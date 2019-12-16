finanzen.net
Vorteile des comdirect Depots: 3,90 * pro Trade im 1. Jahr. Wertpapiersparpläne ab 25 . Kostenlose Depotführung - garantiert für 3 Jahre.-w-
16.12.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Full-Year 2019 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global or the "Company) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its full-year 2019 results on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after Nasdaq market close. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 14, 2020. During the call, management will discuss the Companys results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic

800-289-0462

 

Conference Passcode

223066

International

+1 720-543-0298

 

 

 

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Global A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Global A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Liberty Global A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Global A News
Werbung

Inside

6 Mythen über Robo-Advisor
DZ BANK - Jahresendrallye bei Metallen in Sicht? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen Vz. - Short-Chance!
Diese Strategien helfen Fehlsignale zu vermeiden
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Wird Daimler bald chinesisch?
DekaBank: Erste EZB-Sitzung unter neuer Präsidentin
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Deutsche Bank, Wirecard
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Liberty Global A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Liberty Global A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Boeings Unglücksflieger vor einem kompletten Produktionsstopp
Weiße Weihnachten möchten auch viele, beides ist kritisch dieses Jahr
Mit aller Macht kaufen Städte Wohnungen zurück
Ado Properties baut ein neues Wohnungs-Imperium auf
So werden Sie den doppelten Rundfunkbeitrag los

News von

Steinhoff-Prozess: "Die Parallelen zu Wirecard sind unverkennbar"
Neuer Auftrag gewonnen: Steht Nel Asa vor dem Sprung in einen riesigen Markt?
Fondsgesellschaft DWS kauft massiv Wirecard-Aktien
Apple-Aktie auf Allzeithoch: Warum Anleger scharf auf den Titel sind
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- AIC will Daimler-Beteiligung ausbauen -- ADO Properties will Adler Real Estate -- Uber, Scout24, H&M, ISRA VISION, Wirecard im Fokus

Intel kauft KI-Startup Habana Labs für rund 2 Milliarden Dollar. voestalpine senkt Gewinnprognose erneut. SAP baut Forschungszentrum am Campus der TU München. Gericht prüft im VW-Anlegerprozess auch Unternehmensbilanzen. Studie: Deutschen Banken drohen mittelfristig rote Zahlen. BVB im Champions-League-Achtelfinale gegen Paris.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- AIC will Daimler-Beteiligung ausbauen -- ADO Properties will Adler Real Estate -- Uber, Scout24, H&M, ISRA VISION, Wirecard im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:17 Uhr
8 wichtige Tipps zum Vermögensaufbau mit Investmentfonds
Ausland
21:51 Uhr
Goldman Sachs verspricht stärkeres Engagement für Klimaschutz
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB