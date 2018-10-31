Liberty Global to Present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK)
will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media &
Telecom Conference on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 8:55 a.m. CET at
the Hotel Arts in Barcelona, Spain. Liberty Global may make observations
concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The
presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com.
We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of
our website for approximately 30 days.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is the worlds largest
international TV and broadband company, with operations in 10 European
countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet
and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that
empower our customers to make the most of the video, internet and
communications revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to
innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered
through next-generation networks that connect 21 million customers
subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services.
We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service
through 12 million access points across our footprint.
In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture
in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million
fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant
investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, Casa Systems, LionsGate,
the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.
For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.
