Liberty Media Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Liberty Media Corporations ("Liberty Media) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB,
LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) President and Chief Executive
Officer, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for
the first quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, May 9th,
at 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.). Following prepared remarks, the company will
host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions
regarding both Liberty Media and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.
During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and
outlook of both companies, as well as other forward looking matters.
Please call ReadyTalk at (888) 394-8218 or (323) 794-2149, passcode
2089509, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be
on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator
will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.
In addition, the first quarter earnings conference call will be
broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should
visit the Liberty Media website at http://www.libertymedia.com/events
to register for the web cast. Links to the press release and replays of
the call will also be available on the Liberty Media website. The
conference call will be archived on the website for one year after
appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.
About Liberty Media Corporation
Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range
of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses
are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM
Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and
assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB,
LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporations interest in SiriusXM. The
businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (Nasdaq: BATRA,
BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporations subsidiary Braves Holdings,
LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group
(Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's
businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty
SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1,
its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority equity
investments in Time Warner Inc. and Viacom.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410006363/en/