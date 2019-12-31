finanzen.net
22.05.2020 22:15

Liberty Media Announces Adjustment to the SiriusXM Component of the Securities Basket for its 1.375% Cash Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Liberty Media Corporation (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) ("Liberty) today announced an adjustment to the SiriusXM Component (the "LSXM Component) of the Securities Basket underlying its 1.375% Cash Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Cash Convertible Notes). The LSXM Component is now 1.0163 shares of LSXMA. Liberty adjusted the LSXM Component due to the distribution to holders of Liberty SiriusXM common stock of subscription rights to purchase shares of Series C Liberty SiriusXM common stock (the "Series C Liberty SiriusXM Rights). The Series C Liberty SiriusXM Rights were distributed as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 15, 2020 to holders of record of LSXMA, LSXMB and LSXMK as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 13, 2020.

The adjustment to the LSXM Component was made pursuant to section 12.04(c) of the indenture for the Cash Convertible Notes, which applies to certain distributions made by Liberty. No adjustment was required to the existing conversion rate of 21.0859 or the existing conversion price of $47.43. As a result of the LSXM Component adjustment, the Securities Basket referenced by each $1,000 principal amount is now comprised of:

  • 21.4296 shares of LSXMA (based upon the adjusted LSXM Component of 1.0163),
  • 5.2715 shares of FWONA (based upon a Media Component of 0.25), and
  • 2.292 shares of BATRA (based upon a Braves Component of 0.1087).

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporations interests in SiriusXM and Live Nation Entertainment. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporations subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporations businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1 and minority equity investment in AT&T Inc.

Nachrichten zu Starz Inc Capital Shs (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Starz A News
RSS Feed
Starz A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Starz Inc Capital Shs (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Starz A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Starz A News
Werbung

Inside

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - RWE: starker Wind bläst Corona-Sorgen davon
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
Kann Fresenius SE der EURO STOXX 50 Entnahme noch entkommen?
Sparplan: Kontinuität, die sich bezahlt macht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neutrale Zone
Telecom Italia wagt keinen Jahresausblick
EUR/USD  Ausbruch nach oben aus dem Trendkanal?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Weg mit der Regulierung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Starz A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Starz A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieser E-Roller ist nur mit vollem Akku schnell
Börse funktioniert jetzt anders  das sind die neuen Regeln für Ihr Vermögen
So wird Ihre Lebensversicherung nicht zur Steuerfalle
Fast jedes zweite Kreditinstitut nimmt Gebühren  pro Kartenzahlung
Das Chaos der Grundsteuer

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus

Euro bleibt im US-Handel schwach. Ströer-Aktie im Juni für pbb-Aktie im MDAX erwartet. Hongkongs Regierung weist Kritik an geplantem Sicherheitsgesetz zurück. Banken um Credit Suisse greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef. Frankreichs Wirtschaftsminister: Renault kämpft ums Überleben. easyJet-Gründer mit Revolte gegen Management offenbar gescheitert. Roche übernimmt Stratos.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:22 Uhr
DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:59 Uhr
Wirecard-Konkurrent Square: Was ist dran an dem Payment-Konzern des Twitter-Chefs?
Aktie im Fokus
22:56 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Aurora Cannabis Inc Registered ShsA2P4EC
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TUITUAG00
TeslaA1CX3T
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M