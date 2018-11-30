finanzen.net
21.06.2019 22:00
Bewerten
(0)

Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global or the "Company) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after Nasdaq market close. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. During the call, management will discuss the Companys results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic

800-289-0459

Conference Passcode 322333

International

+1 323-794-2558

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is the worlds largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in 10 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the video, internet and communications revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 21 million customers subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through 12 million access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Global A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Global A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Liberty Global A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Global A News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Tipps für die Geldanlage im Alter
DZ BANK - Altbewährte Währungs-Strategien - Ein Börsenprofi gewährt Einblicke
Siltronic - Handelskrieg nicht das einzige Problem
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 22. bis 28. Juni 2019
EUR/USD  Reicht das schon zur Trendwende?
Ölpreis WTI und Brent vor de
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Liberty Global A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Liberty Global A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt tiefer -- Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich 10.000-Dollar-Marke -- Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus -- METRO, T-Mobile, Sprint im Fokus

Trump: Habe Angriff auf Iran wegen befürchteter Todesopfer abgesagt. HelloFresh-Aktie steigt nach Test von Unterstützung. Mietdeckel sorgt für schlechte Stimmung bei Immobilienwerten. BASF hofft auf G20-Gipfel - Handelskonflikt hinterlässt Spuren. Daimler und BMW suchen offenbar Investoren für Yournow - Börsengang möglich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 25 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt tiefer -- Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich 10.000-Dollar-Marke -- Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus -- METRO, T-Mobile, Sprint im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
Canopy Growth-Aktie gibt kräftig nach: Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus
Aktie im Fokus
22:17 Uhr
Sprint- & T-Mobile-Aktien belastet: Weitere US-Staaten klagen gegen Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
Slack
CommerzbankCBK100