung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt grün -- Dow Jones unverändert -- Musk verspricht Tesla-Fabrik in Berlin -- Post verdreifacht Gewinn -- Infineon-Zahlen überzeugen -- Linde, Vodafone, Continental, Uniper, EVOTEC im Fokus

AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett. RWE beliefert E.ON mit britischem Ökostrom. JENOPTIK-Vorstand: Verkauf von Militärgeschäft 2020. Grammer-Aktie nach Umsatzwarnung leichter: Grammer senkt Prognose. Mediaset erhöht Beteiligung an ProSiebenSat.1. Dialog Semiconductor erhöht langfristige Margenziele.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.11.19
DAX schließt grün -- Dow Jones unverändert -- Musk verspricht Tesla-Fabrik in Berlin -- Post verdreifacht Gewinn -- Infineon-Zahlen überzeugen -- Linde, Vodafone, Continental, Uniper, EVOTEC im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12.11.19
Tilray-Aktie nachbörslich schwächer: Tilray mit kräftigem Umsatzplus aber mehr Verlust
Ausland
12.11.19
Elon Musk verspricht: Tesla baut Fabrik in Berlin
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Infineon AG623100
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Post AG555200
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Siemens AG723610
TeslaA1CX3T