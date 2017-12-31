Liberty Global to Sell Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK)
today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell
its operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to
Vodafone Group plc ("Vodafone) for a total enterprise value of
approximately 19.0 billion ($22.7 billion) on U.S. GAAP basis, as
compared to 18.4 billion ($22 billion) on an EU-IFRS basis.
These four businesses represented approximately 28% of Liberty Globals
consolidated 2017 operating cash flow ("OCF), which does not include
its 50% share of OCF from the VodafoneZiggo joint venture in the
Netherlands.
The sale price represents a total enterprise value for all four
businesses combined of 11.5 times 2017 adjusted Segment OCF, or
approximately 24.0 times 2017 operating free cash flow ("OFCF)5,
with an implied adjusted Segment OCF multiple for Liberty Globals
German operation of 12.0 times.
The transaction will be notifiable to the European Commission for
regulatory approval, which is expected to occur mid-2019.
After completion of the transaction, Liberty Global will continue to be
Europes leading cable television and broadband provider, with
consolidated operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium,
Switzerland, Poland and Slovakia. Together, these country operations
reach 24 million homes, account for 26 million video, broadband and
fixed-line telephony subscribers and 6 million mobile services. In
addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in
the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million
fixed-line and 5 million mobile services.
Mike Fries, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Global, commented: "We
have a rich history at Liberty Global of successfully developing and
reshaping our business to drive innovation, advance customer services
and create significant value for shareholders. This is one of those
moments. The transaction appropriately values our core cable operations
at a double digit OCF multiple and will deliver 10.6 billion ($12.7
billion) of estimated cash proceeds to Liberty Global. Plus, we will
retain all cash generated from the four businesses through closing. In
Germany alone, which we value at 12 times 2017 adjusted Segment OCF, we
will have generated over six times6 our original investment,
supported by exceptional operating performance over the last seven years
during which we grew revenue 60% and OCF 82%7.
"This is also an important and exciting transaction for our customers
and employees. In each of these markets, the combination of Liberty
Global and Vodafones businesses will transform the competitive
landscape and bring a new level of convergence to customers. Now more
than ever, Europe needs strong competition from scaled national
challengers willing and able to invest in next-generation wireless,
video and broadband services.
"Germany, for example, is dominated by one provider that controls over
half the broadband market8. As a result, innovation and
investment lag other countries in Europe, impacting customer service,
next-generation product deployment and broadband speeds. Even together,
Liberty Global and Vodafone, whose cable networks dont compete or
overlap, will be half the size of the incumbent operator. Its time to
alter market dynamics by unleashing greater investment and competition.
Given the time between signing and closing, the use of proceeds from the
sale will be determined in due course and are expected to provide
significant additional flexibility to optimize growth and shareholder
returns. Of note, Vodafone will be acquiring the German business
inclusive of its debt. As currently structured, upon closing, a change
of control will be triggered with respect to Unitymedias debt, and
lenders and bondholders will have an option to put their debt to
Vodafone.
Liberty Global has agreed to provide certain transitional services for a
period of up to four years. These services principally comprise network
and information technology-related functions. The annual charges will
depend on the actual level of services required by Vodafone.
Beginning with our Q2 2018 reporting, we expect to treat the assets
being sold to Vodafone, as well as our Austrian business that is being
sold to Deutsche Telekom, as discontinued operations for accounting
purposes.
LionTree and Goldman Sachs are acting as financial advisers to Liberty
Global on the transaction.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements regarding our strategic outlook, the anticipated
timing of regulatory approvals and closing of the transaction, the
expected benefits of the transaction, the expected use of net proceeds,
expectations with respect to our continuing operations and other
information and statements that are not historical fact. These
forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include the
ability to obtain regulatory approvals for the transaction, as well as
achieve other customary closing conditions, the ability of Vodafone to
successfully integrate the combined businesses impacted by the
transaction and achieve the anticipated benefits thereof, as well as
other factors detailed from time to time in Liberty Globals filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our most recently
filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this release. Liberty Global expressly disclaims
any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to
any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in
Liberty Globals expectations with regard thereto or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global is the worlds largest international TV and broadband
company, with operations in 11 European countries under the consumer
brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the
infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make
the most of the video, internet and communications revolution. Our
substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop
market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that
connect 22 million customers subscribing to 46 million TV, broadband
internet and telephony services. We also serve over 7 million mobile
subscribers and offer WiFi service through 12 million access points
across our footprint.
In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture
in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million
fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant
investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, Casa Systems, LionsGate,
the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.
Appendix
Adjusted Segment EBITDA is the primary measure used by Unitymedias
management to evaluate Unitymedias performance. Adjusted Segment EBITDA
is also a key factor that is used by Unitymedias internal decision
makers to evaluate the effectiveness of Unitymedias management for
purposes of annual and other incentive compensation plans. Unitymedia
defines EBITDA as earnings before net finance expense, income taxes and
depreciation and amortization. As Unitymedia uses the term, Adjusted
Segment EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before share-based compensation,
provisions and provision releases related to significant litigation,
impairment, restructuring and other operating items and related-party
fees and allocations. Other operating items include (i) gains and losses
on the disposition of long-lived assets, (ii) third-party costs directly
associated with successful and unsuccessful acquisitions and
dispositions, including legal, advisory and due diligence fees, as
applicable, and (iii) other acquisition-related items, such as gains and
losses on the settlement of contingent consideration. Unitymedias
internal decision makers believe Adjusted Segment EBITDA is a meaningful
measure because it represents a transparent view of Unitymedias
recurring operating performance that is unaffected by Unitymedias
capital structure and allows management to readily view operating trends
and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Unitymedia
believes the Adjusted Segment EBITDA measure is useful to investors
because it is one of the bases for comparing its performance with the
performance of other companies in the same or similar industries,
although its measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures
used by other companies. Adjusted Segment EBITDA should be viewed as a
measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a
substitute for EBIT, net earnings (loss), cash flow from operating
activities and other EU-IFRS or IASB-IFRS measures of income or cash
flows.
A reconciliation of Germanys net loss to Adjusted Segment EBITDA under
EU-IFRS is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2010 (a)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
in millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
(245.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4.0
|
)
|
Net financial and other expense
|
|
|
|
515.0
|
|
|
|
|
417.1
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(57.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
Earnings before interest and taxes
|
|
|
|
212.2
|
|
|
|
|
471.6
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
560.4
|
|
|
|
795.5
|
|
Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net
|
|
|
|
36.3
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
Related-party fees and allocations, net
|
|
|
|
23.8
|
|
|
|
234.3
|
|
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
832.7
|
|
|
|
|
1,517.9
|
|
______________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Pro forma combined data for Unitymedia and KBW.
|
|
__________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Total enterprise value ("sales price) is calculated on a
U.S. GAAP basis and does not include any outstanding indebtedness of the
UPC Holding borrowing group. Convenience translation at USD/EUR rate of
1.1950. The primary difference between the U.S. GAAP and EU-IFRS total
enterprise value is the accounting for certain network duct leases in
Germany, which are treated as capital leases under U.S. GAAP and
operating leases under EU-IFRS
2 Represents operating cash flow, as customarily defined by
Liberty Global
3 For the purpose of the purchase price multiple
calculations, the U.S. GAAP 2017 Segment OCF of Germany (1,493 million)
has been reduced by 26 million and the combined U.S. GAAP 2017 Segment
OCF of Unitymedia, UPC Hungary, UPC Czech Republic and UPC Romania
(1,714 million) has been reduced by 58 million, with each reduction
representing the allocable estimated net amount of transitional services
(excluding amounts related to costs expected to be capitalized by
Liberty Global) to be provided by Liberty Global during the first year
following closing. Segment OCF represents the portion of Liberty
Globals consolidated OCF that is attributed to the applicable business
and gives pro forma effect to the adoption of Accounting Standards
Update ("ASU") No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with
Customers. The Germany purchase price multiple calculation is based
on our estimate of the total enterprise value that is attributable to
Germany
4 The net cash proceeds represent the estimated cash proceeds
to be received by Liberty Global for the sale of all four businesses
after adjustments for the debt of Unitymedia and other debt-like items
(based on December 31, 2017 balances). Amount has not been reduced to
reflect any debt pay down within the UPC borrowing group to ensure
covenant compliance at closing
5 OFCF represents adjusted Segment OCF, as described above,
less property and equipment additions as customarily defined by Liberty
Global
6 This multiple is based on (i) a numerator that comprises
(a) the cash distributed by Unitymedia to Liberty Global from 2010 to
2017 (approximately 3.8 billion) and (b) our estimate of net cash
proceeds from this transaction allocable to Unitymedia (after adjusting
for Unitymedia's debt and debt-like items based on December 31, 2017
balances) of 9.3 billion and (ii) a denominator that comprises the
combined cash purchase prices for Unitymedia (acquired January 2010) and
KBW (acquired December 2011) of 2.1 billion
7 The growth percentages are based on the pro forma combined
2010 revenue and Adjusted Segment EBITDA (which is defined similarly to
OCF) of Unitymedia and KBW, as compared to the corresponding figures of
Unitymedia for 2017, with all figures based on EU-IFRS due to lack of
available pro forma combined 2010 U.S. GAAP data. Adjusted Segment
EBITDA, as customarily defined by Unitymedia for purposes of separate
reports it issues in connection with the reporting requirements of its
debt agreements, is defined and reconciled in the Appendix of this
release
8 Based on German broadband revenue market analysis
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006906/en/