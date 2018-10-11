Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global or the "Company) (NASDAQ: LBTYA,
LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2018
results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after Nasdaq market close. You
are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the
following day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday,
November 8, 2018. During the call, management will discuss the Companys
results, and may provide forward-looking information. Please dial in
using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the
start of the call.
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
855-719-5008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Passcode 782032
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
+1 334-323-0517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor
presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the
Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com.
The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the
Companys website for at least 75 days.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is the worlds largest
international TV and broadband company, with operations in 10 European
countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet
and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that
empower our customers to make the most of the video, internet and
communications revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to
innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered
through next-generation networks that connect 21 million customers
subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services.
We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service
through 12 million access points across our footprint.
In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture
in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million
fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant
investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, Casa Systems, LionsGate,
the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.
For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005871/en/