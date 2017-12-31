Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

13.04.2018 23:30
Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global or the "Company) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 after Nasdaq market close. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. During the call, management will discuss the Companys results, and may provide forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic       800.239.9838
International +1 323.794.2551
 

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website for at least 75 days.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the worlds largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the video, internet and communications revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 22 million customers subscribing to 46 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through 10 million access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant content investments in ITV, All3Media, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

18.07.17
ROUNDUP/Olympia: Neue Hoffnung für ARD und ZDF beim Poker um Livebilder (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

