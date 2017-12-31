Liberty Interactive and GCI Liberty Announce Completion of Auto Conversion, Reattribution and Expected Closing of Transactions

Liberty Interactive Corporation ("LIC") (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA,
LVNTB) and GCI Liberty, Inc. ("GCI Liberty") (Nasdaq: GNCMA / GLIBA,
GLIBP) today announced that GCI Liberty has effected the automatic
conversion (the "auto conversion), as of 4:21 p.m., New York City time,
today, of each share of its GCI Liberty Class A-1 and Class B-1 common
stock into (i) 0.63 of a share of GCI Liberty Class A common stock and
(ii) 0.2 of a share of GCI Liberty Series A Cumulative Redeemable
Preferred Stock (the "preferred stock).
LIC has also completed the reattribution of certain assets and
liabilities attributed to its Ventures Group to the QVC Group. The
reattributed assets and liabilities consisted of cash, LICs interests
in ILG and FTD, certain green energy investments, exchangeable
debentures of Liberty Interactive LLC and certain tax benefits.
The final valuations of assets and liabilities to be reattributed will
be provided after closing. Prior to market open tomorrow, LIC will
contribute to GCI Liberty, in exchange for shares of GCI Liberty Class A
and Class B common stock, the following assets and liabilities currently
attributed to the Ventures Group: LICs entire equity interests in
Liberty Broadband Corporation, Charter Communications, Lending Tree and
Evite and certain other assets and liabilities attributed to its
Ventures Group following the reattribution. LIC expects to complete the
redemption of its Series A and Series B Liberty Ventures common stock in
exchange for shares of GCI Liberty stock (the "split-off) at 4:01 p.m.,
New York City time, tomorrow.
Following the auto conversion, GCI Liberty has delisted its Class A-1
common stock, and as a result, such securities will no longer trade on
the Nasdaq Global Select Market as of market open tomorrow, March 9. In
addition, GCI Libertys Class B-1 common stock will no longer be quoted
on the OTC Markets. GCI Libertys Class A common stock and preferred
stock are expected to commence trading in the regular way under the
symbols "GLIBA and "GLIBP, respectively, on Monday, March 12. GCI
Liberty intends to cause its Class B common stock to be quoted on the
OTC Markets as soon as is practical following the closing date. However,
LIC and GCI Liberty can give no assurances as to the timing of the
quotation or the symbol under which GCI Libertys Class B common stock
will be quoted.
In addition, LIC intends to delist its Series A and Series B Liberty
Ventures common stock following the split-off and, as a result, such
securities will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market
following market close tomorrow, March 9.
As previously announced, beginning on Monday, March 12, LICs Series A
and Series B QVC Group common stock will no longer trade under the
symbols "QVCA and "QVCB, respectively, and will begin trading under
the symbols "QRTEA and "QRTEB, respectively, in connection with the
rebranding of LIC and its QVC Group as Qurate Retail Group.
About Liberty Interactive Corporation
Liberty Interactive Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad
range of digital commerce businesses. Those businesses are currently
attributed to two tracking stock groups: the QVC Group and the Liberty
Ventures Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the QVC Group
(Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB) consist of Liberty Interactive Corporations
subsidiaries, QVC, Inc., HSN, Inc. and zulily, llc, and its interests in
FTD and ILG, and the businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty
Ventures Group (Nasdaq: LVNTA, LVNTB) consist of all of Liberty
Interactive Corporations businesses and assets other than those
attributed to the QVC Group, including its subsidiary Evite and
interests in Liberty Broadband Corporation, Lending Tree and Charter
Communications.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty is the largest communications provider in Alaska, providing
data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and
business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in
Alaska, GCI Liberty has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some
of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging
conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gci.com.
