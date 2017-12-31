Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global or the "Company) (NASDAQ: LBTYA,
LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2018
results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 after Nasdaq market close. You are
invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the
following day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday, May 9,
2018. During the call, management will discuss the Companys results,
and may provide forward-looking information. Please dial in using the
information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the
call.
In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor
presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the
Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com.
The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the
Companys website for at least 75 days.
For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005560/en/