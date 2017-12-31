27.02.2018 01:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Liberty Interactive Corporation Announces Redemption Date for Split-Off of GCI Liberty, Inc.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB) ("LIC) announced today that it intends to complete the proposed split-off (the "Split-Off) of GCI Liberty, Inc. ("GCI Liberty) through the redemption of shares of its Liberty Ventures common stock in exchange for shares of GCI Libertys common stock at 4:01 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, March 9, 2018 (such date and time, the "Redemption Date), subject to the satisfaction or waiver (if applicable or permitted) of the conditions to the Split-Off.

Prior to the Split-Off, LIC will contribute to GCI Liberty certain assets and liabilities attributed to its Liberty Ventures Group in exchange for, together with certain other consideration, newly-issued shares of GCI Libertys Class A common stock ("GLIBA) and Class B common stock ("GLIBB), representing a controlling interest in GCI Liberty, upon which, GCI Liberty will become a subsidiary of LIC (the "contribution). Additionally, prior to the Split-Off, LIC will reattribute certain assets and liabilities from the Liberty Ventures Group to the QVC Group, as described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transactions between LIC and GCI Liberty. The final valuations of assets and liabilities to be reattributed will be provided after closing.

On the Redemption Date, LIC will redeem (i) each outstanding share of its Series A Liberty Ventures common stock ("LVNTA) for one share of GLIBA and (ii) each outstanding share of its Series B Liberty Ventures common stock ("LVNTB) for one share of GLIBB, such that all shares of GLIBA and GLIBB received in connection with the contribution will be distributed by LIC to holders of LVNTA and LVNTB, respectively. As a result, GCI Liberty and LIC will be separate publicly traded companies, and GCI Liberty is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols "GLIBA/B/P beginning on March 12, 2018.

Following the completion of the Split-Off, LIC intends to delist LVNTA and LVNTB, and as a result, such securities would cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Former Liberty Ventures stockholders are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of GCI Liberty and an approximate 83% voting interest in GCI Liberty based on shares outstanding as of December 4, 2017.

For instructions as to how to surrender shares of LICs Liberty Ventures common stock for redemption in the Split-Off, please see "Information Regarding the Surrender and Redemption of Liberty Ventures Shares in the Split-Off below.

The Split-Off is described in more detail in the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transactions between LIC and GCI Liberty.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the completion of the proposed transactions between LIC and GCI Liberty, the trading of GCI Libertys capital stock and LICs common stock and the delisting of LVNTA and LVNTB. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the satisfaction of conditions to the proposed transactions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and LIC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in LICs expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of LIC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about LIC and about the risks and uncertainties related to its business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Those businesses are currently attributed to two tracking stock groups: the QVC Group and the Liberty Ventures Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the QVC Group (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB) consist of LICs subsidiaries, QVC, Inc., HSN, Inc. and zulily, llc, and the businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty Ventures Group (Nasdaq: LVNTA, LVNTB) consist of all of LICs businesses and assets other than those attributed to the QVC Group, including its subsidiary Evite and interests in Liberty Broadband Corporation, FTD, Lending Tree, ILG and Charter Communications.

Information Regarding the Surrender and Redemption of Liberty Ventures Shares in the Split-Off

Holders of certificated shares of LICs Liberty Ventures common stock will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the transaction agent, with instructions on how to surrender such holders shares of LICs Liberty Ventures common stock for shares of the applicable class of GCI Libertys common stock. A holder must surrender its stock certificates, together with a completed and duly executed letter of transmittal (and any other documentation required thereby) to Computershare as instructed in the letter of transmittal in order to receive their shares of GCI Libertys common stock. A holder that properly surrenders its certificates will receive shares of GCI Libertys common stock in book-entry form (unless a physical certificate is requested). Holders are asked not to send their stock certificates to Computershare until they have received a letter of transmittal, and are asked not to send their stock certificates to Computershare without a duly executed letter of transmittal.

Holders of shares of LICs Liberty Ventures common stock in book-entry form will not need to take any action to receive shares of GCI Libertys common stock in the Split-Off. Rather, a holders account will be debited and promptly thereafter credited with the applicable shares deliverable to such holder in connection with the Split-Off. No letter of transmittal will be delivered for shares of LIC's Liberty Ventures common stock held in book-entry form.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.11.17
Ausblick: Liberty Interactive A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Interactive A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Interactive A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.11.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyMaxim Group
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A OutperformFBR & Co.
30.05.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
17.11.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyMaxim Group
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A OutperformFBR & Co.
30.05.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Liberty Interactive A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Interactive A News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Erfahrungsberichte
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Vor dem "Diesel-Urteil": Baumot schwankt sich in die Trader-Herzen
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 24. Februar bis 2. März 2018
Saudi-Arabien will Ölangebot vorerst knapp halten
Dow Jones - Zurück an die alten Hochs  und höher?
UBS: Apple Inc. - Allzeithoch ist wieder greifbar
Vontobel: Webinar: 5 Anlagetrends der Zukunft
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Liberty Interactive A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Liberty Interactive A Peer Group News

26.02.18Insider - HSH Nordbank soll für Verkauf Problemkredite abgeben
26.02.18CBS launching a 24-hour streaming sports news network
26.02.18CBS launches new streaming service for sports news
26.02.18CBS launches free streaming TV sports network CBS Sports HQ - CNET
25.02.18HSH Nordbank vor dem Verkauf - "Es geht in die spannende Schlussphase"
22.02.18CBS names Margaret Brennan as &apos;Face the Nation&apos; anchor
22.02.18Margaret Brennan Named Host of ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS
22.02.18Schleswig-Holstein sieht "Fotofinish" bei HSH-Verkaufsverhandlungen
21.02.18Chipotle Stock Buyer: Time Warner Executive
20.02.18Judge denies AT&T access to White House correspondence on Time Warner deal

News von

Deutsche Bank schickt ihre Fondstochter an die Börse
Warum kein Chef mehr alleine oben sitzen will
Das reiche Deutschland gibt es nur im Koalitionsvertrag
Warum die Stimmung in deutschen Chefetagen sinkt
Fast jeden zweite Deutschen quälen Abstiegsängste

News von

Daimler-Aktie fällt: Finanzaufsicht prüft Geely-Stimmrechtsmitteilungen
Kursrally voraus: Diese fünf deutschen Top-Nebenwerte gehören jetzt ins Depot
Geely-Aktie nach Daimler-Einstieg im Aufwind: So geht es jetzt weiter
Steinhoff-Aktie und Südzucker stehen vor MDax-Abstieg
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Ein deutscher Milliardär hat jetzt große Macht über BMW
So skurril profitiert ein Berliner Unternehmen von einem der größten Probleme bei E-Autos in Deutschland
Tesla soll angeblich bewusst defekte Autos verkauft haben und steht nun vor Gericht
Onlinehändlern wie Amazon oder Zalando macht ein teures Problem zu schaffen: So wollen sie es lösen
Warren Buffett hat seinen neuesten Aktionärsbrief verschickt - dieser enthält eine eindringliche Warnung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street mit kräftigem Plus -- Das erwartet Daimler mit dem Geely-Chef -- Warren Buffett setzt weiter auf Aktien -- Deutsche Bank startet DWS-IPO -- GE im Fokus

Draghi gibt keine Hinweise auf geldpolitischen Kommunikationswechsel. Deutsche Telekom: Regulierer würden Vodafone/Liberty-Deal stoppen. GEA platziert Schuldscheindarlehen. EU-Kommission warnt vor Risiken bei Kryptowährungen. Bundesbank-Vorstand: Sekundenüberweisungen schneller als Bitcoin.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 8: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 8: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten manipulierte Dieselfahrzeuge Ihrer Meinung nach umgerüstet werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.02.18
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street mit kräftigem Plus -- Das erwartet Daimler mit dem Geely-Chef -- Warren Buffett setzt weiter auf Aktien -- Deutsche Bank startet DWS-IPO -- GE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
adidas versus Puma: Die Turnschuh-Titanen
Nebenwerte
26.02.18
Uniper will für 2017 noch mehr Dividende zahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
GeelyA0CACX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
Siemens AG723610