Liberty Global to Present at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Media & Telecom Conference

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK)
will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Media & Telecom
Conference on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. EST at The Breakers
Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Liberty Global may make observations
concerning its performance and outlook. The presentation will be webcast
live at www.libertyglobal.com.
We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of
our website for approximately 30 days.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global is the worlds largest international TV and broadband
company, with operations in 12 European countries under the consumer
brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the
infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make
the most of the video, internet and communications revolution. Our
substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop
market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that
connect over 22 million customers subscribing to 46 million TV,
broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 6 million
mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through 10 million access
points across our footprint.
In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture
in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million
fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant content
investments in ITV, All3Media, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series
and several regional sports networks.
For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.
