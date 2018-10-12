finanzen.net
12.10.2018 22:30
Liberty Media Corporation Announces Investor Meeting Webcast

Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) will webcast its annual Investor Meeting on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 with presentations beginning at approximately 9:00am E.S.T. During these presentations, observations may be made regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Liberty Media website.

The annual Investor Meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty Media website at http://www.libertymedia.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Companies presenting in the morning at the annual Investor Meetings include:

  • Liberty Media
    • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
    • Formula 1
    • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
    • Atlanta Braves
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.
    • TripAdvisor, Inc.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporation's interest in SiriusXM. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (Nasdaq: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporation's subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1, its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority equity investment in AT&T Inc.

