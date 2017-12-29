Liberty Interactive Completes Acquisition of HSN, Inc.

Liberty Interactive Corporation ("Liberty Interactive) (Nasdaq: QVCA,
QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB) announced today that it has completed the
acquisition of the 62% of HSN, Inc. ("HSNi) it did not already own in
an all-stock transaction. As a result, shares of HSNi common stock no
longer trade on Nasdaq.
"Were excited HSNi is joining the QVC family. The combination will
enhance QVCs position as the leading global video eCommerce retailer
and provide meaningful synergies, said Greg Maffei, Liberty Interactive
President and CEO. "We also look forward to the first quarter of 2018
when QVC Group is expected to become an asset-backed stock which should
further highlight value.
"We welcome the HSNi team to our company, creating the leader in
discovery-based shopping. The combination of QVC, HSNi and zulily will
enhance the customer experience, accelerate innovation, strengthen our
brands and allow us to leverage our resources and talents, said Mike
George, QVC President and CEO. "We thank the HSNi and QVC teams that
have worked tirelessly on the integration, and we look forward to
continuing to implement these plans in 2018.
HSNi shareholders (excluding Liberty Interactive) received fixed
consideration of 1.650 shares of Series A QVC Group common stock for
every share of HSNi common stock held (as well as cash in lieu of any
fractional shares of Series A QVC Group common stock). Liberty
Interactive issued 53.6 million shares of Series A QVC Group common
stock to HSNi shareholders. Pro forma, QVC Group total undiluted share
count is approximately 483.9 million, comprised of approximately 454.7
million shares of Series A QVC Group common stock and approximately 29.2
million shares of Series B QVC Group common stock, with former HSNi
shareholders, excluding Liberty Interactive, owning 11.1% of QVC Groups
undiluted equity and 7.2% of the undiluted voting power, based on the
number of QVC Group shares outstanding as of October 31, 2017.
HSNi will remain based in St. Petersburg, FL, and HSN and the
Cornerstone portfolio will continue to operate as separate brands.
Effective as of close, Mike Fitzharris, formerly Representative Director
and Chairman, QVC Japan, has been named President of HSN and Claire
Spofford, formerly President, Garnet Hill, has been named President of
Cornerstone. Both Mike and Claire report to Mike George. In addition,
the Liberty Interactive Board of Directors has been expanded by one to
include Fiona Dias, previously a director of HSNi. The previously
announced transaction between Liberty Interactive and General
Communication, Inc. ("GCI) and subsequent split-off of Liberty Ventures
is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. Following that
closing, QVC Group, including wholly-owned subsidiaries QVC, Inc.,
zulily and HSNi, will become an asset-backed stock and Liberty
Interactive will be renamed QVC Group, Inc. For information regarding
the potential impact of the recent tax reform legislation on the pending
transaction with GCI, please refer to the Form 8-K filed by Liberty
Interactive on December 26, 2017.
About Liberty Interactive Corporation
Liberty Interactive Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad
range of digital commerce businesses. Those businesses are currently
attributed to two tracking stock groups: the QVC Group and the Liberty
Ventures Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the QVC Group
(Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB) consist of Liberty Interactive Corporation's
subsidiaries, QVC, Inc., HSN, Inc. and zulily, llc, and the businesses
and assets attributed to the Liberty Ventures Group (Nasdaq: LVNTA,
LVNTB) consist of all of Liberty Interactive Corporation's businesses
and assets other than those attributed to the QVC Group, including its
subsidiary Evite and interests in Liberty Broadband Corporation, FTD,
Lending Tree, ILG and Charter Communications.
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements,
including statements about the expected benefits of the HSNi
acquisition, statements about the proposed acquisition of GCI by Liberty
Interactive and the proposed split-off of GCI and certain Liberty
Ventures Group assets and liabilities (the "proposed split-off and
together with the proposed acquisition of GCI, the "proposed
transactions), the timing of the proposed transactions, the renaming of
Liberty Interactive and other matters that are not historical facts.
These
forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the
satisfaction of conditions to complete the proposed transactions.
These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release, and Liberty Interactive expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in
Liberty Interactive's expectations with regard thereto or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Liberty
Interactive, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for
additional information about Liberty Interactive and about the risks and
uncertainties related to Liberty Interactive's business which may affect
the statements made in this press release.
